Fulham vs Leeds: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Apr 20, 2023, 4:30 AM EDT
Fulham host Leeds at Craven Cottage on Saturday as plenty of USMNT stars will collide down by the banks of the River Thames.

STREAM LIVE FULHAM v LEEDS

Marco Silva’s Fulham ended their poor run with a 3-1 win at Everton last weekend and they’re comfortably in the top 10 of the Premier League. Could they mount a late-season push for European qualification? When you look at their remaining schedule it is possible and even without the suspended Aleksandar Mitrovic until May, they look like they can get back on track and finish the season strongly.

As for Leeds, well, they are all over the place heading into this one. Back-to-back home drubbings (a 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace was followed by a 6-1 mauling from Liverpool) have hit Javi Gracia’s men hard and they sit just two points above the relegation zone heading into this weekend. Defensively they have slipped back into their old ways and Gracia will be hoping Leeds can hold regain some composure at the back for the rest of the season.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Fulham vs Leeds.

How to watch Fulham vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Dan James and Harry Wilson were both on the scoresheet for Fulham last time out and it looks like they could plug the huge gap left by Mitrovic’s suspension. However, James is not available to play against his parent club Leeds so Carlos Vinicius could come in. The Cottagers will play in a slightly different way without their targetman and they ripped Everton apart with pace and trickery on the counter. Their first season back in the Premier League has gone superbly well and USMNT star duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson have been a big reason behind their success.

Leeds are really struggling without USMNT captain Tyler Adams after he picked up a serious injury and his absence in front of the back four is a big reason why they’ve shipped 18 goals in their last five games. But two of those games have been wins against Wolves and Nottingham Forest and there are goals in this Leeds team. Can Gracia get the balance right? It will be intriguing to see if Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie start against Fulham as the former was lively in attack against Liverpool, while McKennie made a big mistake and struggled in midfield.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension),  Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Daniel James (unable to face parent club)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh) | DOUBT: Patrick Bamford (thigh)

USMNT, Mexico make most of limited chances in friendly draw

By Apr 20, 2023, 1:02 AM EDT
Both the USMNT and Mexico scored with their only shot on goal, as the CONCACAF rivals played to a 1-1 draw in a friendly in Glendale, Arizona, on Wednesday.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

The vast majority of each side’s squad consisted of domestic-based players, with the Continental Clasico falling outside of a FIFA international window, meaning players at European clubs would have likely not been released for the USMNT vs Mexico fixture.

It was an extra opportunity for players on the fringe — largely on the outside, looking in — to show that they would add value to, say, this summer’s Gold Cup squad, to perhaps earn a look for Copa America 2024, and, if all goes perfectly, a place for the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico had their lone sight of goal in the 55th minute, and the Americans had no one but themselves to blame for it. Kellyn Acosta played a nightmare ball all the way across the field and toward his own goal, causing Aaron Long to desperately clear the misplaced ball — only he didn’t get it clear, it came off Uriel Antuna and the Mexican midfielder had 50 yards of green grass in front of him.

On the plus side, the USMNT’s goal was of far higher quality than Mexico’s opener, with Sergino Dest (the lone European-based player on the roster), Alan Sonora and Jordan Morris all picking out difficult passes in one fell swoop down the left wing. From the start to Jesus Ferreira’s finish, they all made it look easy.

Stars of the show

USMNT vs Mexico

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico en Espanol

Streaming en Español: Peacock Premium

USMNT 23-man roster for Continental Clasico versus Mexico

(caps in parenthesis)

Goalkeepers

Sean Johnson, Toronto FC (11)
Drake Callender, Inter Miami (0)
Roman Celentano, FC Cincinnati (0)

Defenders

DeAndre Yedlin, Inter Miami (77)
Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC (39)
Aaron Long, LAFC (31)
Sergino Dest, AC Milan (24)
Matt Miazga, FC Cincinnati (22)
Shaq Moore, Nashville (17)
Julian Gressel, Vancouver Whitecaps (2)
Joshua Wynder, Louisville City (0)
Caleb Wiley, Atlanta United (0)

Midfielders

Kellyn Acosta, LAFC (57)
Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders (32)
Jackson Yueill, San Jose Earthquakes (16)
James Sands, NYCFC (7)
Alan Sonora, FC Juarez (2)
Aidan Morris, Columbus Crew (2)

Forwards

Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders (51)
Paul Arriola, FC Dallas (50)
Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas (17)
Brandon Vazquez, FC Cincinnati (2)
Cade Cowell, San Jose Earthquakes (2)

Manchester City finish off Bayern Munich to set up Real Madrid semifinal

By and Apr 19, 2023, 5:20 PM EDT
Manchester City secured passage to the UEFA Champions League semifinals by way of a 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich (4-1 victory on aggregate) at Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Bayern Munich vs Manchester City stats ]

Pep Guardiola’s side rode its 3-0 first-leg lead for nearly an hour before Erling Haaland added to it with his 48th goal of the season (all competitions, including 12 in UCL), setting up a sensational semifinal tie with Real Madrid (May 9/10 and 16/17).

