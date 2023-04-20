Europa League, Conference League: Man United, West Ham play on

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League quarterfinal fields left plenty to play for after exciting first legs Thursday.

Manchester United and West Ham both sacrificed first leg leads but head to the second leg knowing a win will get the job done (You’l forgive Erik ten Hag if he’s not feeling so rosy after his near-perfect tactical set-up was undone by a weird triple sub that seemed to snap Sevilla to life).

Manchester United is joined in the Europa League quarters by Juventus, Feyenoord, Sevilla, AS Roma, Bayer Leverkusen, Union Saint-Gilloise.

West Ham drew Belgian side Gent 1-1 in the first leg and, with a win, will meet the winner of AZ Alkmaar and Anderlecht in the semifinals. Anderlecht won the first leg 2-0 in Belgium.

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Quarterfinal – Thursdays – April 13 and 20

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League quarterfinal schedule, results

Quarterfinal first legs – Thursday, April 13

Feyenoord 1-0 Roma

Manchester United 2-2 Sevilla — Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Juventus 1-0 Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Union St. Gilloise

Quarterfinal second legs – Thursday, April 20

Roma vs Feyenoord — 3pm ET

Sevilla vs Manchester United — 3pm ET

Sporting CP vs Juventus — 3pm ET

Union St. Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen — 3pm ET

UEFA Europa League quarterfinal & semifinal draws

Quarterfinals – April 13 & 20

Manchester United vs Sevilla

Juventus vs Sporting CP

Feyenoord vs Roma

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union St. Gilloise

Semifinals – May 11 & 18

Manchester United/Sevilla vs Juventus/Sporting CP

Feyenoord/Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen/Union St. Gilloise

UEFA Europa League last 16 schedule, results

Round of 16 second legs – Thursday, March 15

Freiburg 0-2 (0-3 agg.) Juventus

Feyenoord 7-1 (8-2 agg.) Shakhtar Donetsk

Fenerbahce 1-0 (1-2 agg.) Sevilla

Real Betis 0-1 (1-5 agg.) Manchester United – Recap/player ratings/video highlights

Real Sociedad 0-0 (0-2 agg.) AS Roma

Ferencvaros 0-2 (0-4 agg.) Bayer Leverkusen

Union Saint-Gilloise 3-0 (6-3 agg.) Union Berlin

Arsenal 1-1 (3-3 aet) Sporting Lisbon — Sporting wins in pens — Recap/player ratings/video highlights

Round of 16 first legs – Thursday, March 9

AS Roma 2-0 Real Sociedad

Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Ferencvaros

Sporting Lisbon 2-2 Arsenal – Recap/player ratings/video highlights

Union Berlin 3-3 Union Saint-Gilloise

Juventus 1-0 Freiburg

Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis – Recap/player ratings/video highlights

Sevilla 2-0 Fenerbahce

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Feyenoord

UEFA Europa League quarterfinal schedule, results

Quarterfinal first legs – Thursday, April 13

Gent 1-1 West Ham

Basel 2-2 Nice

Lech Poznan 1-4 Fiorentina

Anderlecht 2-0 AZ Alkmaar

Quarterfinal second legs – Thursday, April 20

Fiorentina vs Lech Poznan — 12:45pm ET

AZ Alkmaar vs Anderlecht — 12:45pm ET

West Ham vs Gent — 3pm ET

Nice vs Basel — 3pm ET

Europa Conference League quarterfinal & semifinal draws

Quarterfinals – April 13 & 20

Gent vs West Ham

Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar

Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina

Basel vs Nice

Semifinals – May 11 & 18

Gent/West Ham vs Anderlecht/AZ Alkmaar

Lech Poznan/Fiorentina vs Basel/Nice

UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 schedule

Round of 16 first legs – Thursday, March 16

Istanbul Basaksehir 1-4 Gent (2-5 agg) — Wednesday, March 15*

Slovan Bratislava 2-2 (5-5 agg.) Basel — Basel wins 4-1 in penalties

Djurgarden 0-3 (0-5 agg.) Lech Poznan

Sivasspor 1-4 (1-5 agg.) Fiorentina

AZ Alkmaar 2-1 (4-2 agg.) Porto

West Ham 4-0 (6-0 agg.) AEK Larnaca

Villarreal 0-1 (1-2 agg.) Anderlecht

Nice 3-1 (4-1 agg.) Sheriff Tiraspol

Round of 16 first legs – Thursday, March 9

Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar (played Tuesday, March 7 due to Lazio and Roma sharing stadium)

AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham United

Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal

Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Nice

Basel 2-2 Slovan Bratislava

Fiorentina 1-0 Sivasspor

Gent 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Lech Poznan 2-0 Djurgardens

