Who should be the next Chelsea manager?

By Apr 22, 2023, 8:09 AM EDT
0 Comments

With Graham Potter out at Chelsea after just over six months in charge, and Frank Lampard in charge on a caretaker basis, who should be the next permanent boss at Stamford Bridge?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

This is a massive decision for Todd Boehly and the Chelsea hierarchy, as the Blues’ new American owners went all-in on Potter. It has backfired spectacularly as they are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table despite spending eye-watering sums of money in the last two transfer windows.

Things were supposed to be different under the new ownership after the hire ’em and fire ’em reign of previous owner Roman Abramovich but Potter was in charge for just 31 games and Chelsea’s fans never really took to him.

Boehly and Co. have placed Lampard in interim charge but the Blues continue to lose, they are out of Europe and their talented players have a fight on their hands when it comes to both their short and long-term goals.

It seems like Chelsea will take their time to appoint a successor to Potter and below we rank the leading contenders.

Ranking the contenders to take charge at Chelsea

1. Mauricio Pochettino

A report from talkSPORT says Poch has plenty of admirers at Chelsea and the work he did at Tottenham was remarkable. But will his connections to Spurs put him (and Chelsea) off of him becoming the main man at Stamford Bridge? His most recent stop at PSG wasn’t a disaster given the circus often surrounding Les Parisiens and Pochettino wants a return to London. A report from The Telegraph has stated that Chelsea want to hold a second round of talks with Pochettino so it appears he impressed in initial discussions. A report from David Ornstein now says Pochettino is the firm favorite to take charge at Chelsea, while The Independent also say talks over summer targets are more advance with Pochettino than any other candidate which suggests he is their top target. Right now, it seems like Pochettino is going to be the next Chelsea boss.

2. Julian Nagelsmann

The German coach was only just fired by Bayern Munich but his pedigree speaks for itself. Nagelsmann, 35, is one of the best young coaches in the game and he seems to have the aura needed to manage Chelsea. Per a report from The Times, Chelsea have met with Nagelsmann about their vacant position. It appears the young German coach is taking his time to assess his options as the likes of Real Madrid have also been linked with the former Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig, and Bayern coach. Although a a report from The Telegraph states that Nagelsmann impressed in initial talks and will be invited to speak with Chelsea again soon as they narrow their search, David Ornstein has now stated that Nagelsmann to Chelsea is off and the German coach is now interested in taking over at Tottenham.

3. Luis Enrique

He said just a few weeks ago he would love to coach in the Premier League but only at a team which can challenge for big things. Well, Luis, it seems like that opportunity has arrived. He left Spain after a disappointing World Cup exit in November but the former Barcelona manager plays an attractive style and is highly-regarded and respected. If Chelsea truly commit to giving him time to bed in a new philosophy, this seems like a perfect fit. Per a report from AS in Spain, Luis Enrique was keen to take charge of Chelsea ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie against Real Madrid as he met with Todd Boehly and Co about the job. However, The Telegraph has now stated that Chelsea do not want to make Enrique their next manager and follow up talks are not expected with the Spanish coach.

4. Marco Silva

A surprise candidate, per the Daily Mirror, and this is a bit of a risk. Marco Silva has done a fine job just down the road at Fulham but is he too similar of a profile of coach as Potter? He has more experience at the top level and Silva is certainly someone who will demand respect from the players right away. It feels like Chelsea will go for a ‘bigger name’ manager than Silva though.

Other names to keep an eye on: Diego Simeone, Zinedine Zidane, Ruben Amorim, Thomas Frank

LONDON — Fulham host Leeds at Craven Cottage on Saturday as plenty of USMNT stars will collide down by the banks of the River Thames.

STREAM LIVE FULHAM v LEEDS

Marco Silva’s Fulham ended their poor run with a 3-1 win at Everton last weekend and they’re comfortably in the top 10 of the Premier League. Could they mount a late-season push for European qualification? When you look at their remaining schedule it is possible and even without the suspended Aleksandar Mitrovic until May, they look like they can get back on track and finish the season strongly.

As for Leeds, well, they are all over the place heading into this one. Back-to-back home drubbings (a 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace was followed by a 6-1 mauling from Liverpool) have hit Javi Gracia’s men hard and they sit just two points above the relegation zone heading into this weekend. Defensively they have slipped back into their old ways and Gracia will be hoping Leeds can hold regain some composure at the back for the rest of the season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Fulham vs Leeds.

How to watch Fulham vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Fulham vs Leeds live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Craven Cottage

SAVE! Illan Meslier with a stunning stop to deny Willian’s free kick. He then gets up and claws the loose ball away before Fulham were about to tap home.

