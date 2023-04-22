There will be a massive opportunity for either Bournemouth or West Ham to move well clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone when they meet at Vitality Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium).
As things stand, Bournemouth (33 points) sit 14th in the table, five points above the bottom-three with seven games left to play. West Ham (31 points), meanwhile, sit 15th, just three points clear with eight games left to play (alongside their Europa Conference League run).
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs West Ham.
For Bournemouth, a win would take them eight points clear of danger and just about confirm season no. 1 in the PL, and the Cherries have done it in rather impressive fashion of late. Signature wins over top-half sides Liverpool, Fulham and Tottenham (all in Bournemouth’s last six games – 4W-0D-2L) have shown marked improvement over the side that lost three straight games by a combined margin of 16-0 back in August (Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool).
On the one hand, West Ham are just 270 minutes from winning a European trophy for the first time since 1965 (58 years). On the other hand, their progression through the European knockout rounds (with 11 wins and one draw, including the group stage and qualification) has complicated domestic matters to some degree, but the long winless run that stretched from October to January (thanks to the World Cup) has finally subsided. David Moyes’ side has lost just once in the PL (2W-2D-1L) since beginning play in the Conference knockout rounds.
Heading into matchweek 32, Newcastle (56 points – 30 games played) occupy the all-important 4th place in the table, three points ahead of Tottenham (53 points – 31 games played). Newcastle’s game in hand looms incredible large, putting Spurs in a virtual must-win situation just to remain in the UEFA Champions League chase a few weeks longer.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Tottenham.
Seemingly a season (or two) ahead of schedule, Eddie Howe’s side is the favorite to return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. Everything was going oh so well for Newcastle, winners of five straight (by a combined score of 13-4) before they came up against red-hot Aston Villa last weekend. The 3-0 defeat was bad enough, but the flat display is perhaps cause for more concern. Tottenham will try to do what Villa did so successfully, with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski/Richarlison looking to run at the defense in the open field.
Matchweek 31 wasn’t any kinder to Tottenham, though — more painful, in a way — as they went from 1-0 up, to 2-1 down, back to 2-2 and finally 3-2 following a 94th-minute winner, against Bournemouth. Once again, Tottenham were the architects of their own demise with needless short passing and terrible giveaways in their own defensive third. It was the third time in four games that Spurs went from winning to either drawing or losing, with a goal scored in the 90th minute or later in all three games. Untimely.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed)
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Clement Lenglet (undisclosed)
“Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds and “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” star Rob McEllhenney took over Wrexham in November 2020, The third oldest professional team in the world, Wrexham missed out on promotion last season despite heavy investment and a much-followed reality show drove up interest in the follow-up campaign.
This season, Phil Parkinson’s side has been in a fight with Notts County for the only automatic promotion place on the table but seized momentum in February and has only spent one match day outside of first place. Wrexham beat second-tier Coventry City in the FA Cup before losing to another Championship side, Sheffield United, in a replay.
The win gives Wrexham 110 points to Notts County’s 106 points with one game to play. Notts County will now need to win a grueling playoff to make good on its incredibly impressive campaign. Brutal life in the National League.
It took big investment from Reynolds, McElhenney, and investors but the club will go to the League Two next season, a place where Mullin has already been a star, and try to take the next steps. But first, the Hollywood actors are bringing the club to Hollywood for some friendlies.
Liverpool’s moves into seventh place for the moment, six points back of fourth-place Newcastle and three behind Tottenham, who play Sunday. Aston Villa has one more point than Liverpool but has played one more match than the Reds.
Forest drops into 19th place with 27 points, though it twice looked set for a 28 points through Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White equalizers.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest.
Consistency has not been the story of this Liverpool team, but if Jurgen Klopp’s free-scoring Reds have found their finishing footing they might just surprise with a top-four finish.
Liverpool is outscoring teams again, even if clean sheets are things of the past, and the Reds can directly affect two top-four rival (Tottenham at Anfield on April 30 and Villa on May 20) while also looking to fixture list that is otherwise teams very much worrying about happenings down the table.
If Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota can continue their lively play and Trent Alexander-Arnold can keep doing what so many figured he could do in the midfield, then the Reds may even hunt down a Champions League berth.
