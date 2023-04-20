Premier League promotion: Who will join Burnley in top flight?

By Apr 20, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
Burnley confirmed their return to the Premier League when they were promoted back to the top flight of English football with a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough in early April.

Now who is going to join the Clarets back in the Premier League?

Sheffield United looks set to seize their place soon, ending a two-year wait to return to the top flight, but Luton Town’s bid to earn a first Premier League season does stand in its way.

Middlesbrough’s trying to get back to the top flight, too, as are a number of familiar names: Norwich City, Blackburn, Sunderland…

Yep, there’s still plenty to decide before the playoff field is set!

How were Burnley promoted?

Burnley were promoted back to the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over 3rd-place Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, coupled with 3rd-place Luton Town failing to beat Millwall in a 0-0 draw.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets have been a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.

Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s massive goal haul but Jay Rodriguez’s pitched in nine as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. One of those is Josh Brownhill, who has may tempt 20 goal contributions by the end of the season.

Premier League promotion
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany (Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)

How can Sheffield United earn automatic promotion?

Sheffield United won again Tuesday (April 19) and the Blades would now need a tremendous drop-off to miss out on an instant return to the Premier League.

It’s likely that 86 points would do the trick as Sheffield United has a 12-goal advantage over third-place Luton Town when it comes to goal differential, but 87 is unassailable and stands as their magic number. With four games left, the Blades will be back in the Premier League regardless of outside outcomes if they win two games or win once and draw twice. Heck, four draws would likely do the trick.

Sheffield United does not play Luton again this season, but does have an FA Cup semifinal with Manchester City — the team that sent Burnley out of the tournament — on Saturday.

Who else is in the mix for promotion?

Anything’s possible in the Championship, of course, but Luton Town is extremely unlikely to cough up its place in the playoffs and should be the third seed and Middlesbrough will have to suffer a ridiculous run to sacrifice its playoff place.

Millwall has a two-point lead on seventh while West Bromwich Albion is on a better points-per-game pace and sits sixth, but Blackburn‘s got at least one match-in-hand on the field in seventh place. Sunderland is in eighth place for the momen, followed by up to four teams who could pass it by winning a match-in-hand: Coventry CityPreston North EndNorwich City, and Watford.

When are the Premier League promotion playoffs?

The final matchday of the Championship season is May 8, and the playoffs begin within a week with two-legged semifinals producing a pair of finalists.

The winner of the Championship playoff final — set for Saturday, May 27 at Wembley Stadium — will join the first- and second-place teams in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.

Championship table (As of April 19)

Championship table

Arsenal vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Apr 20, 2023, 9:38 AM EDT
Desperate sides at the very extremes of the Premier League table meet Friday at the Emirates Stadium when first-place Arsenal hosts basement-dwelling Southampton (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Arsenal opens the match having dropped four of its last six available Premier League points to sit just four points clear of second-place Man City, who holds a match-in-hand and is set to host the Gunners on April 26.

Southampton, meanwhile, is four points back of safety and six behind 16th-place Leeds United, with opportunities to collect points down to seven matches including this visit to the Premier League’s leaders.

Arsenal will know it can open up a seven-point table lead that will loom over Man City despite Its matches-in-hand; City doesn’t play another Premier League game until April 26th, instead dealing with UEFA Champions League and FA Cup knockout round games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Southampton.

How to watch Arsenal vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form key players

The Gunners need more from their midfield, which could mean Jorginho enters the fray for Thomas Partey. But Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka figure to be key pieces regardless, as they’ve let the way through example in very different manners.

Southampton have many players who can change the game with one key moment, whether James Ward-Prowse through free kicks, Romeo Lavia through an exceptional idea, or Carlos Alcaraz with a freaky show of skill. They’ll need two or three of those to succeed at the Emirates.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin).

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Juan Larios (adductor), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (loan – unable to face parent club), Che Adams (calf), Mohammed Salisu (undisclosed), Valentino Livramento (fitness)

Sevilla vs Manchester United: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Apr 20, 2023, 8:39 AM EDT
Manchester United and Sevilla stage a winner-take-all UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils saw a gorgeous display, 2-0 lead, and the health of two regular back line starters suffer in a 2-2 first leg draw at Old Trafford last week.

The Red Devils’ hopes of a Europa League crown to join the League Cup and, maybe, the FA Cup hinge on 90 minutes or more in a very hostile environment against a group of hardened tournament players.

Sevilla’s not having a season it would ever celebrate in La Liga, but can count itself back in Europe by winning Thursday and then staging three more successful knockout round showings.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sevilla vs Manchester United.

How to watch Sevilla vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Date: 3pm ET Thursday
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Sevilla team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Marcos Acuna (suspension), Tecatito (ineligible), Pape Gueye (ineligibility)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (groin), Luke Shaw (thigh), Scott McTominay (knock), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Marcel Sabitzer (undisclosed)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Apr 20, 2023, 8:38 AM EDT
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package

Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Crystal Palace and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three and Bournemouth is six clear but Leeds, Everton, and West Ham all find themselves within four points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 17

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?

By Apr 20, 2023, 8:37 AM EDT
Arsenal still controls its Premier League destiny but it’s become much more interesting in the last fortnight, four points clear at the top of the Premier League table with seven games left on the domestic docket.

So what does Arsenal need to win their first Premier League title in 19 years?

Mikel Arteta has his young side looking at a pretty remarkable and very unexpected Premier League title win, though the door is open for Man City with a match-in-hand and a late April visit from Arsenal still to come to the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal’s solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third have given Gooners and neutrals alike plenty to love about this Arsenal team.

But how, and when, can Arsenal seal the Premier League title they crave? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios based on their huge game against Manchester City in April?

How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?

With seven games remaining, there are many different ways the Gunners can win the Premier League title even after giving away their position of power.

In its simplest form: if Arsenal win their final seven games they will be crowned Premier League champions. Alternatively, Arsenal can win six games as long as one of those is over Man City on April 26 to win the title.

The magic number for Arsenal to reach is still 95 points. If they reach 95 points, Manchester City cannot catch them.

But if Man City beat Arsenal in their huge game at the Etihad on April 26, then the Gunners need help to win the Premier League title by virtue of Man City’s match-in-hand. Man City would still max out at 94 points, while Arsenal could only collect 92.

If Arsenal draw against Man City then Man City could only finish on a maximum of 92 points. That means Arsenal would need to win its other six games and max out at 93 points.

If Arsenal win at Man City then Man City would only be able to reach 91 points. So, Arsenal would only have to win 15 more points — they could lose or draw one of their remaining six — to claim the crown.

There’s one other variable if Arsenal were to make up the goal differential difference but not pass Man City: Head-to-head. Man City’s already beaten Arsenal once.

All of this proves just how massive the Manchester City vs Arsenal game on April 26 is in deciding the title winner.

When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?

They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.

Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.

When did Arsenal last win a trophy?

The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.

Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.

Which trophies have Arsenal won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

  • FA Cup (14 – Record)
  • Premier League/First Division titles (13)
  • League Cup (2)
  • FA Community Shield (16)
  • European Cup Winners’ Cup (1)
  • Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1)