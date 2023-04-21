Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package
Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Crystal Palace and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three and Bournemouth is six clear but Leeds, Everton, and West Ham all find themselves within four points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Positive vibes are flowing through Sheffield United too, as former assistant coach Paul Heckingbottom has done a fine job to lead the Blades to the brink of promotion back to the Premier League. They were relegated in 2021 and lost in the Championship playoffs to Nottingham Forest last season but the Steel City side are very close to sealing automatic promotion back to the top-flight. They have already knocked Tottenham out of this competition so they will fancy their chances of pushing Man City all the way.
How to watch Manchester City vs Sheffield United live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:45am ET, Saturday Where: Wembley Stadium, London Online: Stream via ESPN+
Updates: Stats, commentary on NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Erling Haaland has now scored 48 goals in all competitions this season as his record-breaking first campaign at Manchester City boggles the mind. City are on auto-pilot right now and Guardiola will be wary of rotating his lineup too much so his top players keep their rhythm ahead of the title showdown with Arsenal next week. That said, with Nathan Ake suffering an injury in midweek he will likely shuffle his defense around to avoid further issues.
The Blades are without two of their star players from this season, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle as both are on loan from Man City so are ineligible for this game. That said, Sheffield United are playing with house money here. Nothing is expected of them in this game and with promotion back to the Premier League almost secured, the Blades will sit back, defend deep and then try to spring counters. Watch out for Iliman Ndiaye and Ollie McBurnie in attack, while Sander Berge is a top quality central midfielder.
Manchester City team news, lineup options
DOUBT: Nathan Ake (hamstring)
Sheffield United team news, lineup options
OUT: James McAtee (unable to fare parent club), Tommy Doyle (unable to fare parent club), Jack O’Connell (knee), Rhian Brewster (hamstring), Enda Stevens (unknown)
Arsenal still controls its Premier League destiny but it’s become much more interesting in the last fortnight, four points clear at the top of the Premier League table with seven games left on the domestic docket.
So what does Arsenal need to win their first Premier League title in 19 years?
Mikel Arteta has his young side looking at a pretty remarkable and very unexpected Premier League title win, though the door is open for Man City with a match-in-hand and a late April visit from Arsenal still to come to the Etihad Stadium.
Arsenal’s solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third have given Gooners and neutrals alike plenty to love about this Arsenal team.
How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?
With seven games remaining, there are many different ways the Gunners can win the Premier League title even after giving away their position of power.
In its simplest form: if Arsenal win their final seven games they will be crowned Premier League champions. Alternatively, Arsenal can win six games as long as one of those is over Man City on April 26 to win the title.
The magic number for Arsenal to reach is still 95 points. If they reach 95 points, Manchester City cannot catch them.
But if Man City beat Arsenal in their huge game at the Etihad on April 26, then the Gunners need help to win the Premier League title by virtue of Man City’s match-in-hand. Man City would still max out at 94 points, while Arsenal could only collect 92.
If Arsenal draw against Man City then Man City could only finish on a maximum of 92 points. That means Arsenal would need to win its other six games and max out at 93 points.
If Arsenal win at Man City then Man City would only be able to reach 91 points. So, Arsenal would only have to win 15 more points — they could lose or draw one of their remaining six — to claim the crown.
There’s one other variable if Arsenal were to make up the goal differential difference but not pass Man City: Head-to-head. Man City’s already beaten Arsenal once.
All of this proves just how massive the Manchester City vs Arsenal game on April 26 is in deciding the title winner.
When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?
They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.
Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.
When did Arsenal last win a trophy?
The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.
Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.
Which trophies have Arsenal won?
Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:
The Bees have dropped off in recent weeks but they are still in the hunt for European qualification and Thomas Frank’s side are having a great second season in the Premier League. However, after the 2-0 defeat at Wolves last weekend it is now five games without a win and three defeats on the trot for the west London club and they will want to reset and have a strong finish to what will be a record-breaking campaign.
As for Villa, they are in sensational form and their 3-0 home win against Newcastle last time out made it five wins in a row and seven wins in their last eight. Unai Emery has done an incredible job to push Villa away from the relegation zone and potentially into the top four, as Ollie Watkins’ form of 11 goals in his last 12 games is a huge reason why they have surged up the table.
How to watch Brentford vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Obviously Ivan Toney continues to be the main man for Brentford, while David Raya has been really busy in goal in recent games as the Bees have struggled a little defensively. Finishing the season strongly and pushing for seventh-place will be at the forefront of Thomas Frank’s mind but whatever happens this has been a sensational campaign. The one thing you know about Brentford: they will always go for it, especially at home.
Whisper it: Villa have a chance of finishing in the top four. They still have to face Manchester United, Brighton and Tottenham in their final seven games and if they win all three then you never know. Emery has made them so tough to break down (Emiliano Martinez and Tyrone Mings have been a big part of that) and when they get the ball every single player knows their role and Watkins has been a great focal point in attack with Buendia, Moreno and McGinn all excelling too. Right now Villa have the one thing everyone in football craves: momentum.
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Matchweek 36
Saturday 13 May
7:30am: Leeds v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 14 May
9am: Everton v Man City
11:30am: Arsenal v Brighton
Monday 15 May
3pm: Leicester v Liverpool
Rearranged game
Thursday 18 May
2:30pm: Newcastle vs Brighton
Matchweek 37
Saturday 20 May
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool