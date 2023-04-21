Red-hot Manchester City face second-tier Sheffield United in an FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday as Pep Guardiola chases a treble.

[ LIVE: Follow Manchester City v Sheffield United here ]

Pep Guardiola’s side are well on track to winning the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League, as they reached the Champions League semifinals in midweek and now have the Premier League title in their own hands. Guardiola has only won the FA Cup once in his six seasons at Man City so far and it will be intriguing to see how he rotates his side with the huge clash at home against Arsenal coming up on Wednesday.

Positive vibes are flowing through Sheffield United too, as former assistant coach Paul Heckingbottom has done a fine job to lead the Blades to the brink of promotion back to the Premier League. They were relegated in 2021 and lost in the Championship playoffs to Nottingham Forest last season but the Steel City side are very close to sealing automatic promotion back to the top-flight. They have already knocked Tottenham out of this competition so they will fancy their chances of pushing Man City all the way.

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Sheffield United

How to watch Manchester City vs Sheffield United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:45am ET, Saturday

Where: Wembley Stadium, London

Online: Stream via ESPN+

Updates: Stats, commentary on NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Erling Haaland has now scored 48 goals in all competitions this season as his record-breaking first campaign at Manchester City boggles the mind. City are on auto-pilot right now and Guardiola will be wary of rotating his lineup too much so his top players keep their rhythm ahead of the title showdown with Arsenal next week. That said, with Nathan Ake suffering an injury in midweek he will likely shuffle his defense around to avoid further issues.

The Blades are without two of their star players from this season, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle as both are on loan from Man City so are ineligible for this game. That said, Sheffield United are playing with house money here. Nothing is expected of them in this game and with promotion back to the Premier League almost secured, the Blades will sit back, defend deep and then try to spring counters. Watch out for Iliman Ndiaye and Ollie McBurnie in attack, while Sander Berge is a top quality central midfielder.

Manchester City team news, lineup options

DOUBT: Nathan Ake (hamstring)

Sheffield United team news, lineup options

OUT: James McAtee (unable to fare parent club), Tommy Doyle (unable to fare parent club), Jack O’Connell (knee), Rhian Brewster (hamstring), Enda Stevens (unknown)

