Arsenal vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Arsenal still controls its Premier League destiny but it’s become much more interesting in the last fortnight, four points clear at the top of the Premier League table with seven games left on the domestic docket.

So what does Arsenal need to win their first Premier League title in 19 years?

Mikel Arteta has his young side looking at a pretty remarkable and very unexpected Premier League title win, though the door is open for Man City with a match-in-hand and a late April visit from Arsenal still to come to the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal’s solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third have given Gooners and neutrals alike plenty to love about this Arsenal team.

But how, and when, can Arsenal seal the Premier League title they crave? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios based on their huge game against Manchester City in April?

How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?

With seven games remaining, there are many different ways the Gunners can win the Premier League title even after giving away their position of power.

In its simplest form: if Arsenal win their final seven games they will be crowned Premier League champions. Alternatively, Arsenal can win six games as long as one of those is over Man City on April 26 to win the title.

The magic number for Arsenal to reach is still 95 points. If they reach 95 points, Manchester City cannot catch them.

But if Man City beat Arsenal in their huge game at the Etihad on April 26, then the Gunners need help to win the Premier League title by virtue of Man City’s match-in-hand. Man City would still max out at 94 points, while Arsenal could only collect 92.

If Arsenal draw against Man City then Man City could only finish on a maximum of 92 points. That means Arsenal would need to win its other six games and max out at 93 points.

If Arsenal win at Man City then Man City would only be able to reach 91 points. So, Arsenal would only have to win 15 more points — they could lose or draw one of their remaining six — to claim the crown.

There’s one other variable if Arsenal were to make up the goal differential difference but not pass Man City: Head-to-head. Man City’s already beaten Arsenal once.

All of this proves just how massive the Manchester City vs Arsenal game on April 26 is in deciding the title winner.

When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?

They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.

Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.

When did Arsenal last win a trophy?

The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.

Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.

Which trophies have Arsenal won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

FA Cup (14 – Record)

Premier League/First Division titles (13)

League Cup (2)

FA Community Shield (16)

European Cup Winners’ Cup (1)

Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1)