Haaland had the tie at his feet, 12 yards from goal, after Dayot Upamecano handled the ball inside the penalty area, but he blasted his penalty kick well over the crossbar in the 37th minute. 20 minutes later, Haaland redeemed himself and put Upamecano on the wrong end of a moment that will live a long, long time on the Internet.

Kevin De Bruyne found Haaland in space and Upamecano was the only thing between him and goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Haaland ran at him, went one way, then the other, and Upamecano crumbled to the ground, not so dissimilar to Lionel Messi and Jerome Boateng’s famous tango a few years ago. Haaland raced by and rifled a left-footed blast past Sommer to put the tie to bed.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Video review revealed a handball offense by Manuel Akanji in the 81st minute, and Joshua Kimmich converted from the penalty spot to ruin the clean sheet on the day and over two legs.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City second leg, final score: 1-1 (1-4 agg.)

37th minute – Erling Haaland misses penalty kick

57th minute – Erling Haaland shakes Dayot Upamecano to the ground, scores another goal

83rd minute – Joshua Kimmich converts penalty kick to ruin clean sheet

Stars of the show

Photo: FotMob.com

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live, stream link, updates and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday (April 19) 
Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Bayern’s fans know the chances of them reaching the Champions League semifinals are slim, very slim, but there is a chance they can blow teams away. Despite surprisingly sacking Julian Nagelsmann and having several key players out injured for spells, this is still Bayern Munich. This is still the Allianz Arena. They still have one of the best managers in Europe and one of the best squads. Is it impossible? No. The way Manchester City defended in the second half against Leicester proves they have spells where they can give up chances. Tuchel will be hoping Mane, Sane, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman and the returning Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting are clinical enough to take pretty much all of them.

As for City, this should be pretty straightforward. Should being the key word. They are absolutely flying right now with 10-straight wins in all competitions and Pep Guardiola has rotated his squad expertly but sometimes they like to make life harder for themselves than it should be. Erling Haaland is of course back in red-hot form and so are Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish as they’re creating chances galore. With Rodri holding down midfield and the new 3-2-4-1 formation confusing the heck out of opponents, Man City are the favorites to win the Champions League for a reason. They have reached their best form of the season at precisely the right time. It’s almost like they’ve been in this position several times before…

Bayern Munich team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Manuel Neuer (broken leg), Lucas Hernandez (knee)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Phil Foden will return after having his appendix removed, with Guardiola saying he will start on the bench.

UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By Apr 19, 2023, 5:15 PM EDT
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals are here, with just eight sides remaining in the hunt for club football’s most prestigious prize.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, AC Milan and Inter Milan have the advantage after the first legs of the last eight ties but we all know things get pretty crazy at this stage of the competition.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

There are some mouthwatering ties set up for the quarterfinals and semifinals, with giants colliding and plenty of teams desperate for European glory.

Below is everything you need for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Quarterfinal games to be played on April 11/12 and April 18/19, 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League quarterfinal schedule

Quarterfinals – 2nd legs 

Tuesday, April 18

Chelsea 0-2 (0-4 agg.) Real Madrid – Recap/highlights/analysis
Napoli 1-1 (1-2 agg.) AC Milan

Wednesday, April 19

Bayern Munich 1-1 (1-4 agg.) Manchester City – Recap/highlights/analysis
Inter Milan 3-3 (5-3 agg.) Benfica

Quarterfinals – 1st legs 

Tuesday, April 11

Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich – Recap/highlights/analysis
Benfica 0-2 Inter Milan

Wednesday, April 12

Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea – Recap/highlights/analysis
AC Milan 1-0 Napoli

Champions League quarterfinal predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, April 18

Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid
Napoli 2-1 AC Milan (*Napoli win on penalty kicks)

Wednesday, April 19

Bayern Munich 1-3 Manchester City
Inter Milan 2-1 Benfica

Champions League semifinal draw

Semifinals – May 9/10 & 16/17

Real Madrid vs Manchester City
AC Milan vs Inter Milan

Champions League last 16 second leg schedule

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto 0-0 (0-1 agg) Inter Milan
Manchester City 7-0 (8-1 agg) RB Leipzig – Recap/highlights/analysis

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli 3-0 (5-0 agg) Eintracht Frankfurt
Real Madrid 1-0 (6-2 agg) Liverpool

Champions League last 16, second leg results

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea 2-0 (2-1 agg) Borussia Dortmund – Recap/highlights/analysis
Benfica 5-1 (7-1 agg) Club Brugge

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich 2-0 (3-0 agg) Paris Saint-Germain
Tottenham 0-0 (0-1 agg) AC Milan – Recap/highlights/analysis

Champions League last 16 results, first leg

First legs

Tuesday, February 14
AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich

Wednesday, February 15
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea
Club Brugge 0-2 Benfica

Tuesday, February 21
Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Napoli

Wednesday, February 22
RB Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City
Inter Milan 1-0 FC Porto

Champions League last 16 second leg predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea 3-1 Borussia Dortmund (Chelsea win 3-2 on aggregate)
Benfica 2-0 Club Brugge (Benfica win 4-0 on aggregate)

