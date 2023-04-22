Wrexham AFC wins promotion to the Football League

By Apr 22, 2023, 3:27 PM EDT
0 Comments

Wrexham AFC, the historic Welsh club who’s captured much attention due to their takeover from two Hollywood stars, has won promotion back to the English Football League after 15 years away from it.

Star striker Paul Mullin scored the decisive goal and added an insurance tally in a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood at the Racecourse Ground to seal the National League title.

“Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds and “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” star Rob McEllhenney took over Wrexham in November 2020, The third oldest professional team in the world, Wrexham missed out on promotion last season despite heavy investment and a much-followed reality show drove up interest in the follow-up campaign.

How did Wrexham get promoted?

This season, Phil Parkinson’s side has been in a fight with Notts County for the only automatic promotion place on the table but seized momentum in February and has only spent one match day outside of first place. Wrexham beat second-tier Coventry City in the FA Cup before losing to another Championship side, Sheffield United, in a replay.

The win gives Wrexham 110 points to Notts County’s 106 points with one game to play. Notts County will now need to win a grueling playoff to make good on its incredibly impressive campaign. Brutal life in the National League.

It took big investment from Reynolds, McElhenney, and investors but the club will go to the League Two next season, a place where Mullin has already been a star, and try to take the next steps. But first, the Hollywood actors are bringing the club to Hollywood for some friendlies.

Liverpool handled Nottingham Forest’s plan to fight fire with fire, getting a pair of goals from Diogo Jota in a 3-2 win at Anfield on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah bagged the winner for the free-scoring Reds, giving them 50 points and a reasonable-enough shout for the top four.

Liverpool’s moves into seventh place for the moment, six points back of fourth-place Newcastle and three behind Tottenham, who play Sunday. Aston Villa has one more point than Liverpool but has played one more match than the Reds.

Forest drops into 19th place with 27 points, though it twice looked set for a 28 points through Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White equalizers.

Reds look good going forward to keep hopes alive

Consistency has not been the story of this Liverpool team, but if Jurgen Klopp’s free-scoring Reds have found their finishing footing they might just surprise with a top-four finish.

Liverpool is outscoring teams again, even if clean sheets are things of the past, and the Reds can directly affect two top-four rival (Tottenham at Anfield on April 30 and Villa on May 20) while also looking to fixture list that is otherwise teams very much worrying about happenings down the table.

If Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota can continue their lively play and Trent Alexander-Arnold can keep doing what so many figured he could do in the midfield, then the Reds may even hunt down a Champions League berth.

Forest shows fight but losing time

Perhaps it’s time to start planning Steve Cooper’s path in the Championship, because Forest just isn’t getting the rub of the green.

Forest’s performance was the type we’ve seen earn so many other relegation-threatened teams a point or three over the years, but the Reds cashed in their chances to deny any “smash-and-grab” headlines to a pair of visitors’ equalizers.

Four of Forest’s remaining six opponents are top-half, so even beating Southampton and Crystal Palace might not be enough to secure another season in the top-flight.

Perhaps Forest’s season took a dive when Awoniyi’s clever bicycle kick cleared the cross bar.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest player ratings: Stars of the Show

Diogo Jota

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Mohamed Salah

Morgan Gibbs-White

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest player ratings
fotmob.com

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest as it happened

First half: Forest has had its fair share of the ball, at least according to expectations, but Liverpool’s supplying most of the pace and creatvity.

Virgil van Dijk has a header go just over the goal for a corner but the game is delated in the 28th minute as Scott McKenna’s injured his shoulder and will have to come off or Joe Worrall.

Now Diogo Jota flashes over goal as Liverpool is getting closer but still not quite finding the Incisiveness needed to lean on Forest’s nerves. Forest, meanwhile, is doing an almost uncanny job of giving the ball back to Liverpool within three touches of any takeaway/clearance/block.

Second half: GOAL!!!! Didn’t take long, did that? It’s Jota on the business end of a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner that sees three Liverpool heads touch the ball. Liverpool, 1-0.

GOAL!! Well, well, well… It’s ex-Liverpool youth Neco Williams with a deflected strike to fool Alisson and make it 1-1.

GOOOOAAALLLL!! Jota’s got his brace as he chests down an Andy Robertson free kick from the left in style, belting the shot past Keylor Navas and inside the far post!

Level again! GOAL! Morgan Gibbs-White slashes a side volley off a back-flicked corner kick, and it turns off Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold to defy Alisson. 2-2.

GOOOOOOALLLL-Y SMOKES! Mohamed Salah fends off an arm bar and fires home from a cross in the 70th minute. This game, man. Liverpool, 3-2.

