Aston Villa fought back from a goal down in the final few minutes to extend their unbeaten run to nine games with a 1-1 draw with Brentford in west London on Saturday.

The result keeps Aston Villa (51 points) 6th in the Premier League table, but sees Liverpool (7th place) move to within one point for a place in next season’s Europa League. Brentford (44 points – 10th place) slip one place as a result of Fulham’s win over Leeds earlier on Saturday.

There were plenty of chances for both sides all game long, as they combined for 4.66 xG, but it remained scoreless until the 65th minute. Bryan Mbeumo served up a delicious cross from the right wing, somehow evading every light blue shirt as it made its way to the back post, just three yards out from goal, where Ivan Toney timed his arrival perfectly finished for his 19th PL goal of the season (3rd-most).

For all of Aston Villa’s stellar build-up play on the day, it was a simple six-yard box scramble that brought about their equalizer in the 87th minute. The ball was crossed into the box, an initial shot was blocked and eventually it fell to Emiliano Buendia with just enough time and space to find Douglas Luiz in prime shooting position. Buendia laid it off and Luiz lifted a first-time finish over David Raya to make it 1-1.

Stars of the show

What’s next?

Brentford will return to action on Wednesday (2:45 pm ET) to face 11th-place Chelsea, as three west London clubs, including 9th-place Fulham, fight it out for two places in the top half of the table. Aston Villa will face Fulham on Tuesday (2:45 pm ET).

Brentford vs Aston Villa, final score: 1-1

65th minute – Ivan Toney finishes Bryan Mbeumo’s cross for the opening goal

87th minute – Douglas Luiz scores from close range to keep Aston Villa’s unbeaten run alive

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Obviously Ivan Toney continues to be the main man for Brentford, while David Raya has been really busy in goal in recent games as the Bees have struggled a little defensively. Finishing the season strongly and pushing for seventh-place will be at the forefront of Thomas Frank’s mind but whatever happens this has been a sensational campaign. The one thing you know about Brentford: they will always go for it, especially at home.

Whisper it: Villa have a chance of finishing in the top four. They still have to face Manchester United, Brighton and Tottenham in their final seven games and if they win all three then you never know. Emery has made them so tough to break down (Emiliano Martinez and Tyrone Mings have been a big part of that) and when they get the ball every single player knows their role and Watkins has been a great focal point in attack with Buendia, Moreno and McGinn all excelling too. Right now Villa have the one thing everyone in football craves: momentum.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (calf), Pontus Jansson (thigh)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jed Steer (calf), Leon Bailey (thigh) | DOUBT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Matty Cash (calf), Boubacar Kamara (ankle)

