Arsenal vs Southampton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By and Apr 21, 2023, 3:19 PM EDT
0 Comments

LONDON — Desperate sides at the very extremes of the Premier League table meet Friday at the Emirates Stadium when first-place Arsenal hosts basement-dwelling Southampton (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Arsenal opens the match having dropped four of its last six available Premier League points to sit just four points clear of second-place Man City, who holds a match-in-hand and is set to host the Gunners on April 26.

Southampton, meanwhile, is four points back of safety and six behind 16th-place Leeds United, with opportunities to collect points down to seven matches including this visit to the Premier League’s leaders.

Arsenal will know it can open up a seven-point table lead that will loom over Man City despite Its matches-in-hand; City doesn’t play another Premier League game until April 26th, instead dealing with UEFA Champions League and FA Cup knockout round games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Southampton.

Arsenal vs Southampton live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Emirates Stadium

GOALLLL! Arsenal 1-2 Southampton – Bukayo Saka with a lovely run and cross and he finds Gabriel Martinelli who slams home. Game on!

The Arsenal fans are urging their team on. They have actually been pretty good and created a lot of half chances.

GOALLLL! Arsenal 0-2 Southampton after 14 minutes. Theo Walcott scores a beauty of a goal against his former club. Lovely ball from Carlos Alcaraz to find Walcott in-behind and he slots home. The Arsenal fans here are stunned. I repeat, 1st place Arsenal are losing 2-0, at home, to 20th place Southampton.

The last time Arsenal conceded a goal at home in the first minute was against Bournemouth. They ended up winning that game 3-2 in dramatic fashion late on. Are we about to see another thriller today?

The away fans are going bonkers. Southampton’s supporters are in dreamland. For now. There is a long way to go and Arsenal are pushing hard for the equalizer.

GOALLLL! Arsenal 0-1 Southampton – Carlos Alcaraz has put Southampton 1-0 up inside the first minute!!! I don’t believe this. Terrible mistake from Aaron Ramsdale but Alcaraz finishes superbly. Wow. What a start here. The home fans roar their team on and chant Ramsdale’s name, but that is a huge error.

KICK OFF: We are underway at the Emirates! What a great atmosphere here.

Lovely atmosphere is building here. The drum is beating already. It’s a Friday night, under the lights and so much is at stake for both teams. Beautiful.

The team news is out and the big surprise for Arsenal is no Granit Xhaka, with Fabio Vieira coming into the starting lineup. The only other change for the Gunners is Zinchenko coming in at left back as he returns from injury. Southampton bring Adam Armstrong, Romain Perraud and Mohamed Elyounoussi in, while Theo Walcott starts against his former club.

Hello and welcome to a very sunny north London! A lovely spring evening here and there is real optimism in the air in the streets surrounding the stadium. 1st place Arsenal host 20th place Southampton and both teams need the points for very different reasons.

Can Arsenal momentarily move seven points clear at the top of the table? Of course, Man City will have two games in-hand before their huge game against the Gunners next week, but getting a win here is crucial for Arsenal.

Key storylines & in-form key players

The Gunners need more from their midfield, which could mean Jorginho enters the fray for Thomas Partey. But Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka figure to be key pieces regardless, as they’ve let the way through example in very different manners.

Southampton have many players who can change the game with one key moment, whether James Ward-Prowse through free kicks, Romeo Lavia through an exceptional idea, or Carlos Alcaraz with a freaky show of skill. They’ll need two or three of those to show up if they’re going to grab a first-ever Premier League win at the Emirates.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Granit Xhaka (unknown)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Juan Larios (adductor), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (loan – unable to face parent club), Che Adams (calf), Mohammed Salisu (undisclosed), Valentino Livramento (fitness)

Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?

By Apr 21, 2023, 12:54 PM EDT
0 Comments

Arsenal still controls its Premier League destiny but it’s become much more interesting in the last fortnight, four points clear at the top of the Premier League table with seven games left on the domestic docket.

So what does Arsenal need to win their first Premier League title in 19 years?

Mikel Arteta has his young side looking at a pretty remarkable and very unexpected Premier League title win, though the door is open for Man City with a match-in-hand and a late April visit from Arsenal still to come to the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal’s solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third have given Gooners and neutrals alike plenty to love about this Arsenal team.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League table for 2022-23 season ]

But how, and when, can Arsenal seal the Premier League title they crave? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios based on their huge game against Manchester City in April?

How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?

With seven games remaining, there are many different ways the Gunners can win the Premier League title even after giving away their position of power.

In its simplest form: if Arsenal win their final seven games they will be crowned Premier League champions. Alternatively, Arsenal can win six games as long as one of those is over Man City on April 26 to win the title.

The magic number for Arsenal to reach is still 95 points. If they reach 95 points, Manchester City cannot catch them.

But if Man City beat Arsenal in their huge game at the Etihad on April 26, then the Gunners need help to win the Premier League title by virtue of Man City’s match-in-hand. Man City would still max out at 94 points, while Arsenal could only collect 92.

If Arsenal draw against Man City then Man City could only finish on a maximum of 92 points. That means Arsenal would need to win its other six games and max out at 93 points.

If Arsenal win at Man City then Man City would only be able to reach 91 points. So, Arsenal would only have to win 15 more points — they could lose or draw one of their remaining six — to claim the crown.

