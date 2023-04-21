Brighton vs Manchester United: How to watch, live stream link, team news

The FA Cup semifinals are upon us, and Brighton and Hove Albion will be doing its part to make club history while also thwarting the chance of Manchester United participating in a Manchester derby in the final.
Manchester United is now down to a two-trophy maximum for the season after being eliminated from the Europa League by Sevilla on Thursday (Technically three if you think Arsenal and Man City are going to play 7v11 the rest of their seasons).
[ LIVE: Follow Brighton vs Manchester United here ]
Having already claimed the League Cup, United is hoping to beat Brighton at Wembley Stadium in Sunday to earn a June 3 date with either Man City or Sheffield United in the final.
Brighton, meanwhile, is very happy to play the spoiler and won’t be a terrible underdog given both form and United’s midweek trip to Spain.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Manchester United.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
Where: Wembley Stadium, London
Online: Stream via ESPN+
Updates: Stats, commentary on NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Brighton’s midfield menaces are always in focus, and Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo will give Erik ten Hag plenty of headaches as he preps for a quick turnaround in order to keep another silverware chase going into May.
Man United’s star remains Bruno Fernandes, though Marcus Rashford was able to come off the bench in Seville and will be hopeful of reclaiming focal point status with a few more runs.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Joel Veltman (thigh). QUESTIONABLE: Jason Steele (knock)
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (groin), Luke Shaw (thigh), Scott McTominay (knock), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Marcel Sabitzer (undisclosed)