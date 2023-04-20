The Bees have dropped off in recent weeks but they are still in the hunt for European qualification and Thomas Frank’s side are having a great second season in the Premier League. However, after the 2-0 defeat at Wolves last weekend it is now five games without a win and three defeats on the trot for the west London club and they will want to reset and have a strong finish to what will be a record-breaking campaign.
As for Villa, they are in sensational form and their 3-0 home win against Newcastle last time out made it five wins in a row and seven wins in their last eight. Unai Emery has done an incredible job to push Villa away from the relegation zone and potentially into the top four, as Ollie Watkins’ form of 11 goals in his last 12 games is a huge reason why they have surged up the table.
How to watch Brentford vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Obviously Ivan Toney continues to be the main man for Brentford, while David Raya has been really busy in goal in recent games as the Bees have struggled a little defensively. Finishing the season strongly and pushing for seventh-place will be at the forefront of Thomas Frank’s mind but whatever happens this has been a sensational campaign. The one thing you know about Brentford: they will always go for it, especially at home.
Whisper it: Villa have a chance of finishing in the top four. They still have to face Manchester United, Brighton and Tottenham in their final seven games and if they win all three then you never know. Emery has made them so tough to break down (Emiliano Martinez and Tyrone Mings have been a big part of that) and when they get the ball every single player knows their role and Watkins has been a great focal point in attack with Buendia, Moreno and McGinn all excelling too. Right now Villa have the one thing everyone in football craves: momentum.
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Marco Silva’s Fulham ended their poor run with a 3-1 win at Everton last weekend and they’re comfortably in the top 10 of the Premier League. Could they mount a late-season push for European qualification? When you look at their remaining schedule it is possible and even without the suspended Aleksandar Mitrovic until May, they look like they can get back on track and finish the season strongly.
As for Leeds, well, they are all over the place heading into this one. Back-to-back home drubbings (a 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace was followed by a 6-1 mauling from Liverpool) have hit Javi Gracia’s men hard and they sit just two points above the relegation zone heading into this weekend. Defensively they have slipped back into their old ways and Gracia will be hoping Leeds can hold regain some composure at the back for the rest of the season.
Dan James and Harry Wilson were both on the scoresheet for Fulham last time out and it looks like they could plug the huge gap left by Mitrovic’s suspension. However, James is not available to play against his parent club Leeds so Carlos Vinicius could come in. The Cottagers will play in a slightly different way without their targetman and they ripped Everton apart with pace and trickery on the counter. Their first season back in the Premier League has gone superbly well and USMNT star duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson have been a big reason behind their success.
Leeds are really struggling without USMNT captain Tyler Adams after he picked up a serious injury and his absence in front of the back four is a big reason why they’ve shipped 18 goals in their last five games. But two of those games have been wins against Wolves and Nottingham Forest and there are goals in this Leeds team. Can Gracia get the balance right? It will be intriguing to see if Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie start against Fulham as the former was lively in attack against Liverpool, while McKennie made a big mistake and struggled in midfield.
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Daniel James (unable to face parent club)
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh) | DOUBT: Patrick Bamford (thigh)
The vast majority of each side’s squad consisted of domestic-based players, with the Continental Clasico falling outside of a FIFA international window, meaning players at European clubs would have likely not been released for the USMNT vs Mexico fixture.
It was an extra opportunity for players on the fringe — largely on the outside, looking in — to show that they would add value to, say, this summer’s Gold Cup squad, to perhaps earn a look for Copa America 2024, and, if all goes perfectly, a place for the 2026 World Cup.
Mexico had their lone sight of goal in the 55th minute, and the Americans had no one but themselves to blame for it. Kellyn Acosta played a nightmare ball all the way across the field and toward his own goal, causing Aaron Long to desperately clear the misplaced ball — only he didn’t get it clear, it came off Uriel Antuna and the Mexican midfielder had 50 yards of green grass in front of him.
🚨 ¡GOL DE MÉXICO! ¡GOL DE MÉXICO! ¡GOL DE MÉXICO!
🔥 @AntunaUriel define solo contra el arquero y marca el primero del partido.
On the plus side, the USMNT’s goal was of far higher quality than Mexico’s opener, with Sergino Dest (the lone European-based player on the roster), Alan Sonora and Jordan Morris all picking out difficult passes in one fell swoop down the left wing. From the start to Jesus Ferreira’s finish, they all made it look easy.
Sean Johnson, Toronto FC (11)
Drake Callender, Inter Miami (0)
Roman Celentano, FC Cincinnati (0)
Defenders
DeAndre Yedlin, Inter Miami (77)
Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC (39)
Aaron Long, LAFC (31)
Sergino Dest, AC Milan (24)
Matt Miazga, FC Cincinnati (22)
Shaq Moore, Nashville (17)
Julian Gressel, Vancouver Whitecaps (2)
Joshua Wynder, Louisville City (0)
Caleb Wiley, Atlanta United (0)
Midfielders
Kellyn Acosta, LAFC (57)
Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders (32)
Jackson Yueill, San Jose Earthquakes (16)
James Sands, NYCFC (7)
Alan Sonora, FC Juarez (2)
Aidan Morris, Columbus Crew (2)
Forwards
Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders (51)
Paul Arriola, FC Dallas (50)
Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas (17)
Brandon Vazquez, FC Cincinnati (2)
Cade Cowell, San Jose Earthquakes (2)
Pep Guardiola’s side rode its 3-0 first-leg lead for nearly an hour before Erling Haaland added to it with his 48th goal of the season (all competitions, including 12 in UCL), setting up a sensational semifinal tie with Real Madrid (May 9/10 and 16/17).
Haaland had the tie at his feet, 12 yards from goal, after Dayot Upamecano handled the ball inside the penalty area, but he blasted his penalty kick well over the crossbar in the 37th minute. 20 minutes later, Haaland redeemed himself and put Upamecano on the wrong end of a moment that will live a long, long time on the Internet.
Kevin De Bruyne found Haaland in space and Upamecano was the only thing between him and goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Haaland ran at him, went one way, then the other, and Upamecano crumbled to the ground, not so dissimilar to Lionel Messi and Jerome Boateng’s famous tango a few years ago. Haaland raced by and rifled a left-footed blast past Sommer to put the tie to bed.
🔥¡Goooooool de Erling Haaland! 🔥¡Goooooool de Erling Haaland!
Bayern’s fans know the chances of them reaching the Champions League semifinals are slim, very slim, but there is a chance they can blow teams away. Despite surprisingly sacking Julian Nagelsmann and having several key players out injured for spells, this is still Bayern Munich. This is still the Allianz Arena. They still have one of the best managers in Europe and one of the best squads. Is it impossible? No. The way Manchester City defended in the second half against Leicester proves they have spells where they can give up chances. Tuchel will be hoping Mane, Sane, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman and the returning Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting are clinical enough to take pretty much all of them.
As for City, this should be pretty straightforward. Should being the key word. They are absolutely flying right now with 10-straight wins in all competitions and Pep Guardiola has rotated his squad expertly but sometimes they like to make life harder for themselves than it should be. Erling Haaland is of course back in red-hot form and so are Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish as they’re creating chances galore. With Rodri holding down midfield and the new 3-2-4-1 formation confusing the heck out of opponents, Man City are the favorites to win the Champions League for a reason. They have reached their best form of the season at precisely the right time. It’s almost like they’ve been in this position several times before…
Bayern Munich team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Manuel Neuer (broken leg), Lucas Hernandez (knee)