And Taiwo Awoniyi almost strikes again against his old team after doing so in a win earlier this season, but his bicycle kick just misses over the bar.

Jurgen Klopp reaction: Not thinking about top four right now

“Difficult game against the low block,” Klopp said of the game. “First half, we didn’t trade a lot but we didn’t give anything really away from them, which is important. You always need a positive start, and it’s positive you can control it. Then you can build on that in the second half. … I think we deserve the three points clearly, and that’s the most important thing. All good for the moment.”

“Honestly, top four in the moment we have nothing to do. We will see how that looks in a few weeks but for us the three options are no European football, Conference League, or Europa League. The rest we have no influence if the teams above us win everything, then we just watch. It’s really take it game by game. Next is West Ham which is super tough. West Ham fights for absolutely everything. … I’m happy that we could get all three points today. I don’t remember the last time we won two games in a row. Feels like ages ago, but that’s okay.”

What’s next?

Nottingham Forest hosts Brighton on Wednesday before going to Brentford at 10am ET Saturday.

Liverpool visits West Ham on Wednesday, then hosts Tottenham at 11:30am ET on Sunday.

Diogo Jota goal video: Tic-tac-toe headers

Neco Williams goal video: And it’s 1-1

Diogo Jota goal video: All-class trap and finish

Morgan Gibbs-White goal video: Super side volley

Mohamed Salah goal video: Egyptian battles to snap ball home

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Liverpool was scoring even went things weren’t going to plan against Leeds. Just look at Diogo Jota’s reaction to his mishit but still successful second goal. But there’s no question that Jota and Mohamed Salah are in terrific form after braces against Leeds.

Forest has been getting near-immaculate service from Morgan Gibbs-White many games this season, but the club has just gotten their preferred MGW target back in Taiwo Awoniyi. Hopefully the ex-Liverpool man can help Brennan Johnson deliver the goods against his old club.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed)

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Ryan Yates (shoulder), Gustavo Scarpa (knee)

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By Apr 22, 2023, 1:55 PM EDT

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as this season has delivered so much drama all across the league.

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We've got you covered.

Is Arsenal really about to win a long-sought Premier League crown, or will Manchester City chase it down to claim yet another Premier League title?

Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Tottenham? Is Newcastle going to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim?

How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Will Chelsea and Liverpool recover?

So. Many. Questions.

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season took a pause after Matchweek 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26. The 2022 World Cup was epic as Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 32

Friday 21 April

Arsenal 3-3 Southampton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Saturday 22 April

Fulham 2-1 Leeds — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, highlights, player ratings
Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Leicester 2-1 Wolves — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Liverpool 3-2 Nottingham Forest — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Sunday 23 April

9am: AFC Bournemouth v West Ham — Premier League on Peacock
9am: Newcastle v Spurs — USA Network — Stream on NBCSports.com

Postponed due to FA Cup semifinal action
Man Utd v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City

Premier League table – April 22, 2023

Premier League standings

Latest standings on NBC Sports’ scoreboard

2022-23 Premier League schedule: Fixtures and results

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

Leicester 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH  REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-0 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 3-2 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 1-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 28 August

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 2-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 1-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 7 – POSTPONED

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Southampton v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: West Ham v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

Wolves 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 6-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 18 September

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 1-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 2-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 2 October

Man City 6-3 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 3 October

Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 3-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-1 Spurs – NBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COMRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday October 9

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 3-1 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday October 10

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

Brentford 2-1 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Saturday 15 October

Leicester 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 2-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday 16 October

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-1 West Ham – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-0 Man City – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – Full match replayRecap/highlights
3:15pm: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves – Full match replayRecap/highlights

Wednesday 19 October

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Newcastle 1-0 Everton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Man Utd 2-0 Spurs – Full match replay Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Arsenal v Man City — Postponed due to Arsenal’s Europa League game

Thursday 20 October

Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – Full match replay– Recap/highlights
Leicester 2-0 Leeds – Full match replay– Recap/highlights

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man City 3-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/HighlightsPlayer ratings

Sunday 23 October

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leeds 2-3 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 0-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction

Monday 24 October

West Ham 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

Leicester 0-1 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
AFC Bournemouth 2-3 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brentford 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brighton 4-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 0-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday October 30

Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 15

Saturday 5 November

Leeds 4-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 2-1 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 2-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Everton 0-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 6 November

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 1-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 16

Saturday 12 November

Man City 1-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 3-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 13 November

Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 17

Monday 26 December – Boxing Day

– Recap/highlights/analysisBrentford 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Everton 1-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leicester 0-3 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Tuesday 27 December

Chelsea 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 3-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Wednesday 28 December

Leeds 1-3 Man City – USA Network –FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 18

