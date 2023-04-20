Sevilla send Manchester United skidding out of Europa League

Sevilla sent Manchester United out of the Europa League again, this time with a thud, as La Liga’s hosts beat the Red Devils 3-0 to deliver a 5-2 aggregate win to supporters at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on Thursday
Youssef En-Nesyri scored early and late, sandwiching his markers around a Loic Bade goal as United rarely worried Sevilla goalkeeper Bono.
It won’t feel any better for Red Devils supporters to have seen David De Gea and Harry Maguire combine to deliver En-Nesyri’s opener on a plate, nor will it bring any joy to note that Sevilla also had a terrific goal ruled out for offside by VAR.
United can still claim the FA Cup to go with its League Cup, while Sevilla can look to its UEL semifinal tie with Juventus as the next step to a trophy.
First half: Marcos Acuna could be in trouble here, but he’ll dodge real punishment for shoving Marcel Sabitzer off the field and into a cooler. Lucky, lucky for the Sevilla defender as things start with fire in Spain.
GOOOOOAAAALLLL! Well, that wasn’t part of anyone’s game plan. David De Gea plays out of the bag to Harry Maguire, whose desperation first-touch pass goes right to Sevilla and is in the back of the net within moments. It’s Youssef En-Nesyri making it 1-0 off a feed from pocket-picking Erik Lamela. 1-0, Sevilla.
United’s found its footing now and a loose ball finds its way to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has zipped toward the 18. The fullback, however, fails to get full power on a low shot to Bono.
VAR: A wonderful Lucas Ocampos shot will not go down as a goal after the Video Assistant Referee spots an offside.
HALFTIME: SEVILLA 1-0 (3-2 AGG.) MANCHESTER UNITED
Second half: Luke Shaw is on for Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford comes in for Jadon Sancho.
GOAL! It’s a sweeping Ivan Rakitic corner into the mix and Loic Bade meets it to pop It over the off-kilter De Gea. 2-0, Sevilla.
Sevilla’s press is keeping the ball in United’s end a lot more often than even the most strident Sevilla supporter would’ve expected from a knockout round game against one of the Premier League’s best.
GOAL!! De Gea is not going to write home about this one, and it’s taking place in his home country. A slip, and En-Nesyri has it 3-0, Sevilla in quick fashion.
Really, United’s first half of the first leg was all it’ll be able to remember with fondness, as Sevilla basically went master class at home on Thursday.
Sevilla vs Manchester United player ratings: Stars of the Show
Youssef En-Nesyri: The Moroccan Is having a pretty darn good tournament year, isn’t he?
Ivan Rakitic: The veteran midfielder was very busy and picked his spots well when it came to his 4-for-4 mark in duels.
Antony: The liveliest of United’s players whipped in a few good crosses and was credited with three created chances.
Erik ten Hag reaction: Man United “gave it away”
“This was a great opportunity, a great occasion, to win something and we gave it away,” Ten Hag said after the defeat. “We have to blame ourselves. It’s gone, we can’t change it. We have to look forward to Sunday, that’s the next opportunity.”
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (groin), Luke Shaw (thigh), Scott McTominay (knock), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Marcel Sabitzer (undisclosed)
📋 Your United XI for tonight's huge game 👊#MUFC || #UEL
Ten Hag put it down to desire, which will feel damning to the manager as much as the players.
The ex-Ajax boss has been heralded for the effort and commitment of his players, and that wasn’t there on Thursday.
Erik Ten Hag reaction: Man United short on desire in Seville
“We have to do better,” Ten Hag said. “That’s the demand. We were not composed. We were not calm. Once you beat the press, there are so many spaces behind, and it was obvious at the start how to do it. We didn’t do it. Bad decisions and we lost the battles, they had more passion, more desire, more willingness, that’s difficult to win games.”
Liverpool hopes to build on an explosive win and buttress its European hopes when it hosts struggling Nottingham Forest on Saturday at Anfield (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
The Reds battered Leeds 6-1 on Monday and now look across the pitch to see another relegation-threatened side in Steve Cooper’s Tricky Trees.
Forest is in the bottom three as it stands, behind Everton on goal differential and two points behind aforementioned Leeds. It’ll likely need to chase down one of the two while holding off 19th-place Leicester and 20th-place Southampton if it wants to claim a second Premier League season.
Liverpool, meanwhile, is very much in the Europa and Conference League pictures and can make an argument that its fixture list, match-in-hand, and targets’ form make the top four possible. The Reds are nine points off fourth.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest.
How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Liverpool was scoring even went things weren’t going to plan against Leeds. Just look at Diogo Jota’s reaction to his mishit but still successful second goal. But there’s no question that Jota and Mohamed Salah are in terrific form after braces against Leeds.
Forest has been getting near-immaculate service from Morgan Gibbs-White many games this season, but the club has just gotten their preferred MGW target back in Taiwo Awoniyi. Hopefully the ex-Liverpool man can help Brennan Johnson deliver the goods against his old club.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed)
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options