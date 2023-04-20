Crystal Palace vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Everton looks to get back to winning ways against Roy Hodgson’s fast-and-flying Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).
Crystal Palace sits 12th with 36 points, nine above the bottom three. Everton has the same amount of points as 18th place but is above the line with 27 points.
A win for Palace wouldn’t mathematically eliminate them from relegation danger, but the Eagles are already long, long, long shots to go down.
Palace has won three-straight Premier League game, outscoring Leicester, Leeds, and Southampton by a combined score of 9-1.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Everton.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Premier League on Peacock
Key storylines & star players
Eberechi Eze has three goals in his last two games, and Palace has been so much brighter going forward under Hodgson. Expect more attack-minded football to take it to the Toffees.
Everton has lost back-to-back matches, a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United and a 3-1 loss at home to Fulham. Dwight McNeil has been the bright spot offensively, but the Toffees need something from elsewhere to really find a foothold in the Premier League.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Wilfried Zaha (groin), Vicente Guaita (hamstring), Nathaniel Clyne (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)
Everton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), Andros Townsend (knee), Amadou Onana (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Ruben Vinagre (achilles)