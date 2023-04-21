Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Liverpool hopes to build on an explosive win and buttress its European hopes when it hosts struggling Nottingham Forest on Saturday at Anfield (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
The Reds battered Leeds 6-1 on Monday and now look across the pitch to see another relegation-threatened side in Steve Cooper’s Tricky Trees.
Forest is in the bottom three as it stands, behind Everton on goal differential and two points behind aforementioned Leeds. It’ll likely need to chase down one of the two while holding off 19th-place Leicester and 20th-place Southampton if it wants to claim a second Premier League season.
Liverpool, meanwhile, is very much in the Europa and Conference League pictures and can make an argument that its fixture list, match-in-hand, and targets’ form make the top four possible. The Reds are nine points off fourth.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest.
How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Liverpool was scoring even went things weren’t going to plan against Leeds. Just look at Diogo Jota’s reaction to his mishit but still successful second goal. But there’s no question that Jota and Mohamed Salah are in terrific form after braces against Leeds.
Forest has been getting near-immaculate service from Morgan Gibbs-White many games this season, but the club has just gotten their preferred MGW target back in Taiwo Awoniyi. Hopefully the ex-Liverpool man can help Brennan Johnson deliver the goods against his old club.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed)
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Serge Aurier (knock), Ryan Yates (shoulder), Gustavo Scarpa (knee)