Arsenal vs Southampton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

LONDON — Desperate sides at the very extremes of the Premier League table meet Friday at the Emirates Stadium when first-place Arsenal hosts basement-dwelling Southampton (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ).

Arsenal opens the match having dropped four of its last six available Premier League points to sit just four points clear of second-place Man City, who holds a match-in-hand and is set to host the Gunners on April 26.

Southampton, meanwhile, is four points back of safety and six behind 16th-place Leeds United, with opportunities to collect points down to seven matches including this visit to the Premier League’s leaders.

Arsenal will know it can open up a seven-point table lead that will loom over Man City despite Its matches-in-hand; City doesn’t play another Premier League game until April 26th, instead dealing with UEFA Champions League and FA Cup knockout round games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Southampton.

How to watch Arsenal vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Arsenal vs Southampton live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Emirates Stadium

GOALLLL! Arsenal 1-2 Southampton – Bukayo Saka with a lovely run and cross and he finds Gabriel Martinelli who slams home. Game on!

The Arsenal fans are urging their team on. They have actually been pretty good and created a lot of half chances.

Arsenal have huddled together on the pitch after falling behind Southampton early.

GOALLLL! Arsenal 0-2 Southampton after 14 minutes. Theo Walcott scores a beauty of a goal against his former club. Lovely ball from Carlos Alcaraz to find Walcott in-behind and he slots home. The Arsenal fans here are stunned. I repeat, 1st place Arsenal are losing 2-0, at home, to 20th place Southampton.

Southampton double their lead over Arsenal at the Emirates!

The last time Arsenal conceded a goal at home in the first minute was against Bournemouth. They ended up winning that game 3-2 in dramatic fashion late on. Are we about to see another thriller today?

The away fans are going bonkers. Southampton’s supporters are in dreamland. For now. There is a long way to go and Arsenal are pushing hard for the equalizer.

GOALLLL! Arsenal 0-1 Southampton – Carlos Alcaraz has put Southampton 1-0 up inside the first minute!!! I don’t believe this. Terrible mistake from Aaron Ramsdale but Alcaraz finishes superbly. Wow. What a start here. The home fans roar their team on and chant Ramsdale’s name, but that is a huge error.

KICK OFF: We are underway at the Emirates! What a great atmosphere here.

🔥 The atmosphere is electric here in north London! Friday night under the lights. Lovely.

Lovely atmosphere is building here. The drum is beating already. It’s a Friday night, under the lights and so much is at stake for both teams. Beautiful.

The team news is out and the big surprise for Arsenal is no Granit Xhaka, with Fabio Vieira coming into the starting lineup. The only other change for the Gunners is Zinchenko coming in at left back as he returns from injury. Southampton bring Adam Armstrong, Romain Perraud and Mohamed Elyounoussi in, while Theo Walcott starts against his former club.

Hello and welcome to a very sunny north London! A lovely spring evening here and there is real optimism in the air in the streets surrounding the stadium. 1st place Arsenal host 20th place Southampton and both teams need the points for very different reasons.

Can Arsenal momentarily move seven points clear at the top of the table? Of course, Man City will have two games in-hand before their huge game against the Gunners next week, but getting a win here is crucial for Arsenal.

The perfect walk to a stadium doesn't exi…

Key storylines & in-form key players

The Gunners need more from their midfield, which could mean Jorginho enters the fray for Thomas Partey. But Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka figure to be key pieces regardless, as they’ve let the way through example in very different manners.

Southampton have many players who can change the game with one key moment, whether James Ward-Prowse through free kicks, Romeo Lavia through an exceptional idea, or Carlos Alcaraz with a freaky show of skill. They’ll need two or three of those to show up if they’re going to grab a first-ever Premier League win at the Emirates.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Granit Xhaka (unknown)

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🔙 Zinchenko returns

🪄 Vieira in midfield

🌶️ Saka in attack



🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🔙 Zinchenko returns

🪄 Vieira in midfield

🌶️ Saka in attack

Let's get back to winning ways, together!

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Juan Larios (adductor), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (loan – unable to face parent club), Che Adams (calf), Mohammed Salisu (undisclosed), Valentino Livramento (fitness)

Lining up in London 😇 Here's the #SaintsFC team for tonight's game against Arsenal:

