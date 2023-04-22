Nashville 2-0 NYCFC
Philadelphia 4-1 Columbus
FC Cincinnati 2-1 Houston
Atlanta United 2-1 San Jose
Charlotte FC 0-1 New England
Orlando City 1-0 New York Red Bulls
DC United 3-2 Toronto FC
Inter Miami 2-0 Montreal
Austin FC 2-3 St. Louis City FC
FC Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Real Salt Lake
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 2-1 Sporting KC
LAFC 3-2 Portland
New York Red Bulls 0-0 Nashville
New England 3-0 Houston
Orlando City 0-0 FC Cincinnati
Atlanta United 1-1 Toronto FC
Columbus 2-0 DC United
Inter Miami 2-0 Philadelphia
Chicago 1-1 NYCFC
St. Louis City 3-1 Charlotte FC
Austin FC 1-0 Montreal
FC Dallas 3-1 LA Galaxy
Colorado 0-0 Sporting KC
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Real Salt Lake
San Jose 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Charlotte 0-3 Atlanta
Vancouver 1-1 FC Dallas
NYCFC 1-0 Inter Miami
Philadelphia 1-0 Chicago
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Seattle Sounders
DC United 1-1 Orlando City
Toronto FC 1-1 Columbus
Sporting KC 0-0 LA Galaxy
Minnesota United 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Nashville 2-0 Montreal
Real Salt Lake 1-2 Austin
San Jose 1-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 1-2 St Louis City
Seattle Sounders 0-0 LAFC
Montreal 3-2 Philadelphia
Atlanta 5-1 Portland Timbers
New England 1-0 Nashville
Orlando City 1-2 Charlotte
Toronto FC 2-0 Inter Miami
New York Red Bulls 2-1 Columbus
NYCFC 3-2 DC United
FC Dallas 2-1 Sporting KC
Houston 2-0 Austin
St Louis City 3-0 San Jose
Chicago 3-3 FC Cincinnati
Colorado Rapids 1-2 Minnesota United
LA Galaxy 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Portland 0-0 LA Galaxy
Charlotte 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Philadelphia 1-2 Orlando City
DC United 1-2 New England
Columbus 6-1 Atlanta
Inter Miami 2-3 Chicago
Nashville 0-1 Cincinnati
Sporting KC 1-4 Seattle Sounders
Austin 1-1 Colorado
Houston 1-0 NYCFC
Minnesota United 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Real Salt Lake 0-4 St Louis City
LAFC 2-1 FC Dallas
San Jose 0-0 Toronto
Toronto 2-2 Charlotte
LA Galaxy 1-2 Seattle Sounders
New England 1-1 NYCFC
Philadelphia Union 0-0 Sporting KC
Orlando City 0-2 Nashville
Columbus 4-0 Real Salt Lake
Cincinnati 1-0 Inter Miami
Atlanta 1-0 New York Red Bulls
FC Dallas 1-1 Portland Timbers
St. Louis City 0-1 Minnesota United
Chicago 0-0 DC United
Colorado Rapids 0-0 LAFC
Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 Montreal Impact
San Jose 2-1 Houston
DC United 0-2 Columbus
Inter Miami 0-1 FC Dallas
NYCFC 1-1 Atlanta United
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Philadelphia
LAFC 3-0 Austin
New England 4-0 Montreal Impact
New York Red Bulls 1-1 San Jose
Sporting KC 0-1 Colorado Rapids
Houston 3-0 LA Galaxy
Nashville SC 0-0 Toronto FC
Chicago 2-1 Minnesota United
Real Salt Lake 3-1 Charlotte
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 Portland Timbers
Seattle Sounders 3-0 St. Louis City
Toronto FC 2-2 Atlanta United
Montreal Impact 0-1 DC United
NYCFC 2-1 Nashville SC
Columbus 1-1 New England
New York Red Bulls 1-1 Houston
Charlotte 2-2 Colorado
Chicago 2-2 Philadelphia
Minnesota 1-2 Orlando City
FC Dallas 2-1 Real Salt Lake
St Louis City 5-1 Cincinnati
Austin 0-0 Vancouver
Portland Timbers 4-1 Seattle Sounders
San Jose 3-0 Sporting KC
Philadelphia vs Toronto FC — 7:30pm ET
FC Cincinnati vs Portland Timbers — 7:30pm ET
Orlando City vs DC United — 7:30pm ET
NYCFC vs FC Dallas — 7:30pm ET
Charlotte vs Columbus — 7:30pm ET
New England vs Sporting KC — 7:30pm ET
Montreal Impact vs New York Red Bulls — 7:30pm ET
Nashville SC vs LAFC — 8:30pm ET
Houston vs Inter Miami — 8:30pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs San Jose — 9:30pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs St. Louis City — 9:30pm ET
Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United — 10:30pm ET
LA Galaxy vs Austin FC — 10:30pm ET
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now.
What about the top four and European places?
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package
Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Everton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Crystal Palace and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three and Bournemouth is six clear but Leeds, Leicester City, and West Ham all find themselves within four points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Heading into matchweek 32, Newcastle (56 points – 30 games played) occupy the all-important 4th place in the table, three points ahead of Tottenham (53 points – 31 games played). Newcastle’s game in hand looms incredible large, putting Spurs in a virtual must-win situation just to remain in the UEFA Champions League chase a few weeks longer.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Tottenham.
Seemingly a season (or two) ahead of schedule, Eddie Howe’s side is the favorite to return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. Everything was going oh so well for Newcastle, winners of five straight (by a combined score of 13-4) before they came up against red-hot Aston Villa last weekend. The 3-0 defeat was bad enough, but the flat display is perhaps cause for more concern. Tottenham will try to do what Villa did so successfully, with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski/Richarlison looking to run at the defense in the open field.
Matchweek 31 wasn’t any kinder to Tottenham, though — more painful, in a way — as they went from 1-0 up, to 2-1 down, back to 2-2 and finally 3-2 following a 94th-minute winner, against Bournemouth. Once again, Tottenham were the architects of their own demise with needless short passing and terrible giveaways in their own defensive third. It was the third time in four games that Spurs went from winning to either drawing or losing, with a goal scored in the 90th minute or later in all three games. Untimely.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed)
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Clement Lenglet (undisclosed)
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Matchweek 36
Saturday 13 May
7:30am: Leeds v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 14 May
9am: Everton v Man City
11:30am: Arsenal v Brighton
Monday 15 May
3pm: Leicester v Liverpool
Rearranged game
Thursday 18 May
2:30pm: Newcastle vs Brighton
Matchweek 37
Saturday 20 May
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool