Sevilla vs Manchester United, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By Apr 20, 2023, 2:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester United and Sevilla stage a winner-take-all UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils saw a gorgeous display, 2-0 lead, and the health of two regular back line starters suffer in a 2-2 first leg draw at Old Trafford last week.

The Red Devils’ hopes of a Europa League crown to join the League Cup and, maybe, the FA Cup hinge on 90 minutes or more in a very hostile environment against a group of hardened tournament players.

Sevilla’s not having a season it would ever celebrate in La Liga, but can count itself back in Europe by winning Thursday and then staging three more successful knockout round showings.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sevilla vs Manchester United.

How to watch Sevilla vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Date: 3pm ET Thursday
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Sevilla team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Marcos Acuna (suspension), Tecatito (ineligible), Pape Gueye (ineligibility)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (groin), Luke Shaw (thigh), Scott McTominay (knock), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Marcel Sabitzer (undisclosed)

Europa League, Conference League: Man United, West Ham play on

By Apr 20, 2023, 1:09 PM EDT
0 Comments

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League quarterfinal fields left plenty to play for after exciting first legs Thursday.

Manchester United and West Ham both sacrificed first leg leads but head to the second leg knowing a win will get the job done (You’l forgive Erik ten Hag if he’s not feeling so rosy after his near-perfect tactical set-up was undone by a weird triple sub that seemed to snap Sevilla to life).

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Manchester United is joined in the Europa League quarters by Juventus, Feyenoord, Sevilla, AS Roma, Bayer Leverkusen, Union Saint-Gilloise.

West Ham drew Belgian side Gent 1-1  in the first leg and, with a win, will meet the winner of AZ Alkmaar and Anderlecht in the semifinals. Anderlecht won the first leg 2-0 in Belgium.

[ LIVE: Conference League scores ]

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Quarterfinal – Thursdays – April 13 and 20
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League quarterfinal schedule, results

Quarterfinal first legs – Thursday, April 13

Feyenoord 1-0 Roma
Manchester United 2-2 Sevilla — Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Juventus 1-0 Sporting CP
Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Union St. Gilloise

Quarterfinal second legs – Thursday, April 20

Roma vs Feyenoord — 3pm ET
Sevilla vs Manchester United — 3pm ET
Sporting CP vs Juventus — 3pm ET
Union St. Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen — 3pm ET

UEFA Europa League quarterfinal & semifinal draws

Quarterfinals – April 13 & 20

Manchester United vs Sevilla
Juventus vs Sporting CP
Feyenoord vs Roma
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union St. Gilloise

Semifinals – May 11 & 18

Manchester United/Sevilla vs Juventus/Sporting CP
Feyenoord/Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen/Union St. Gilloise

UEFA Europa League last 16 schedule, results

Round of 16 second legs – Thursday, March 15

Freiburg 0-2 (0-3 agg.) Juventus
Feyenoord 7-1 (8-2 agg.) Shakhtar Donetsk
Fenerbahce 1-0 (1-2 agg.) Sevilla
Real Betis 0-1 (1-5 agg.) Manchester United – Recap/player ratings/video highlights

Real Sociedad 0-0 (0-2 agg.) AS Roma
Ferencvaros 0-2 (0-4 agg.) Bayer Leverkusen
Union Saint-Gilloise 3-0 (6-3 agg.) Union Berlin
Arsenal 1-1 (3-3 aet) Sporting Lisbon — Sporting wins in pens — Recap/player ratings/video highlights

Round of 16 first legs – Thursday, March 9

AS Roma 2-0 Real Sociedad
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Ferencvaros
Sporting Lisbon 2-2 Arsenal – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Union Berlin 3-3 Union Saint-Gilloise

Juventus 1-0 Freiburg
Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Sevilla 2-0 Fenerbahce
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Feyenoord

UEFA Europa League quarterfinal schedule, results

Quarterfinal first legs – Thursday, April 13

Gent 1-1 West Ham
Basel 2-2 Nice
Lech Poznan 1-4 Fiorentina
Anderlecht 2-0 AZ Alkmaar

Quarterfinal second legs – Thursday, April 20

Fiorentina vs Lech Poznan — 12:45pm ET
AZ Alkmaar vs Anderlecht — 12:45pm ET
West Ham vs Gent — 3pm ET
Nice vs Basel — 3pm ET

Europa Conference League quarterfinal & semifinal draws

Quarterfinals – April 13 & 20

Gent vs West Ham
Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar
Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina
Basel vs Nice

Semifinals – May 11 & 18

Gent/West Ham vs Anderlecht/AZ Alkmaar
Lech Poznan/Fiorentina vs Basel/Nice

UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 schedule

Round of 16 first legs – Thursday, March 16

Istanbul Basaksehir 1-4 Gent (2-5 agg) — Wednesday, March 15*

Slovan Bratislava 2-2 (5-5 agg.) Basel — Basel wins 4-1 in penalties
Djurgarden 0-3 (0-5 agg.) Lech Poznan
Sivasspor 1-4 (1-5 agg.) Fiorentina

