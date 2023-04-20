Leicester vs Wolves: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Leicester City hopes to boost its Premier League safety chances when it hosts nearly-safe Wolves at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Dean Smith lost his Foxes debut in blowout fashion to Manchester City, but will have likely been targeting this, his home debut, as a much better chance for a win.
STREAM LIVE LEICESTER vs WOLVES
Leicester is two points back of 18th-place Nottingham Forest and 17th-place Everton, and four points behind Leeds United. Passing two of them is a must.
Wolves, meanwhile, have surged seven points clear of the bottom three and will feel closer to their level. Head coach Julen Lopetegui now has to make sure that contentment doesn’t slip into the short term future of Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Wolves.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
How to watch Leicester vs Wolves live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players
Leicester needs to fight, but there’s no question they’ve got the slick players to finish chances if they come… and James Maddison does both. The England midfielder is at the heart of Dean Smith’s dreams for safety.
Wolves got a tour-de-force, turn-back-the-clock showing from Diego Costa in the win over Brentford, but it came with a cost(a). Will the big forward be ready for Leicester after suffering a knock? If not, is it time for another good show from Hee-chan Hwang?
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: James Justin (achilles), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Harvey Barnes (thigh), Ryan Bertrand (knee)
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (groin), Diego Costa (knock)