Manchester City vs Sheffield United, live! Score, updates, stream, video...

Red-hot Manchester City face second-tier Sheffield United in an FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday as Pep Guardiola chases a treble.

[ LIVE: Follow Manchester City v Sheffield United here ]

Pep Guardiola’s side are well on track to winning the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League, as they reached the Champions League semifinals in midweek and now have the Premier League title in their own hands. Guardiola has only won the FA Cup once in his six seasons at Man City so far and it will be intriguing to see how he rotates his side with the huge clash at home against Arsenal coming up on Wednesday.

Positive vibes are flowing through Sheffield United too, as former assistant coach Paul Heckingbottom has done a fine job to lead the Blades to the brink of promotion back to the Premier League. They were relegated in 2021 and lost in the Championship playoffs to Nottingham Forest last season but the Steel City side are very close to sealing automatic promotion back to the top-flight. They have already knocked Tottenham out of this competition so they will fancy their chances of pushing Man City all the way.

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Sheffield United

Manchester City vs Sheffield United live score: 2-0

Goals: Riyad Mahrez (pen 43′, 61′).

Riyad Mahrez goal video: Algerian slots penalty

How to watch Manchester City vs Sheffield United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:45am ET, Saturday
Where: Wembley Stadium, London
Online: Stream via ESPN+
Updates: Stats, commentary on NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Erling Haaland has now scored 48 goals in all competitions this season as his record-breaking first campaign at Manchester City boggles the mind. City are on auto-pilot right now and Guardiola will be wary of rotating his lineup too much so his top players keep their rhythm ahead of the title showdown with Arsenal next week. That said, with Nathan Ake suffering an injury in midweek he will likely shuffle his defense around to avoid further issues.

The Blades are without two of their star players from this season, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle as both are on loan from Man City so are ineligible for this game. That said, Sheffield United are playing with house money here. Nothing is expected of them in this game and with promotion back to the Premier League almost secured, the Blades will sit back, defend deep and then try to spring counters. Watch out for Iliman Ndiaye and Ollie McBurnie in attack, while Sander Berge is a top quality central midfielder.

Manchester City team news, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Ake (hamstring)

Sheffield United team news, lineup options

OUT: James McAtee (unable to fare parent club), Tommy Doyle (unable to fare parent club), Jack O’Connell (knee), Rhian Brewster (hamstring), Enda Stevens (unknown)

Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions

By Apr 22, 2023, 1:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as a remarkably-high eight teams sit within eight points of 20th place on the 2022-23 Premier League table.

That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.

[ MORE: Premier League relegation history – What do stats say? ]

As for now Wolves, Bournemouth, and West Ham are the form teams in the fight, while Leicester City and Nottingham Forest sure could use a win.

Will the Premier League’s current bottom three of Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Southampton still be there when the season ends?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

Below you’ll see the latest standings, the fixtures for the teams still in danger of dropping into the second tier, relegation odds, and our prediction for who will collect how many points.

Closest Premier League relegation scrap in history?

After at least 26 matches of a PL season this was the tightest it had ever been between 12th place and 20th place.

Six teams are within four points of safety… or the bottom three.

Premier League table, current form – April 22Premier League standings

 

Latest Premier League standings on NBCSports.com

Remaining fixtures for relegation scrappers

Wolves: Palace (H), Brighton (A), Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A)

Crystal Palace: Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Spurs (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Forest (H)

Leicester City: Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

West Ham: Bournemouth (A), Liverpool (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

Nottingham Forest: Brighton (H), Brentford (A), Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Palace (A)

Leeds: Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Spurs (H)

Everton: Newcastle (H), Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)

Southampton: Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Forest (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)

Bournemouth: West Ham (H), Southampton (A), Leeds (H), Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap

Saturday, March 18: Wolves 2-4 Leeds – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 2: West Ham 1-0 Southampton — Recap/video/player ratings
Tuesday, April 4: Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 8: Leicester 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 15: Southampton 2-0 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 22: Leicester 2-1 Wolves — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Sunday, April 23: AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham — 9am ET
Tuesday, April 25: Wolves vs Crystal Palace — 2:30pm ET
Tuesday, April 25: Leeds vs Leicester — 2:45pm ET
Thursday, April 27: Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth — 2:45pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace vs West Ham — 7:30am ET
Sunday, April 30: AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds — 9am ET
Monday, May 1: Leicester vs Everton — 3pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Nottingham Forest vs Southampton — Time TBD
Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth — Time TBD
Saturday, May 20: West Ham vs Leeds — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — Time TBD

Premier League relegation odds (As of April 9, 2023)

Crystal Palace: +10000
Wolves: +2500
West Ham: +1400
Bournemouth: +1200
Leeds: +225
Everton: +100
Leicester City: -125
Nottingham Forest: -400
Southampton: -1200

Prediction for Premier League relegation scrap

12. Wolves, 43 points
13. Palace, 42 points
14. West Ham, 39 points
15. Bournemouth, 38 points
15. Everton, 36 points
16. Leicester, 35 points
17. Nottingham Forest, 34 points
19. Leeds, 34 points
20. Southampton, 30 points

Premier League title odds

By Apr 22, 2023, 12:50 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League title odds are changing all of the time as Arsenal and Manchester City go flat out to try to become Champions of England.

It’s only gotten tighter as the season’s gone on, with Arsenal blowing 2-0 leads in 2-2 draws with Liverpool at Anfield and West Ham at the London Stadium to change the bookmakers’ minds on where it’s all headed come May 28.

[ MORE: What do Arsenal need to win title? ]

Mikel Arteta has his young Gunners on track to seal a hugely unexpected title as Arsenal are pushing to win their first Premier League trophy in 19 years.

But Pep Guardiola’s defending champs have their eyes set on a three-peat and a fifth Premier League title in the last six seasons.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below you will find the latest Premier League title odds as Arsenal and Manchester City go head-to-head with no one else left on the board.

Premier League title odds (As of April 3, 2023)

Manchester City: -450
Arsenal: +300

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Apr 22, 2023, 12:40 PM EDT
2 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package

Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Everton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Crystal Palace and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three and Bournemouth is six clear but Leeds, Leicester City, and West Ham all find themselves within four points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 22

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Newcastle vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Apr 22, 2023, 12:40 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League’s top-four race is set for a six-point showdown when Newcastle host Tottenham at St. James’ Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE NEWCASTLE vs TOTTENHAM

Heading into matchweek 32, Newcastle (56 points – 30 games played) occupy the all-important 4th place in the table, three points ahead of Tottenham (53 points – 31 games played). Newcastle’s game in hand looms incredible large, putting Spurs in a virtual must-win situation just to remain in the UEFA Champions League chase a few weeks longer.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Tottenham

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Seemingly a season (or two) ahead of schedule, Eddie Howe’s side is the favorite to return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. Everything was going oh so well for Newcastle, winners of five straight (by a combined score of 13-4) before they came up against red-hot Aston Villa last weekend. The 3-0 defeat was bad enough, but the flat display is perhaps cause for more concern. Tottenham will try to do what Villa did so successfully, with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski/Richarlison looking to run at the defense in the open field.

Matchweek 31 wasn’t any kinder to Tottenham, though — more painful, in a way — as they went from 1-0 up, to 2-1 down, back to 2-2 and finally 3-2 following a 94th-minute winner, against Bournemouth. Once again, Tottenham were the architects of their own demise with needless short passing and terrible giveaways in their own defensive third. It was the third time in four games that Spurs went from winning to either drawing or losing, with a goal scored in the 90th minute or later in all three games. Untimely.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Clement Lenglet (undisclosed)