GOALLLL! Fulham 2-1 Leeds – Now then. Leeds back in it with 12 minutes to go. Patrick Bamford’s shot deflects off Palhinha and goes in. Game on!

Great block from Robinson at the other end but the offside flag was up. Still, he didn’t know and that was a great intervention from the USMNT left back.

GOALLLL! Fulham 2-0 Leeds – Andreas Pereira slots home after a wonderful run and cross from USMNT’s Antonee Robinson down the left wing. Fulham have really cranked it up a few notches in the second half.

Patrick Bamford is on for Brenden Aaronson. Luis Sinisterra is on for Rodrigo. Will that change anything for Leeds?

CROSSBAR! Andreas Pereira whips a lovely free kick up and over the wall, Meslier was beaten but it hits the bar. Fulham cranking through the gears now.

At the other Crysencio Summerville smashes a shot into the side-netting from a Leeds corner. Leeds have to go for it now. 30 minutes to go.

GOALLLL! Fulham 1-0 Leeds – Harry Wilson smashes home a beauty of a goal off the crossbar. A cross into the box from Willian was only pushed away to Wilson by Illan Meslier and he volleyed home a beauty. Antonee Robinson did really well in the build up too.

Antonee Robinson gets back in as Brenden Aaronson races free. Looks like the Fulham defender won the ball but he also got plenty of Aaronson too. Good battle between the USMNT stars.

CLOSE! Willian cuts inside and his low shot deflects off a Leeds defender and squirms just wide.

We are off and running for the second half here. No changes for either side but there’s a higher tempo ahead.

HALF TIME: Fulham 0-0 Leeds – Safe to say that was a tight, tense and not too exciting first half. Leeds happy to sit back after their recent defeats, while Fulham just can’t get going in attack. Will we see Solomon and Kebano early in the second half for Leeds?

Pretty even game so far. Leeds are working so hard and Fulham are struggling to find any rhythm.

“You’re going down with the Chelsea!” is the chant from the Fulham fans to Leeds. Banter.

SAVE! Wonderful stop from Bernd Leno to deny Marc Roca’s powerful curling free kick from the edge of the box. Leeds growing into this now.

SAVE! What a stop from Illan Meslier. Tosin heads a beautiful free kick towards the far corner but Meslier pulls off a stunning save. Tosin was offside but Meslier didn’t know that.

KICK OFF: We are underway here at the Cottage and Leeds are pressing high. Fulham look sharp though.

Big news for USMNT fans: all four Americans who are available to play start. Ream and Robinson for Fulham and Aaronson and McKennie for Leeds, with Tyler Adams still out due to injury.

Hello and welcome to west London! A lovely day here by the River Thames at perhaps the most picturesque stadium in England.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Dan James and Harry Wilson were both on the scoresheet for Fulham last time out and it looks like they could plug the huge gap left by Mitrovic’s suspension. However, James is not available to play against his parent club Leeds so Carlos Vinicius could come in. The Cottagers will play in a slightly different way without their targetman and they ripped Everton apart with pace and trickery on the counter. Their first season back in the Premier League has gone superbly well and USMNT star duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson have been a big reason behind their success.

Leeds are really struggling without USMNT captain Tyler Adams after he picked up a serious injury and his absence in front of the back four is a big reason why they’ve shipped 18 goals in their last five games. But two of those games have been wins against Wolves and Nottingham Forest and there are goals in this Leeds team. Can Gracia get the balance right? It will be intriguing to see if Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie start against Fulham as the former was lively in attack against Liverpool, while McKennie made a big mistake and struggled in midfield.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension),  Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Daniel James (unable to face parent club)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh)

Brentford vs Aston Villa, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Apr 22, 2023, 9:10 AM EDT
0 Comments

Brentford host Aston Villa at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday as two teams battling for European qualification square off.

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD v ASTON VILLA

The Bees have dropped off in recent weeks but they are still in the hunt for European qualification and Thomas Frank’s side are having a great second season in the Premier League. However, after the 2-0 defeat at Wolves last weekend it is now five games without a win and three defeats on the trot for the west London club and they will want to reset and have a strong finish to what will be a record-breaking campaign.

As for Villa, they are in sensational form and their 3-0 home win against Newcastle last time out made it five wins in a row and seven wins in their last eight. Unai Emery has done an incredible job to push Villa away from the relegation zone and potentially into the top four, as Ollie Watkins’ form of 11 goals in his last 12 games is a huge reason why they have surged up the table.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Brentford vs Aston Villa.