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Bayern win on penalty kicks)
Tottenham 2-1 AC Milan (AC Milan win on penalty kicks)

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto 1-2 Inter Milan (Inter win 3-1 on aggregate)
Manchester City 3-1 RB Leipzig (Man City win 4-2 on aggregate)

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (Napoli win 4-1 on aggregate)
Real Madrid 1-3 Liverpool (Real Madrid win 6-5 on aggregate)

Champions League group stage results

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start
Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October
Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen
Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: 10-man City misses penalty, has goal reversed by VAR
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Israeli hosts spring upset on poor Juve
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg: Draw keeps Group E extremely tight
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues sweep of MIlan puts them atop Group E
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Warsaw-based Ukrainians give up late equalizer to champs
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig: Wasteful hosts done in by late Timo Werner goal, assist
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna returns off bench in draw
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Mbappe scores penalty after controversial exit reports

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea — Recap & highlights
Dortmund 0-0 Man City — Recap & highlights
Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar
Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 4-3 Juventus

Wednesday, 26 October
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP — Recap & highlights
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool — Recap & highlights
Club Brugge 0-4 Porto
Inter Milan 4-0 Plzen
Napoli 3-0 Rangers
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern
Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli — Recap & highlights
Rangers 1-3 Ajax
Bayern 2-0 Inter
Plzen 2-4 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham — Recap & highlights | Son injured

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic
Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg
Man City 3-1 Sevilla
Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund
Juventus 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

UEFA Champions League group stage standings

*qualified for knockout stage

Group A
*Napoli — 15 points (+14 GD)
*Liverpool — 15 (+11)
Ajax — 6 (-5)
Rangers — 0 (-20)

Group B
*Porto — 12 (+5)
*Club Brugge — 11 (+3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 5 (-4)
Atletico Madrid — 5 (-4)

Group C
*Bayern Munich — 18 (+16)
*Inter Milan — 10 (+3)
Barcelona — 7 (0)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-19)

Group D
*Tottenham Hotspur — 11 (+2)
*Eintracht Frankfurt — 10 (-1)
Sporting CP — 7 (-1)
Marseille — 6 (0)

Group E
*Chelsea — 13 (+6)
*AC Milan — 10 (+5)
Red Bull Salzburg — 6 (-4)
Dinamo Zagreb — 4 (-7)

Group F
*Real Madrid — 13 (+9)
*RB Leipzig — 12 (+4)
Shakhtar Donetsk — 6 (-2)
Celtic — 2 (-11)

Group G
*Manchester City — 14 (+12)
*Borussia Dortmund — 9 (+5)
Sevilla — 5 (-6)
Copenhagen — 3 (-11)

Group H
*Benfica — 14 (+9)
*Paris Saint-Germain — 14 (+9)
Juventus — 3 (-4)
Maccabi Haifa — 3 (-14)

2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Schedule, groups for USMNT, Mexico, Canada

By Apr 19, 2023, 12:44 PM EDT
The 2023 Gold Cup comes to 13 cities around North America this summer, and we’ll soon know who the USMNT, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica will play this summer.

The draw was held on April 14 at SoFi Stadium in California, pitting 15 CONCACAF teams and guests Qatar into four groups of four.

[ MORE: USMNT roster for Mexico friendly ]

Host cities for matches include Toronto, Arlington, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Glendale, Harrison, Inglewood, Paradise, St. Louis, San Diego, Santa Clara, and Houston x2.

The USMNT is bidding to become the first consecutive Gold Cup winner since Mexico won in 2009 and 2011, while everyone besides the Yanks and El Tri will try to make it a first non-USA vs Mexico final since 2017.

More USMNT news

USMNT vs Mexico
USMNT, Mexico make most of limited chances in friendly draw
Daryl Dike
USMNT striker Daryl Dike to undergo Achilles surgery
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

How to watch, stream: 2023 Gold Cup

When: June 16-July 16
TV Channel/Stream:
Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

2023 Gold Cup teams

Qatar
Panama
Jamaica
El Salvador
Mexico
United States (USMNT)
Haiti
Costa Rica
Canada
Honduras
Cuba
Nicaragua
Guatemala

2023 Gold Cup draw

The 2023 Gold Cup draw was held Wednesday, April 14 in California.

Mexico, the USMNT, Costa Rica, and Canada were the four seeded teams.

2023 Gold Cup groups

Group A

  1. USMNT
  2. Jamaica
  3. Nicaragua
  4. Winners of Prelims (Suriname, Martinique, Curacao, Grenada)

Group B

  1. Mexico
  2. Honduras
  3. Haiti
  4. Qatar

Group C

  1. Costa Rica
  2. Panama
  3. El Salvador
  4. Winner of Prelims (Guadeloupe, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, French Guiana)

Group D

  1. Canada
  2. Guatemala
  3. Cuba
  4. Winner of Prelims (Saint Maarten, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Puerto Rico)

2023 Gold Cup – Knockout round schedule (all kick off times ET)

Quarterfinals

July 8-9

Semifinals

July 12

Final

July 16