Marco Silva’s Fulham ended their poor run with a 3-1 win at Everton last weekend and they’re comfortably in the top 10 of the Premier League. Could they mount a late-season push for European qualification? When you look at their remaining schedule it is possible and even without the suspended Aleksandar Mitrovic until May, they look like they can get back on track and finish the season strongly.
As for Leeds, well, they are all over the place heading into this one. Back-to-back home drubbings (a 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace was followed by a 6-1 mauling from Liverpool) have hit Javi Gracia’s men hard and they sit just two points above the relegation zone heading into this weekend. Defensively they have slipped back into their old ways and Gracia will be hoping Leeds can hold regain some composure at the back for the rest of the season.
Dan James and Harry Wilson were both on the scoresheet for Fulham last time out and it looks like they could plug the huge gap left by Mitrovic’s suspension. However, James is not available to play against his parent club Leeds so Carlos Vinicius could come in. The Cottagers will play in a slightly different way without their targetman and they ripped Everton apart with pace and trickery on the counter. Their first season back in the Premier League has gone superbly well and USMNT star duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson have been a big reason behind their success.
Leeds are really struggling without USMNT captain Tyler Adams after he picked up a serious injury and his absence in front of the back four is a big reason why they’ve shipped 18 goals in their last five games. But two of those games have been wins against Wolves and Nottingham Forest and there are goals in this Leeds team. Can Gracia get the balance right? It will be intriguing to see if Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie start against Fulham as the former was lively in attack against Liverpool, while McKennie made a big mistake and struggled in midfield.
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Daniel James (unable to face parent club)
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Matchweek 36
Saturday 13 May
7:30am: Leeds v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 14 May
9am: Everton v Man City
11:30am: Arsenal v Brighton
Monday 15 May
3pm: Leicester v Liverpool
Rearranged game
Thursday 18 May
2:30pm: Newcastle vs Brighton
Matchweek 37
Saturday 20 May
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
Bottom of the table Southampton went 2-0 up early on through Carlos Alcaraz and Theo Walcott as they made the most of sloppy mistakes, while Gabriel Martinelli pulled one back for Arsenal before the break.
Southampton went 3-1 up in the second half as Duje Caleta-Car headed home but then Arsenal roared back and scored in the 88th and 90th minute through through Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.
The point puts Arsenal on 75 points for the season, five points ahead of second-place Manchester City but City have two games in-hand. Southampton move on to 24 points and are three points from safety with six games to go.
After all of the talk about their collapses against Liverpool and West Ham in back-to-back games the last thing Arsenal needed was a sloppy, error-strewn start against bottom of the table Southampton. That is what they got. Aaron Ramsdale’s horrendous error after 29 seconds set the tone and a misplaced pass was then ruthlessly punished as they were 2-0 down after 14 minutes. They then allowed Southampton a free header from a corner to go 3-1 up. Arsenal’s attacking play was superb throughout and grabbed them a point late on. And there has never been a question about how good they are going forward. But there has now been a long trend (Bournemouth at home, Villa away, the last three games) of Arsenal making sloppy defensive errors and being their own worst enemies. Arsenal’s Achilles heel is clear and has been made even clearer in the absence of William Saliba. When all is said and done, the results over the last three games are probably going to be what costs Arsenal the title. They are still in the hunt but they’ve stuttered badly.
Theo Walcott reflects on goal; says Arsenal “way better” than Man City
Mikel Arteta ”very confident” of win against Man City
Stars of the show; Arsenal vs Southampton player ratings
Theo Walcott: Scored a beauty of a goal on his return to Arsenal and always willing to run and give Saints an outlet.
Bukayo Saka: Whipped in a great ball for Martinelli’s goal, scored the equalizer and was a constant threat. He and Gabriel Martinelli were brilliant as usual but couldn’t do it all on their own.
What’s next?
Arsenal are next in action when they head to Manchester City on Wednesday, April 26 for a huge title showdown. Southampton host Bournemouth on Thursday, April 27 in a South Coast derby.
“It hasn’t changed. Obviously the task is even bigger, but now we have to do the simple things better and cut out mistakes, and then you will win games.”
…
“Obviously unhappy with the result. We made it very difficult again for ourselves, but mistakes are part of football but the way we reacted I love my players more than ever.
“It is incredible, we were on the way back, we conceded again with a sloppy goal but in the end we should have won the game. We created enough chances and opportunities, but it didn’t happen and we are disappointed.
“You can’t concede three goals in this league. If you concede three like we did in a sloppy way, it is very difficult to win matches.
“This young team reacts in a way that is incredible, when it is against the odds, but the chances they created and the spirit they had it was a joy to watch. The message is clear that I love them.