How to watch Brentford vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Obviously Ivan Toney continues to be the main man for Brentford, while David Raya has been really busy in goal in recent games as the Bees have struggled a little defensively. Finishing the season strongly and pushing for seventh-place will be at the forefront of Thomas Frank’s mind but whatever happens this has been a sensational campaign. The one thing you know about Brentford: they will always go for it, especially at home.

Whisper it: Villa have a chance of finishing in the top four. They still have to face Manchester United, Brighton and Tottenham in their final seven games and if they win all three then you never know. Emery has made them so tough to break down (Emiliano Martinez and Tyrone Mings have been a big part of that) and when they get the ball every single player knows their role and Watkins has been a great focal point in attack with Buendia, Moreno and McGinn all excelling too. Right now Villa have the one thing everyone in football craves: momentum.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (calf), Pontus Jansson (thigh)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jed Steer (calf), Leon Bailey (thigh) | DOUBT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Matty Cash (calf), Boubacar Kamara (ankle)

Crystal Palace vs Everton, live! Score, updates, stream, video highlights

By Apr 22, 2023, 9:05 AM EDT
0 Comments

Everton looks to get back to winning ways against Roy Hodgson’s fast-and-flying Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

Crystal Palace sits 12th with 36 points, nine above the bottom three. Everton has the same amount of points as 18th place but is above the line with 27 points.

STREAM LIVE CRYSTAL PALACE vs EVERTON

A win for Palace wouldn’t mathematically eliminate them from relegation danger, but the Eagles are already long, long, long shots to go down.

Palace has won three-straight Premier League game, outscoring Leicester, Leeds, and Southampton by a combined score of 9-1.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Everton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Premier League on Peacock

Key storylines & star players

Eberechi Eze has three goals in his last two games, and Palace has been so much brighter going forward under Hodgson. Expect more attack-minded football to take it to the Toffees.

Everton has lost back-to-back matches, a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United and a 3-1 loss at home to Fulham. Dwight McNeil has been the bright spot offensively, but the Toffees need something from elsewhere to really find a foothold in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (groin), Nathaniel Clyne (knee), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), Andros Townsend (knee), Amadou Onana (groin), Ruben Vinagre (achilles)

Manchester City vs Sheffield United: How to watch, team news, updates

By Apr 22, 2023, 8:03 AM EDT
0 Comments

Red-hot Manchester City face second-tier Sheffield United in an FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday as Pep Guardiola chases a treble.

[ LIVE: Follow Manchester City v Sheffield United here ]

Pep Guardiola’s side are well on track to winning the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League, as they reached the Champions League semifinals in midweek and now have the Premier League title in their own hands. Guardiola has only won the FA Cup once in his six seasons at Man City so far and it will be intriguing to see how he rotates his side with the huge clash at home against Arsenal coming up on Wednesday.

Positive vibes are flowing through Sheffield United too, as former assistant coach Paul Heckingbottom has done a fine job to lead the Blades to the brink of promotion back to the Premier League. They were relegated in 2021 and lost in the Championship playoffs to Nottingham Forest last season but the Steel City side are very close to sealing automatic promotion back to the top-flight. They have already knocked Tottenham out of this competition so they will fancy their chances of pushing Man City all the way.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Sheffield United

How to watch Manchester City vs Sheffield United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:45am ET, Saturday
Where: Wembley Stadium, London
Online: Stream via ESPN+
Updates: Stats, commentary on NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Erling Haaland has now scored 48 goals in all competitions this season as his record-breaking first campaign at Manchester City boggles the mind. City are on auto-pilot right now and Guardiola will be wary of rotating his lineup too much so his top players keep their rhythm ahead of the title showdown with Arsenal next week. That said, with Nathan Ake suffering an injury in midweek he will likely shuffle his defense around to avoid further issues.

The Blades are without two of their star players from this season, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle as both are on loan from Man City so are ineligible for this game. That said, Sheffield United are playing with house money here. Nothing is expected of them in this game and with promotion back to the Premier League almost secured, the Blades will sit back, defend deep and then try to spring counters. Watch out for Iliman Ndiaye and Ollie McBurnie in attack, while Sander Berge is a top quality central midfielder.

Manchester City team news, lineup options

DOUBT: Nathan Ake (hamstring)

Sheffield United team news, lineup options

OUT: James McAtee (unable to fare parent club), Tommy Doyle (unable to fare parent club), Jack O’Connell (knee), Rhian Brewster (hamstring), Enda Stevens (unknown)