There’s one other variable if Arsenal were to make up the goal differential difference but not pass Man City: Head-to-head. Man City’s already beaten Arsenal once.

All of this proves just how massive the Manchester City vs Arsenal game on April 26 is in deciding the title winner.

When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?

They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.

Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.

When did Arsenal last win a trophy?

The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.

Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.

Which trophies have Arsenal won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

  • FA Cup (14 – Record)
  • Premier League/First Division titles (13)
  • League Cup (2)
  • FA Community Shield (16)
  • European Cup Winners’ Cup (1)
  • Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Apr 21, 2023, 12:53 PM EDT
2 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package

Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Crystal Palace and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three and Bournemouth is six clear but Leeds, Everton, and West Ham all find themselves within four points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 17

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions

By Apr 21, 2023, 12:53 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as a remarkably-high eight teams sit within eight points of 20th place on the 2022-23 Premier League table.

That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.

[ MORE: Premier League relegation history – What do stats say? ]

As for now Wolves, Bournemouth, and West Ham are the form teams in the fight, while Leicester City and Nottingham Forest sure could use a win.

Will the Premier League’s current bottom three of Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Southampton still be there when the season ends?

Below you’ll see the latest standings, the fixtures for the teams still in danger of dropping into the second tier, relegation odds, and our prediction for who will collect how many points.

Closest Premier League relegation scrap in history?

After at least 26 matches of a PL season this was the tightest it had ever been between 12th place and 20th place.

Six teams are within four points of safety… or the bottom three.

Premier League table, current form (April 17, 2023)

Premier League standings

Latest Premier League standings on NBCSports.com

Remaining fixtures for relegation scrappers

Wolves: Leicester (A), Palace (H), Brighton (A), Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A)

Crystal Palace: Everton (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Spurs (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Forest (H)

Leicester City: Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

West Ham: Bournemouth (A), Liverpool (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

Nottingham Forest: Liverpool (A), Brighton (H), Brentford (A), Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Palace (A)

Leeds: Fulham (A), Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Spurs (H)

Everton: Palace (A), Newcastle (H), Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)

Southampton: Arsenal (A), Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Forest (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)

Bournemouth: West Ham (H), Southampton (A), Leeds (H), Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap

Saturday, March 18: Wolves 2-4 Leeds – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 2: West Ham 1-0 Southampton — Recap/video/player ratings
Tuesday, April 4: Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 8: Leicester 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 15: Southampton vs Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace vs Everton — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: Leicester vs Wolves — 10am ET
Sunday, April 23: AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham — 9am ET
Tuesday, April 25: Wolves vs Crystal Palace — 2:30pm ET
Tuesday, April 25: Leeds vs Leicester — 2:45pm ET
Thursday, April 27: Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth — 2:45pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace vs West Ham — 7:30am ET
Sunday, April 30: AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds — 9am ET
Monday, May 1: Leicester vs Everton — 3pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Nottingham Forest vs Southampton — Time TBD
Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth — Time TBD
Saturday, May 20: West Ham vs Leeds — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — Time TBD

Premier League relegation odds (As of April 9, 2023)

Crystal Palace: +10000
Wolves: +2000
West Ham: +1400
Bournemouth: +1000
Leeds: +240
Everton: +110
Leicester City: -140
Nottingham Forest: -350
Southampton: -2000

Prediction for Premier League relegation scrap

12. Wolves, 43 points
13. Palace, 42 points
14. West Ham, 39 points
15. Bournemouth, 38 points
15. Everton, 36 points
16. Leicester, 35 points
17. Nottingham Forest, 34 points
19. Leeds, 34 points
20. Southampton, 30 points

Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions

By Apr 21, 2023, 12:52 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League title race is going down to the wire in the 2022-23 season and there are some huge games coming up between now and the final day.

It’s only gotten tighter as the season’s gone on, with Arsenal blowing 2-0 leads in 2-2 draws with Liverpool at Anfield and West Ham at the London Stadium to change the bookmakers’ minds on where it’s all headed come May 28.

Can Arsenal win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola?

Every match matters, of course, but a late Wednesday in April at the Etihad Stadium may well be the biggest one on the calendar if Man City can continue to navigate three competitions while Arsenal focuses on the Premier League alone.

For a while it looked like Manchester United could come from nowhere to stun everyone and secure their first title in a decade, but they regressed and it is now truly a two-horse race between Arsenal and Man City.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.

Remaining fixtures for title contenders

Arsenal (74 points through 31 games): Southampton (H), Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)

Manchester City (70 points through 30 games): Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League title

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Wednesday, April 26: Manchester City vs Arsenal – 3pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Arsenal vs Chelsea – 12:30pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – 10am ET
Saturday, May 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea – 10am ET

Current form (As of April 9, 2023)

Arsenal’s last 5 results: WWWDD
Manchester City’s last 5 results: WWWWW

Current Premier League table

Premier League standings

Head to NBC Sports’s soccer standings home page

Key injuries

Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny (no return date), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), William Saliba (back)

Manchester City: Phil Foden (appendectomy)

Premier League title odds (As of April 16, 2023)

Manchester City: -225
Arsenal: +175

Prediction for Premier League title race

1. Manchester City – 87 points (Win the Premier League title on goal difference)
2. Arsenal – 87 points