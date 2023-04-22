Leicester took a massive step toward preserving their Premier League status, as they came back from a goal down to beat Wolves 2-1 at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The victory moves Leicester (28 points) out of the relegation zone, from 19th to 17th, after a three-week stay in the bottom-three. The defeat leaves Wolves (34 points) still in 13th place, now six points clear of Everton in 18th.

Wolves went ahead after just 13 minutes, and Leicester had no one to blame but themselves. Matheus Cunha caught Youri Tielemans dwelling on the ball 30 yards from goal, closed him down and won it back with ease. Cunha surged forward and fired just inside the far post to make it 1-0.

Leicester pulled level not long before halftime, though, as Kelechi Iheanacho converted from the penalty spot in the 37th minute. Jose Sa came rushing off his line as Jamie Vardy raced into the penalty area, but the Portuguese goalkeeper got nowhere near the ball and took out Vardy’s feet for an obvious penalty.

It was starting to look like a 1-1 draw that would leave Wolves plenty satisfied, but Leicester craving (and needing) so much more, until the 75th minute. Left back Victor Kristiansen overlapped down the left wing and cut a cross back toward the penalty spot, finding right back Timothy Castagne making the late-arriving run just in time to guide the ball home and send the locals into delirium.

Stars of the show

What’s next?

Leicester are set for another massive six-pointer in the relegation scrap on Tuesday (3 pm ET), when they visit 16th-place Leeds United (29 points) in a virtual must-win for both sides. Wolves will host 12th-place Crystal Palace (37 points) at Molineux also on Tuesday (2:30 pm ET) with both sides so nearly safe from relegation.

Leicester vs Wolves, final score: 2-1

13th minute – Matheus Cunha pickpockets Youri Tielemans, scores opening goal

37th minute – Kelechi Iheanacho converts penalty kick for 1-1

75th minute – Timothy Castagne grabs the winning goal for Leicester

Key storylines & in-form players

Leicester needs to fight, but there’s no question they’ve got the slick players to finish chances if they come… and James Maddison does both. The England midfielder is at the heart of Dean Smith’s dreams for safety.

Wolves got a tour-de-force, turn-back-the-clock showing from Diego Costa in the win over Brentford, but it came with a cost(a). Will the big forward be ready for Leicester after suffering a knock? If not, is it time for another good show from Hee-chan Hwang?

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Harvey Barnes (thigh), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (groin)

