Classy Fulham ease past struggling Leeds

By Apr 22, 2023, 10:20 AM EDT
LONDON – Fulham beat Leeds 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Saturday as Marco Silva’s side were deserved winners following a fine second half.

Fulham went 2-0 up early in the second half thanks to goals from Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira, while Leeds pulled one back through substitute Patrick Bamford’s shot which deflected off Joao Palhinha and in.

But Fulham held on comfortably and could have added further to their tally as the Cottagers are back to their best.

With the win Fulham move on to 45 points and are back in the hunt for European qualification. Leeds remain on 29 points after a poor display and are embroiled in the relegation scrap as Javi Gracia’s side are really struggling.

Discontent grows as lackluster Leeds failed to turn up for the fight

It is now three defeats in a row for Leeds United and despite the heavy defeats they took over the last two weeks, this was the worst loss. Playing against a Fulham side who have their flip flops on, Leeds showed little aggression and played scared the entire game. Javi Gracia is a pragmatic coach by nature but this Leeds squad is not and it just isn’t working. Leeds fans chanted against the board and Victor Orta throughout and the discontent is growing as the Yorkshire side are once again fighting for their Premier League status as they enter the final weeks of the season. There is no way this squad should be in this position, at least on paper. But they are and that is because of the muddled tactics, lack of direction from leadership and a lack of confidence from the players. What do Leeds want to be? What is their style of play? Ever since Marcelo Bielsa was fired over a year ago nobody seems to know and it has been a mess.

Stars of the show; Fulham vs Leeds player ratings

Harry Wilson: Scored a beauty of a goal, always a threat cutting in on his left and that is now two goals in his last two games.

Joao Palhinha: Dominated midfield and his fantastic season continues.

Andreas Pereira: Got his goal and he often got on the ball in dangerous areas and tried to make things happen.

Antonee Robinson: Involved in both of Fulham’s goals and surged forward brilliantly from left back in the second half but also defended really well.

Fulham vs Leeds
Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Fulham head to red-hot Aston Villa on Tuesday, April 25. Leeds host Leicester on the same day in a huge relegation six-pointer.

How to watch Fulham vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Fulham vs Leeds live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Craven Cottage

FULL TIME: Fulham 2-1 Leeds – A very comfortable win for Fulham and the scoreline doesn’t reflect their dominance from a fine second half.

SAVE! Illan Meslier with a stunning stop to deny Willian’s free kick. He then gets up and claws the loose ball away before Fulham were about to tap home.

GOALLLL! Fulham 2-1 Leeds – Now then. Leeds back in it with 12 minutes to go. Patrick Bamford’s shot deflects off Palhinha and goes in. Game on!

Great block from Robinson at the other end but the offside flag was up. Still, he didn’t know and that was a great intervention from the USMNT left back.

GOALLLL! Fulham 2-0 Leeds – Andreas Pereira slots home after a wonderful run and cross from USMNT’s Antonee Robinson down the left wing. Fulham have really cranked it up a few notches in the second half.

Patrick Bamford is on for Brenden Aaronson. Luis Sinisterra is on for Rodrigo. Will that change anything for Leeds?

CROSSBAR! Andreas Pereira whips a lovely free kick up and over the wall, Meslier was beaten but it hits the bar. Fulham cranking through the gears now.

At the other Crysencio Summerville smashes a shot into the side-netting from a Leeds corner. Leeds have to go for it now. 30 minutes to go.

GOALLLL! Fulham 1-0 Leeds – Harry Wilson smashes home a beauty of a goal off the crossbar. A cross into the box from Willian was only pushed away to Wilson by Illan Meslier and he volleyed home a beauty. Antonee Robinson did really well in the build up too.

Antonee Robinson gets back in as Brenden Aaronson races free. Looks like the Fulham defender won the ball but he also got plenty of Aaronson too. Good battle between the USMNT stars.

CLOSE! Willian cuts inside and his low shot deflects off a Leeds defender and squirms just wide.

We are off and running for the second half here. No changes for either side but there’s a higher tempo ahead.

HALF TIME: Fulham 0-0 Leeds – Safe to say that was a tight, tense and not too exciting first half. Leeds happy to sit back after their recent defeats, while Fulham just can’t get going in attack. Will we see Solomon and Kebano early in the second half for Leeds?

Pretty even game so far. Leeds are working so hard and Fulham are struggling to find any rhythm.

“You’re going down with the Chelsea!” is the chant from the Fulham fans to Leeds. Banter.

SAVE! Wonderful stop from Bernd Leno to deny Marc Roca’s powerful curling free kick from the edge of the box. Leeds growing into this now.

