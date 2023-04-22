Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Major League Soccer launched its latest campaign on the world in February, and there were plenty of changes to watch for the 28th season of MLS.

For one thing, there’s a new way to watch (see below) and it’s going to take some time before it settles in as the new norm for Major League Soccer.

[ MORE: NBC Sports’ MLS hub — Stats, schedule, more ]

The league has also launched a brand new team, as St. Louis City SC has acquired a spot in MLS and has met the ceremony with substance, winning its first five (5?!?) games.

What’s worth watching in 2023? Plenty, but let’s start with these questions:

Is a Bob Bradley/Toronto FC renaissance coming as Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne get their first full seasons under his watch in Ontario? The Reds are 1W-1L-3T to start the seeason.

Is Thiago Almada going to go from Newcomer of the Year to MVP, can Hany Mukhtar defend his throne, or will someone new seize the mantle?

Will former Celtic star Giorgos Giakoumakis become as beloved in Atlanta as he was in Glasgow?

WIll Brandon Vazquez or Jesus Ferreira continue to see their MLS stars ascend as they hope their USMNT futures meet their domestic status?

Imports! How will one-time USMNT winger Tyler Boyd look after moving to the LA Galaxy from Besiktas? Will Timothy Tillman shine after moving from Greuther Furth to LAFC?

Is Wayne Rooney going to get DC United sorted and how much will Leeds living legend Mateusz Klich help?

What about Burnley star Ashley Westwood? Will his exquisite delivery cue up improved attacking numbers for Charlotte FC?

Will Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin, the reigning MLS Coach of the Year, be pulled into the upcoming USMNT head coach search?

Fun!

Read on below for information on how to watch the games, as well as the schedule for the 2023 season.

Major League Soccer schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Feb. 25 – Oct. 21 (regular season)

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: Apple TV

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 1

Saturday, February 25 – Monday, Feb. 27

Nashville 2-0 NYCFC

Philadelphia 4-1 Columbus

FC Cincinnati 2-1 Houston

Atlanta United 2-1 San Jose

Charlotte FC 0-1 New England

Orlando City 1-0 New York Red Bulls

DC United 3-2 Toronto FC

Inter Miami 2-0 Montreal

Austin FC 2-3 St. Louis City FC

FC Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United

Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Real Salt Lake

Seattle Sounders 2-0 Colorado Rapids

Portland Timbers 2-1 Sporting KC

On repeat all day 🔁 pic.twitter.com/lTTHMtQoN7 — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) February 27, 2023

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 2

Saturday, March 4

LAFC 3-2 Portland

New York Red Bulls 0-0 Nashville

New England 3-0 Houston

Orlando City 0-0 FC Cincinnati

Atlanta United 1-1 Toronto FC

Columbus 2-0 DC United

Inter Miami 2-0 Philadelphia

Chicago 1-1 NYCFC

St. Louis City 3-1 Charlotte FC

Austin FC 1-0 Montreal

FC Dallas 3-1 LA Galaxy

Colorado 0-0 Sporting KC

Seattle Sounders 2-0 Real Salt Lake

San Jose 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 3

Saturday, March 11

Charlotte 0-3 Atlanta

Vancouver 1-1 FC Dallas

NYCFC 1-0 Inter Miami

Philadelphia 1-0 Chicago

FC Cincinnati 1-0 Seattle Sounders

DC United 1-1 Orlando City

Toronto FC 1-1 Columbus

Sporting KC 0-0 LA Galaxy

Minnesota United 1-1 New York Red Bulls

Nashville 2-0 Montreal

Real Salt Lake 1-2 Austin

San Jose 1-0 Colorado Rapids

Portland Timbers 1-2 St Louis City

Sunday, March 12

LAFC 4-0 New England

WE LOVE TO SEE A HOMEGROWN GOAL IN A DERBY!!! 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/ifZg8tzJ60 — ATLUTD Academy (@AcademyATLUTD) March 11, 2023

