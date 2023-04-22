Harry Kane scored a gorgeous winner for Tottenham Hotspur one Saturday, giving him 23 on the season and a lead of five on the closest competitor behind him on the Premier League goals list this season.
Key words: behind him.
A couple of hours of later it was the first name on the list, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, bagging two goals to move seven clear of Kane! The second was an emphatic and acrobatic overhead kick that reminded the Premier League that its Golden Boot race remains in fait accompli territory even as Kane continues to finish at a world-class rate.
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland boosted his Premier League-leading goals total to 31 on Saturday, putting him eight goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s fantastic and firing Kane.
The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s beaten Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 27 of Man City’s 30 games, scoring 31 goals.
Haaland has now tied Mohamed Salah’s 38-game season record with 32 goals, the same figure scored by the Egyptian King for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season. Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
He’s also just broken Kevin Phillips record of goals in a first Premier League season by bagging his 31st of the season versus Leicester City on April 15.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now.
What about the top four and European places?
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package
Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Everton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Crystal Palace and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three and Bournemouth is six clear but Leeds, Leicester City, and West Ham all find themselves within four points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Heading into matchweek 32, Newcastle (56 points – 30 games played) occupy the all-important 4th place in the table, three points ahead of Tottenham (53 points – 31 games played). Newcastle’s game in hand looms incredible large, putting Spurs in a virtual must-win situation just to remain in the UEFA Champions League chase a few weeks longer.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Tottenham.
Seemingly a season (or two) ahead of schedule, Eddie Howe’s side is the favorite to return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. Everything was going oh so well for Newcastle, winners of five straight (by a combined score of 13-4) before they came up against red-hot Aston Villa last weekend. The 3-0 defeat was bad enough, but the flat display is perhaps cause for more concern. Tottenham will try to do what Villa did so successfully, with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski/Richarlison looking to run at the defense in the open field.
Matchweek 31 wasn’t any kinder to Tottenham, though — more painful, in a way — as they went from 1-0 up, to 2-1 down, back to 2-2 and finally 3-2 following a 94th-minute winner, against Bournemouth. Once again, Tottenham were the architects of their own demise with needless short passing and terrible giveaways in their own defensive third. It was the third time in four games that Spurs went from winning to either drawing or losing, with a goal scored in the 90th minute or later in all three games. Untimely.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed)
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Clement Lenglet (undisclosed)
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