SAVE! What a stop from Illan Meslier. Tosin heads a beautiful free kick towards the far corner but Meslier pulls off a stunning save. Tosin was offside but Meslier didn’t know that.

KICK OFF: We are underway here at the Cottage and Leeds are pressing high. Fulham look sharp though.

Big news for USMNT fans: all four Americans who are available to play start. Ream and Robinson for Fulham and Aaronson and McKennie for Leeds, with Tyler Adams still out due to injury.

Hello and welcome to west London! A lovely day here by the River Thames at perhaps the most picturesque stadium in England.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Dan James and Harry Wilson were both on the scoresheet for Fulham last time out and it looks like they could plug the huge gap left by Mitrovic’s suspension. However, James is not available to play against his parent club Leeds so Carlos Vinicius could come in. The Cottagers will play in a slightly different way without their targetman and they ripped Everton apart with pace and trickery on the counter. Their first season back in the Premier League has gone superbly well and USMNT star duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson have been a big reason behind their success.

Leeds are really struggling without USMNT captain Tyler Adams after he picked up a serious injury and his absence in front of the back four is a big reason why they’ve shipped 18 goals in their last five games. But two of those games have been wins against Wolves and Nottingham Forest and there are goals in this Leeds team. Can Gracia get the balance right? It will be intriguing to see if Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie start against Fulham as the former was lively in attack against Liverpool, while McKennie made a big mistake and struggled in midfield.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension),  Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Daniel James (unable to face parent club)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh)

Crystal Palace vs Everton, live! Score, updates, stream, video highlights

By Apr 22, 2023, 10:15 AM EDT
Everton looks to get back to winning ways against Roy Hodgson’s fast-and-flying Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

Crystal Palace sits 12th with 36 points, nine above the bottom three. Everton has the same amount of points as 18th place but is above the line with 27 points.

A win for Palace wouldn’t mathematically eliminate them from relegation danger, but the Eagles are already long, long, long shots to go down.

Palace has won three-straight Premier League game, outscoring Leicester, Leeds, and Southampton by a combined score of 9-1.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Everton.

Crystal Palace vs Everton live score: 0-0

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Premier League on Peacock

Key storylines & star players

Eberechi Eze has three goals in his last two games, and Palace has been so much brighter going forward under Hodgson. Expect more attack-minded football to take it to the Toffees.

Everton has lost back-to-back matches, a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United and a 3-1 loss at home to Fulham. Dwight McNeil has been the bright spot offensively, but the Toffees need something from elsewhere to really find a foothold in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (groin), Nathaniel Clyne (knee), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), Andros Townsend (knee), Amadou Onana (groin), Ruben Vinagre (achilles)

Brentford vs Aston Villa, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Apr 22, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
Brentford host Aston Villa at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday as two teams battling for European qualification square off.

The Bees have dropped off in recent weeks but they are still in the hunt for European qualification and Thomas Frank’s side are having a great second season in the Premier League. However, after the 2-0 defeat at Wolves last weekend it is now five games without a win and three defeats on the trot for the west London club and they will want to reset and have a strong finish to what will be a record-breaking campaign.

As for Villa, they are in sensational form and their 3-0 home win against Newcastle last time out made it five wins in a row and seven wins in their last eight. Unai Emery has done an incredible job to push Villa away from the relegation zone and potentially into the top four, as Ollie Watkins’ form of 11 goals in his last 12 games is a huge reason why they have surged up the table.

Here’s everything you need for Brentford vs Aston Villa.

How to watch Brentford vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Obviously Ivan Toney continues to be the main man for Brentford, while David Raya has been really busy in goal in recent games as the Bees have struggled a little defensively. Finishing the season strongly and pushing for seventh-place will be at the forefront of Thomas Frank’s mind but whatever happens this has been a sensational campaign. The one thing you know about Brentford: they will always go for it, especially at home.

Whisper it: Villa have a chance of finishing in the top four. They still have to face Manchester United, Brighton and Tottenham in their final seven games and if they win all three then you never know. Emery has made them so tough to break down (Emiliano Martinez and Tyrone Mings have been a big part of that) and when they get the ball every single player knows their role and Watkins has been a great focal point in attack with Buendia, Moreno and McGinn all excelling too. Right now Villa have the one thing everyone in football craves: momentum.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (calf), Pontus Jansson (thigh)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jed Steer (calf), Leon Bailey (thigh) | DOUBT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Matty Cash (calf), Boubacar Kamara (ankle)

Leicester vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Apr 22, 2023, 9:59 AM EDT
Leicester City hopes to boost its Premier League safety chances when it hosts nearly-safe Wolves at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Dean Smith lost his Foxes debut in blowout fashion to Manchester City, but will have likely been targeting this, his home debut, as a much better chance for a win.

