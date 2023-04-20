Brighton vs Manchester United: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sevilla sent Manchester United out of the Europa League again, this time with a thud, as La Liga’s hosts beat the Red Devils 3-0 to deliver a 5-2 aggregate win to supporters at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on Thursday

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils saw a gorgeous display, 2-0 lead, and the health of two regular back line starters suffer in a 2-2 first leg draw at Old Trafford last week.

There was none of that on Thursday, though Sevilla gave Manchester United 61 percent of the ball as the match wore on with the home side in complete control.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Youssef En-Nesyri scored early and late, sandwiching his markers around a Loic Bade goal as United rarely worried Sevilla goalkeeper Bono.

It won’t feel any better for Red Devils supporters to have seen David De Gea and Harry Maguire combine to deliver En-Nesyri’s opener on a plate, nor will it bring any joy to note that Sevilla also had a terrific goal ruled out for offside by VAR.

United can still claim the FA Cup to go with its League Cup, while Sevilla can look to its UEL semifinal tie with Juventus as the next step to a trophy.

Sevilla vs Manchester United as it happened

First half: Marcos Acuna could be in trouble here, but he’ll dodge real punishment for shoving Marcel Sabitzer off the field and into a cooler. Lucky, lucky for the Sevilla defender as things start with fire in Spain.

GOOOOOAAAALLLL! Well, that wasn’t part of anyone’s game plan. David De Gea plays out of the bag to Harry Maguire, whose desperation first-touch pass goes right to Sevilla and is in the back of the net within moments. It’s Youssef En-Nesyri making it 1-0 off a feed from pocket-picking Erik Lamela. 1-0, Sevilla.

United’s found its footing now and a loose ball finds its way to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has zipped toward the 18. The fullback, however, fails to get full power on a low shot to Bono.

VAR: A wonderful Lucas Ocampos shot will not go down as a goal after the Video Assistant Referee spots an offside.

HALFTIME: SEVILLA 1-0 (3-2 AGG.) MANCHESTER UNITED

Second half: Luke Shaw is on for Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford comes in for Jadon Sancho.

GOAL! It’s a sweeping Ivan Rakitic corner into the mix and Loic Bade meets it to pop It over the off-kilter De Gea. 2-0, Sevilla.

Sevilla’s press is keeping the ball in United’s end a lot more often than even the most strident Sevilla supporter would’ve expected from a knockout round game against one of the Premier League’s best.

GOAL!! De Gea is not going to write home about this one, and it’s taking place in his home country. A slip, and En-Nesyri has it 3-0, Sevilla in quick fashion.

Really, United’s first half of the first leg was all it’ll be able to remember with fondness, as Sevilla basically went master class at home on Thursday.

Sevilla vs Manchester United player ratings: Stars of the Show

Youssef En-Nesyri: The Moroccan Is having a pretty darn good tournament year, isn’t he?

Ivan Rakitic: The veteran midfielder was very busy and picked his spots well when it came to his 4-for-4 mark in duels.

Antony: The liveliest of United’s players whipped in a few good crosses and was credited with three created chances.

Youssef En-Nesyri goal video: Sevilla feasts off Maguire giveaway

🔥⚽ ¡Goooooool del Sevilla! 🔴⚪

🔥⚽ ¡Goooooool del Sevilla! 🔴⚪ Grosero error de Maguire y Sevilla abre el marcador ⚪🔴 Sevilla (3) 1-0 (2) Manchester United 👹 🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/8uPWltTvQj

📺 TUDN y Unimás#TuEuropaLeague | #WeareSevilla | #MUFC pic.twitter.com/2LphvYvxLr — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) April 20, 2023

Loic Bade goal video: Corner kick leads to 2-0

🔥⚽ ¡Goooooool de Sevilla! 🔴⚪

🔥⚽ ¡Goooooool de Sevilla! 🔴⚪ Badé pone a soñar a los andaluces con las Semifinales 😱💥 ⚪🔴 Sevilla (4) 2-0 (2) Manchester United 👹 🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/8uPWltTvQj

📺 TUDN y Unimás#TuEuropaLeague | #WeareSevilla | #MUFC pic.twitter.com/UzwQ4kPFo5 — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) April 20, 2023

How to watch Sevilla vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Date: 3pm ET Thursday

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Sevilla team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Marcos Acuna (suspension), Tecatito (ineligible), Pape Gueye (ineligibility)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (groin), Luke Shaw (thigh), Scott McTominay (knock), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Marcel Sabitzer (undisclosed)

📋 Your United XI for tonight's huge game 👊#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2023

Follow @NicholasMendola