AZ Alkmaar 2-1 (4-2 agg.) Porto
West Ham 4-0 (6-0 agg.)  AEK Larnaca
Villarreal 0-1 (1-2 agg.) Anderlecht
Nice 3-1 (4-1 agg.) Sheriff Tiraspol

Round of 16 first legs – Thursday, March 9

Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar (played Tuesday, March 7 due to Lazio and Roma sharing stadium)

AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham United
Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Nice

Basel 2-2 Slovan Bratislava
Fiorentina 1-0 Sivasspor
Gent 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
Lech Poznan 2-0 Djurgardens

Crystal Palace vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Apr 20, 2023, 12:37 PM EDT
0 Comments

Everton looks to get back to winning ways against Roy Hodgson’s fast-and-flying Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

Crystal Palace sits 12th with 36 points, nine above the bottom three. Everton has the same amount of points as 18th place but is above the line with 27 points.

STREAM LIVE CRYSTAL PALACE vs EVERTON

A win for Palace wouldn’t mathematically eliminate them from relegation danger, but the Eagles are already long, long, long shots to go down.

Palace has won three-straight Premier League game, outscoring Leicester, Leeds, and Southampton by a combined score of 9-1.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Everton.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Premier League on Peacock

Key storylines & star players

Eberechi Eze has three goals in his last two games, and Palace has been so much brighter going forward under Hodgson. Expect more attack-minded football to take it to the Toffees.

Everton has lost back-to-back matches, a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United and a 3-1 loss at home to Fulham. Dwight McNeil has been the bright spot offensively, but the Toffees need something from elsewhere to really find a foothold in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (groin), Vicente Guaita (hamstring), Nathaniel Clyne (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), Andros Townsend (knee), Amadou Onana (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Ruben Vinagre (achilles)

USMNT, Mexico make most of limited chances in friendly draw

By and Apr 20, 2023, 11:18 AM EDT
0 Comments

Both the USMNT and Mexico scored with their only shot on goal, as the CONCACAF rivals played to a 1-1 draw in a friendly in Glendale, Arizona, on Wednesday.

The vast majority of each side’s squad consisted of domestic-based players, with the Continental Clasico falling outside of a FIFA international window, meaning players at European clubs would have likely not been released for the USMNT vs Mexico fixture.

It was an extra opportunity for players on the fringe — largely on the outside, looking in — to show that they would add value to, say, this summer’s Gold Cup squad, to perhaps earn a look for Copa America 2024, and, if all goes perfectly, a place for the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico had their lone sight of goal in the 55th minute, and the Americans had no one but themselves to blame for it. Kellyn Acosta played a nightmare ball all the way across the field and toward his own goal, causing Aaron Long to desperately clear the misplaced ball — only he didn’t get it clear, it came off Uriel Antuna and the Mexican midfielder had 50 yards of green grass in front of him.

On the plus side, the USMNT’s goal was of far higher quality than Mexico’s opener, with Sergino Dest (the lone European-based player on the roster), Alan Sonora and Jordan Morris all picking out difficult passes in one fell swoop down the left wing. From the start to Jesus Ferreira’s finish, they all made it look easy.

Stars of the show

USMNT vs Mexico

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico en Espanol

Streaming en Español: Peacock Premium

USMNT 23-man roster for Continental Clasico versus Mexico

(caps in parenthesis)

Goalkeepers

Sean Johnson, Toronto FC (11)
Drake Callender, Inter Miami (0)
Roman Celentano, FC Cincinnati (0)

Defenders

DeAndre Yedlin, Inter Miami (77)
Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC (39)
Aaron Long, LAFC (31)
Sergino Dest, AC Milan (24)
Matt Miazga, FC Cincinnati (22)
Shaq Moore, Nashville (17)
Julian Gressel, Vancouver Whitecaps (2)
Joshua Wynder, Louisville City (0)
Caleb Wiley, Atlanta United (0)

Midfielders

Kellyn Acosta, LAFC (57)
Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders (32)
Jackson Yueill, San Jose Earthquakes (16)
James Sands, NYCFC (7)
Alan Sonora, FC Juarez (2)
Aidan Morris, Columbus Crew (2)

Forwards

Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders (51)
Paul Arriola, FC Dallas (50)
Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas (17)
Brandon Vazquez, FC Cincinnati (2)
Cade Cowell, San Jose Earthquakes (2)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Apr 20, 2023, 11:12 AM EDT
2 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package

Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Crystal Palace and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three and Bournemouth is six clear but Leeds, Everton, and West Ham all find themselves within four points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 17

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


