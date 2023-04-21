Arsenal vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

LONDON — Desperate sides at the very extremes of the Premier League table meet Friday at the Emirates Stadium when first-place Arsenal hosts basement-dwelling Southampton (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Arsenal opens the match having dropped four of its last six available Premier League points to sit just four points clear of second-place Man City, who holds a match-in-hand and is set to host the Gunners on April 26.
Southampton, meanwhile, is four points back of safety and six behind 16th-place Leeds United, with opportunities to collect points down to seven matches including this visit to the Premier League’s leaders.
Arsenal will know it can open up a seven-point table lead that will loom over Man City despite Its matches-in-hand; City doesn’t play another Premier League game until April 26th, instead dealing with UEFA Champions League and FA Cup knockout round games.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Southampton.
How to watch Arsenal vs Southampton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form key players
The Gunners need more from their midfield, which could mean Jorginho enters the fray for Thomas Partey. But Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka figure to be key pieces regardless, as they’ve let the way through example in very different manners.
Southampton have many players who can change the game with one key moment, whether James Ward-Prowse through free kicks, Romeo Lavia through an exceptional idea, or Carlos Alcaraz with a freaky show of skill. They’ll need two or three of those to show up if they’re going to grab a first-ever Premier League win at the Emirates.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin).
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Juan Larios (adductor), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (loan – unable to face parent club), Che Adams (calf), Mohammed Salisu (undisclosed), Valentino Livramento (fitness)