Forest shows fight but losing time
Perhaps it’s time to start planning Steve Cooper’s path in the Championship, because Forest just isn’t getting the rub of the green.
Forest’s performance was the type we’ve seen earn so many other relegation-threatened teams a point or three over the years, but the Reds cashed in their chances to deny any “smash-and-grab” headlines to a pair of visitors’ equalizers.
Four of Forest’s remaining six opponents are top-half, so even beating Southampton and Crystal Palace might not be enough to secure another season in the top-flight.
Perhaps Forest’s season took a dive when Awoniyi’s clever bicycle kick cleared the cross bar.
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest player ratings: Stars of the Show
Diogo Jota
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Mohamed Salah
Morgan Gibbs-White
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest as it happened
First half: Forest has had its fair share of the ball, at least according to expectations, but Liverpool’s supplying most of the pace and creatvity.
Virgil van Dijk has a header go just over the goal for a corner but the game is delated in the 28th minute as Scott McKenna’s injured his shoulder and will have to come off or Joe Worrall.
Now Diogo Jota flashes over goal as Liverpool is getting closer but still not quite finding the Incisiveness needed to lean on Forest’s nerves. Forest, meanwhile, is doing an almost uncanny job of giving the ball back to Liverpool within three touches of any takeaway/clearance/block.
Second half: GOAL!!!! Didn’t take long, did that? It’s Jota on the business end of a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner that sees three Liverpool heads touch the ball. Liverpool, 1-0.
GOAL!! Well, well, well… It’s ex-Liverpool youth Neco Williams with a deflected strike to fool Alisson and make it 1-1.
GOOOOAAALLLL!! Jota’s got his brace as he chests down an Andy Robertson free kick from the left in style, belting the shot past Keylor Navas and inside the far post!
Level again! GOAL! Morgan Gibbs-White slashes a side volley off a back-flicked corner kick, and it turns off Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold to defy Alisson. 2-2.
GOOOOOOALLLL-Y SMOKES! Mohamed Salah fends off an arm bar and fires home from a cross in the 70th minute. This game, man. Liverpool, 3-2.
And Taiwo Awoniyi almost strikes again against his old team after doing so in a win earlier this season, but his bicycle kick just misses over the bar.
Jurgen Klopp reaction: Not thinking about top four right now
“Difficult game against the low block,” Klopp said of the game. “First half, we didn’t trade a lot but we didn’t give anything really away from them, which is important. You always need a positive start, and it’s positive you can control it. Then you can build on that in the second half. … I think we deserve the three points clearly, and that’s the most important thing. All good for the moment.”
“Honestly, top four in the moment we have nothing to do. We will see how that looks in a few weeks but for us the three options are no European football, Conference League, or Europa League. The rest we have no influence if the teams above us win everything, then we just watch. It’s really take it game by game. Next is West Ham which is super tough. West Ham fights for absolutely everything. … I’m happy that we could get all three points today. I don’t remember the last time we won two games in a row. Feels like ages ago, but that’s okay.”
What’s next?
Nottingham Forest hosts Brighton on Wednesday before going to Brentford at 10am ET Saturday.
Liverpool visits West Ham on Wednesday, then hosts Tottenham at 11:30am ET on Sunday.
Diogo Jota goal video: Tic-tac-toe headers
Neco Williams goal video: And it’s 1-1
Diogo Jota goal video: All-class trap and finish
Morgan Gibbs-White goal video: Super side volley
Mohamed Salah goal video: Egyptian battles to snap ball home
How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Liverpool was scoring even went things weren’t going to plan against Leeds. Just look at Diogo Jota’s reaction to his mishit but still successful second goal. But there’s no question that Jota and Mohamed Salah are in terrific form after braces against Leeds.
Forest has been getting near-immaculate service from Morgan Gibbs-White many games this season, but the club has just gotten their preferred MGW target back in Taiwo Awoniyi. Hopefully the ex-Liverpool man can help Brennan Johnson deliver the goods against his old club.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed)
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Matchweek 36
Saturday 13 May
7:30am: Leeds v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 14 May
9am: Everton v Man City
11:30am: Arsenal v Brighton
Monday 15 May
3pm: Leicester v Liverpool
Rearranged game
Thursday 18 May
2:30pm: Newcastle vs Brighton
Matchweek 37
Saturday 20 May
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool