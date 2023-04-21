Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package

Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Crystal Palace and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three and Bournemouth is six clear but Leeds, Everton, and West Ham all find themselves within four points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 17