“We are down and they are more willing than anybody to win it. You can see that spirit and fight in the dressing room, but it is clear we have to do defensive things better.”
How to watch Arsenal vs Southampton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Arsenal vs Southampton live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Emirates Stadium
FULL TIME – Arsenal 3-3 Southampton. What a game.
🤯 One of the craziest games I’ve ever seen. That had it all. 3-3. Late drama. Amazing.
About five minutes to go, plus stoppage time. The Saints fans in the away end are making all of the noise. Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah both on for Arsenal, who have gone to basically a 4-1-5 formation.
About 10 minutes to go, plus stoppage time.
This is some stat and just shows how crazy of a scoreline this is at the Emirates.
3 – Southampton are the first team in Premier League history to start the day bottom of the table and score 3+ goals against the team starting the day top. Shock. pic.twitter.com/KipTyqR64e
GOALLLL! Arsenal 1-3 Southampton – Duje Caleta-Car heads home a fine corner from Ward-Prowse after a lovely flick on by Bella-Kotchap. The Saints fans go absolutely bonkers. Arsenal’s fans are stunned here at the Emirates.
A dream day for the Saints. they're up 3-1 on league leading Arsenal!
HALF TIME: Arsenal 1-2 Southampton – What. A. Half. That was absolutely bonkers from start to finish. Southampton scored twice after two mistakes from Arsenal but the Gunners got one back before the break and it has pretty much been one way traffic. What a big second half coming up for both of these teams in their respective campaigns.
CLOSE! What a clearance from Alcaraz off his own line. Ben White’s flicked header from a corner looked certain to go in but somehow Alcaraz headed if off the line.
SAVE! Gavin Bazunu stands tall and denies Gabriel Jesus after a rapid Arsenal counter attack.
Seven minutes of stoppage time. Gabriel heads over as it begins. Arsenal pushing hard for the equalizer before the break.
Jan Bednarek is desperate to come back on after going down injured but he is not going to be allowed to. Duje Caleta-Car is on for him. 5 minutes before half time. There will be a lot of stoppage time.
There are legends and then there are LEGENDS. Henry and Vieira in the house.
Arsenal legends Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry look on as the Gunners trail Southampton.
GOALLLL! Arsenal 0-2 Southampton after 14 minutes. Theo Walcott scores a beauty of a goal against his former club. Lovely ball from Carlos Alcaraz to find Walcott in-behind and he slots home. The Arsenal fans here are stunned. I repeat, 1st place Arsenal are losing 2-0, at home, to 20th place Southampton.
The last time Arsenal conceded a goal at home in the first minute was against Bournemouth. They ended up winning that game 3-2 in dramatic fashion late on. Are we about to see another thriller today?
The away fans are going bonkers. Southampton’s supporters are in dreamland. For now. There is a long way to go and Arsenal are pushing hard for the equalizer.
GOALLLL! Arsenal 0-1 Southampton – Carlos Alcaraz has put Southampton 1-0 up inside the first minute!!! I don’t believe this. Terrible mistake from Aaron Ramsdale but Alcaraz finishes superbly. Wow. What a start here. The home fans roar their team on and chant Ramsdale’s name, but that is a huge error.
KICK OFF: We are underway at the Emirates! What a great atmosphere here.
🔥 The atmosphere is electric here in north London! Friday night under the lights. Lovely.
Lovely atmosphere is building here. The drum is beating already. It’s a Friday night, under the lights and so much is at stake for both teams. Beautiful.
The team news is out and the big surprise for Arsenal is no Granit Xhaka, with Fabio Vieira coming into the starting lineup. The only other change for the Gunners is Zinchenko coming in at left back as he returns from injury. Southampton bring Adam Armstrong, Romain Perraud and Mohamed Elyounoussi in, while Theo Walcott starts against his former club.
Hello and welcome to a very sunny north London! A lovely spring evening here and there is real optimism in the air in the streets surrounding the stadium. 1st place Arsenal host 20th place Southampton and both teams need the points for very different reasons.
Can Arsenal momentarily move seven points clear at the top of the table? Of course, Man City will have two games in-hand before their huge game against the Gunners next week, but getting a win here is crucial for Arsenal.
The Gunners need more from their midfield, which could mean Jorginho enters the fray for Thomas Partey. But Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka figure to be key pieces regardless, as they’ve let the way through example in very different manners.
Southampton have many players who can change the game with one key moment, whether James Ward-Prowse through free kicks, Romeo Lavia through an exceptional idea, or Carlos Alcaraz with a freaky show of skill. They’ll need two or three of those to show up if they’re going to grab a first-ever Premier League win at the Emirates.