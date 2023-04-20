Fulham host Leeds at Craven Cottage on Saturday as plenty of USMNT stars will collide down by the banks of the River Thames.

Marco Silva’s Fulham ended their poor run with a 3-1 win at Everton last weekend and they’re comfortably in the top 10 of the Premier League. Could they mount a late-season push for European qualification? When you look at their remaining schedule it is possible and even without the suspended Aleksandar Mitrovic until May, they look like they can get back on track and finish the season strongly.

As for Leeds, well, they are all over the place heading into this one. Back-to-back home drubbings (a 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace was followed by a 6-1 mauling from Liverpool) have hit Javi Gracia’s men hard and they sit just two points above the relegation zone heading into this weekend. Defensively they have slipped back into their old ways and Gracia will be hoping Leeds can hold regain some composure at the back for the rest of the season.

Here’s everything you need for Fulham vs Leeds.

How to watch Fulham vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Dan James and Harry Wilson were both on the scoresheet for Fulham last time out and it looks like they could plug the huge gap left by Mitrovic’s suspension. However, James is not available to play against his parent club Leeds so Carlos Vinicius could come in. The Cottagers will play in a slightly different way without their targetman and they ripped Everton apart with pace and trickery on the counter. Their first season back in the Premier League has gone superbly well and USMNT star duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson have been a big reason behind their success.

Leeds are really struggling without USMNT captain Tyler Adams after he picked up a serious injury and his absence in front of the back four is a big reason why they’ve shipped 18 goals in their last five games. But two of those games have been wins against Wolves and Nottingham Forest and there are goals in this Leeds team. Can Gracia get the balance right? It will be intriguing to see if Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie start against Fulham as the former was lively in attack against Liverpool, while McKennie made a big mistake and struggled in midfield.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Daniel James (unable to face parent club)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh) | DOUBT: Patrick Bamford (thigh)