Leicester is two points back of 18th-place Nottingham Forest and 17th-place Everton, and four points behind Leeds United. Passing two of them is a must.

Wolves, meanwhile, have surged seven points clear of the bottom three and will feel closer to their level. Head coach Julen Lopetegui now has to make sure that contentment doesn’t slip into the short term future of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Wolves.

How to watch Leicester vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players

Leicester needs to fight, but there’s no question they’ve got the slick players to finish chances if they come… and James Maddison does both. The England midfielder is at the heart of Dean Smith’s dreams for safety.

Wolves got a tour-de-force, turn-back-the-clock showing from Diego Costa in the win over Brentford, but it came with a cost(a). Will the big forward be ready for Leicester after suffering a knock? If not, is it time for another good show from Hee-chan Hwang?

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Harvey Barnes (thigh), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (groin)

Who should be the next Chelsea manager?

By Apr 22, 2023, 8:09 AM EDT
With Graham Potter out at Chelsea after just over six months in charge, and Frank Lampard in charge on a caretaker basis, who should be the next permanent boss at Stamford Bridge?

This is a massive decision for Todd Boehly and the Chelsea hierarchy, as the Blues’ new American owners went all-in on Potter. It has backfired spectacularly as they are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table despite spending eye-watering sums of money in the last two transfer windows.

Things were supposed to be different under the new ownership after the hire ’em and fire ’em reign of previous owner Roman Abramovich but Potter was in charge for just 31 games and Chelsea’s fans never really took to him.

Boehly and Co. have placed Lampard in interim charge but the Blues continue to lose, they are out of Europe and their talented players have a fight on their hands when it comes to both their short and long-term goals.

It seems like Chelsea will take their time to appoint a successor to Potter and below we rank the leading contenders.

Ranking the contenders to take charge at Chelsea

1. Mauricio Pochettino

A report from talkSPORT says Poch has plenty of admirers at Chelsea and the work he did at Tottenham was remarkable. But will his connections to Spurs put him (and Chelsea) off of him becoming the main man at Stamford Bridge? His most recent stop at PSG wasn’t a disaster given the circus often surrounding Les Parisiens and Pochettino wants a return to London. A report from The Telegraph has stated that Chelsea want to hold a second round of talks with Pochettino so it appears he impressed in initial discussions. A report from David Ornstein now says Pochettino is the firm favorite to take charge at Chelsea, while The Independent also say talks over summer targets are more advance with Pochettino than any other candidate which suggests he is their top target. Right now, it seems like Pochettino is going to be the next Chelsea boss.

2. Julian Nagelsmann

The German coach was only just fired by Bayern Munich but his pedigree speaks for itself. Nagelsmann, 35, is one of the best young coaches in the game and he seems to have the aura needed to manage Chelsea. Per a report from The Times, Chelsea have met with Nagelsmann about their vacant position. It appears the young German coach is taking his time to assess his options as the likes of Real Madrid have also been linked with the former Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig, and Bayern coach. Although a a report from The Telegraph states that Nagelsmann impressed in initial talks and will be invited to speak with Chelsea again soon as they narrow their search, David Ornstein has now stated that Nagelsmann to Chelsea is off and the German coach is now interested in taking over at Tottenham.

3. Luis Enrique

He said just a few weeks ago he would love to coach in the Premier League but only at a team which can challenge for big things. Well, Luis, it seems like that opportunity has arrived. He left Spain after a disappointing World Cup exit in November but the former Barcelona manager plays an attractive style and is highly-regarded and respected. If Chelsea truly commit to giving him time to bed in a new philosophy, this seems like a perfect fit. Per a report from AS in Spain, Luis Enrique was keen to take charge of Chelsea ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie against Real Madrid as he met with Todd Boehly and Co about the job. However, The Telegraph has now stated that Chelsea do not want to make Enrique their next manager and follow up talks are not expected with the Spanish coach.

4. Marco Silva

A surprise candidate, per the Daily Mirror, and this is a bit of a risk. Marco Silva has done a fine job just down the road at Fulham but is he too similar of a profile of coach as Potter? He has more experience at the top level and Silva is certainly someone who will demand respect from the players right away. It feels like Chelsea will go for a ‘bigger name’ manager than Silva though.

Other names to keep an eye on: Diego Simeone, Zinedine Zidane, Ruben Amorim, Thomas Frank