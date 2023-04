Everton scraps with Crystal Palace but can’t solve Johnstone

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton ground out a point at Crystal Palace on Saturday, but the Toffees are back in the bottom three thanks in large part to home goalkeeper Sam Johnstone’s Selhurst Park heroics.

The Toffees played the final 10 minutes with 10 men after Mason Holgate claimed a second yellow card, the first coming late in the first half.

The Palace keeper made five saves as the Eagles claimed a point to stay 12th with 37 points.

Everton moves onto 28 points but is suddenly in 17th place due to Leicester City’s win over Wolves. The Toffees’ goal difference is inferior to the Foxes by nine.

Toffees short-term ‘just enough’ not long-term enough

Everton fought and scrapped and claimed a point from a difficult ground. In another season, Sean Dyche probably highlights this as a point earned, a lesson learned, and a look forward.

But Everton has to find its way out of the bottom three, and Saturday’s fixture would’ve been circled as a chance for three points, not one.

Palace has been in good form and the draw may still stand to be the point that gets Everton over the line for another Premier League season. The Toffees also dodged a loss when red-hot Eberechi Eze’s goal was disallowed by VAR.

Everton still has Newcastle, Brighton, and Man City on their docket, and may need to count on results against Leicester City away (May 1) before finishing with Wolves and Bournemouth. At this point, Everton might be better served hoping those last two opponents are free and clear by then.

Crystal Palace vs Everton player ratings: Stars of the Show

Marc Guehi

Dwight McNeil

Sam Johnstone

Vitaliy Mykolenko

What’s next?

Palace goes to Wolves on Tuesday before a home derby with West Ham on Saturday.

Everton hosts Newcastle on Thursday, then heads to Everton on Monday, May 1.

Key storylines & star players

Eberechi Eze has three goals in his last two games, and Palace has been so much brighter going forward under Hodgson. Expect more attack-minded football to take it to the Toffees.

Everton has lost back-to-back matches, a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United and a 3-1 loss at home to Fulham. Dwight McNeil has been the bright spot offensively, but the Toffees need something from elsewhere to really find a foothold in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (groin), Nathaniel Clyne (knee), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), Andros Townsend (knee), Amadou Onana (groin), Ruben Vinagre (achilles)

TEAM NEWS! 🟡 DCL starts as we make two changes for #CRYEVE! 👊 pic.twitter.com/atpi6ZZoIY — Everton (@Everton) April 22, 2023