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 4

Saturday, March 18

Seattle Sounders 0-0 LAFC

Montreal 3-2 Philadelphia

Atlanta 5-1 Portland Timbers

New England 1-0 Nashville

Orlando City 1-2 Charlotte

Toronto FC 2-0 Inter Miami

New York Red Bulls 2-1 Columbus

NYCFC 3-2 DC United

FC Dallas 2-1 Sporting KC

Houston 2-0 Austin

St Louis City 3-0 San Jose

Chicago 3-3 FC Cincinnati

Colorado Rapids 1-2 Minnesota United

LA Galaxy 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 5

Saturday, March 25

Portland 0-0 LA Galaxy

Charlotte 1-1 New York Red Bulls

Philadelphia 1-2 Orlando City

DC United 1-2 New England

Columbus 6-1 Atlanta

Inter Miami 2-3 Chicago

Nashville 0-1 Cincinnati

Sporting KC 1-4 Seattle Sounders

Austin 1-1 Colorado

Houston 1-0 NYCFC

Minnesota United 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Real Salt Lake 0-4 St Louis City

LAFC 2-1 FC Dallas

San Jose 0-0 Toronto

JORDAN MORRIS. FOUR GOALS. pic.twitter.com/LQHaQvPeyC — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) March 26, 2023

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 6

Saturday, April 1

Toronto 2-2 Charlotte

LA Galaxy 1-2 Seattle Sounders

New England 1-1 NYCFC

Philadelphia Union 0-0 Sporting KC

Orlando City 0-2 Nashville

Columbus 4-0 Real Salt Lake

Cincinnati 1-0 Inter Miami

Atlanta 1-0 New York Red Bulls

FC Dallas 1-1 Portland Timbers

St. Louis City 0-1 Minnesota United

Chicago 0-0 DC United

Colorado Rapids 0-0 LAFC

Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 Montreal Impact

San Jose 2-1 Houston

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 7

Saturday, April 8

DC United 0-2 Columbus

Inter Miami 0-1 FC Dallas

NYCFC 1-1 Atlanta United

FC Cincinnati 1-0 Philadelphia

LAFC 3-0 Austin

New England 4-0 Montreal Impact

New York Red Bulls 1-1 San Jose

Sporting KC 0-1 Colorado Rapids

Houston 3-0 LA Galaxy

Nashville SC 0-0 Toronto FC

Chicago 2-1 Minnesota United

Real Salt Lake 3-1 Charlotte

Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 Portland Timbers

Seattle Sounders 3-0 St. Louis City

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 8

Saturday, April 15

Toronto FC 2-2 Atlanta United

Montreal Impact 0-1 DC United

NYCFC 2-1 Nashville SC

Columbus 1-1 New England

New York Red Bulls 1-1 Houston

Charlotte 2-2 Colorado

Chicago 2-2 Philadelphia

Minnesota 1-2 Orlando City

FC Dallas 2-1 Real Salt Lake

St Louis City 5-1 Cincinnati

Austin 0-0 Vancouver

Portland Timbers 4-1 Seattle Sounders

San Jose 3-0 Sporting KC

Sunday, April 16

LA Galaxy 2-3 LAFC

A gift for all of us on @rmhollingshead's birthday. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/StZ5SptX5p — LAFC (@LAFC) April 16, 2023

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 9

Saturday, April 22

Philadelphia vs Toronto FC — 7:30pm ET

FC Cincinnati vs Portland Timbers — 7:30pm ET

Orlando City vs DC United — 7:30pm ET

NYCFC vs FC Dallas — 7:30pm ET

Charlotte vs Columbus — 7:30pm ET

New England vs Sporting KC — 7:30pm ET

Montreal Impact vs New York Red Bulls — 7:30pm ET

Nashville SC vs LAFC — 8:30pm ET

Houston vs Inter Miami — 8:30pm ET

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose — 9:30pm ET

Colorado Rapids vs St. Louis City — 9:30pm ET

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United — 10:30pm ET

LA Galaxy vs Austin FC — 10:30pm ET

Sunday, April 23

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire — 4:30pm ET

MLS Eastern Conference Standings

NBC Sports’ scoreboard page

MLS Western Conference Standings

NBC Sports’ scoreboard page

Follow @NicholasMendola