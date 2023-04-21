Premier League promotion: Who will join Burnley in top flight?

Burnley confirmed their return to the Premier League when they were promoted back to the top flight of English football with a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough in early April.

Now who is going to join the Clarets back in the Premier League?

Sheffield United looks set to seize their place soon, ending a two-year wait to return to the top flight, but Luton Town’s bid to earn a first Premier League season does stand in its way.

Middlesbrough’s trying to get back to the top flight, too, as are a number of familiar names: Norwich City, Blackburn, Sunderland…

Yep, there’s still plenty to decide before the playoff field is set!

How were Burnley promoted?

Burnley were promoted back to the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over 3rd-place Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, coupled with 3rd-place Luton Town failing to beat Millwall in a 0-0 draw.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets have been a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.

Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s massive goal haul but Jay Rodriguez’s pitched in nine as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. One of those is Josh Brownhill, who has may tempt 20 goal contributions by the end of the season.

How can Sheffield United earn automatic promotion?

Sheffield United won again Tuesday (April 19) and the Blades would now need a tremendous drop-off to miss out on an instant return to the Premier League.

It’s likely that 86 points would do the trick as Sheffield United has a 12-goal advantage over third-place Luton Town when it comes to goal differential, but 87 is unassailable and stands as their magic number. With four games left, the Blades will be back in the Premier League regardless of outside outcomes if they win two games or win once and draw twice. Heck, four draws would likely do the trick.

Sheffield United does not play Luton again this season, but does have an FA Cup semifinal with Manchester City — the team that sent Burnley out of the tournament — on Saturday.

Who else is in the mix for promotion?

Anything’s possible in the Championship, of course, but Luton Town is extremely unlikely to cough up its place in the playoffs and should be the third seed and Middlesbrough will have to suffer a ridiculous run to sacrifice its playoff place.

Millwall has a two-point lead on seventh while West Bromwich Albion is on a better points-per-game pace and sits sixth, but Blackburn‘s got at least one match-in-hand on the field in seventh place. Sunderland is in eighth place for the momen, followed by up to four teams who could pass it by winning a match-in-hand: Coventry City, Preston North End, Norwich City, and Watford.

When are the Premier League promotion playoffs?

The final matchday of the Championship season is May 8, and the playoffs begin within a week with two-legged semifinals producing a pair of finalists.

The winner of the Championship playoff final — set for Saturday, May 27 at Wembley Stadium — will join the first- and second-place teams in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.

Championship table (As of April 19)