Friday 30 December

West Ham 0-2 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 31 December – New Year’s Eve

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace – Watch live on Peacock PremiumMatch preview
Fulham 2-1 Southampton – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/highlights
Man City 1-1 Everton – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/highlights
Newcastle 0-0 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights
Brighton 2-4 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights

Sunday 1 January – New Year’s Day

Spurs 0-2 Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/Highlights
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 19

Monday 2 January

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Tuesday 3 January

Everton 1-4 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Leicester 0-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Man Utd 3-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Wednesday 4 January

Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leeds 2-2 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 0-4 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Thursday 5 January

Chelsea 0-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 20

Thursday 12 January

Fulham 2-1 Chelsea –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Friday 13 January

Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 14 January

Man Utd 1-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Everton 1-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Wolves 1-0 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Brentford 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – NBC – Recap/highlights

Sunday 15 January

Newcastle 1-0 Fulham –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Spurs 0-2 Arsenal –  FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Matchweek 21

Wednesday 18 January

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Thursday 19 January

Man City 4-2 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 21 January

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leicester 2-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights
Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 2-0 Everton –  USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 22 January

Leeds 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 3-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Monday 23 January

Fulham 0-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 22

Friday 3 February

Chelsea 0-0 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 4 February

Everton 1-0 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Brentford 3-0 Southampton –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brighton 1-0 AFC Bournemouth –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 3-0 Liverpool –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Newcastle 1-1 West Ham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 5 February

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 1-0 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 23

Wednesday 8 February

Manchester United 2-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Saturday 11 February

West Ham 1-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Arsenal 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leicester 4-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Southampton 1-2 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 12 February

Leeds 0-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Man City 3-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Monday 13 February

Liverpool 2-0 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Wednesday 15 February – Rearranged game

Wednesday 15 February

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City (rearranged) – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 24

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brighton 0-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Chelsea 0-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Everton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 0-1 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Sunday 19 February

Man Utd 3-0 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 2-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 25

Friday 24 February

Fulham 1-1 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Saturday 25 February

Everton 0-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
Leeds 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
Leicester 0-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
West Ham 4-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
AFC Bournemouth 1-4 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Sunday 26 February

Spurs 2-0 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Postponed due to League Cup final

Man Utd v Brentford 
Newcastle v Brighton

Wednesday 1 March – Rearranged games

Arsenal 4-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 2-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 26

Saturday 4 March

Man City 2-0 Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Arsenal 3-2 AFC Bournemouth – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Brighton 4-0 West Ham – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Chelsea 1-0 Leeds – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Wolves 1-0 Spurs – WATCH FULL REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
Southampton 1-0 Leicester – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Sunday 5 March

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Everton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Monday 6 March

Brentford 3-2 Fulham – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Matchweek 27

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights
Everton 1-0 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Leeds 2-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Leicester 1-3 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Spurs 3-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Crystal Palace 0-1 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights

Sunday 12 March

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights
Man Utd 0-0 Southampton – WATCH FULL REPLAY Recap/analysis/highlights
West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights
Newcastle 2-1 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights

Wednesday 15 March – Rearranged games

Brighton 1-0 Crystal Palace – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap, highlights, analysis
Southampton 0-2 Brentford – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap, highlights, analysis

Matchweek 28

Friday 17 March

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights

Saturday 18 March

Aston Villa 3-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights
Brentford 1-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights
Southampton 3-3 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights
Wolves 2-4 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights
Chelsea 2-2 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights

Sunday 19 March

Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights

Games postponed due to FA Cup quarterfinals
Brighton v Man Utd
Man City v West Ham
Liverpool v Fulham

Matchweek 29

Saturday 1 April

Man City 4-1 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Arsenal 4-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Brighton 3-3 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Sunday 2 April

West Ham 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Newcastle 2-0 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Monday 3 April

Everton 1-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Rearranged games

Tuesday 4 April

AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Leicester 1-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Wednesday 5 April

Man United 1-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
West Ham 1-5 Newcastle — USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Matchweek 30

Saturday 8 April

Man Utd 2-0 Everton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Brentford 1-2 Newcastle — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Fulham 0-1 West Ham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Leicester 0-1 AFC Bournemouth FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Spurs 2-1 Brighton FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Wolves 1-0 Chelsea — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Southampton 1-4 Man City — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday 9 April

Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Matchweek 31

Matchweek 31

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Chelsea 1-2 Brighton — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Everton 1-2 Fulham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace —FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Spurs 2-3 AFC Bournemouth — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Wolves 2-0 Brentford — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Man City 3-1 Leicester — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday 16 April

West Ham 2-2 Arsenal — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man Utd — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Monday 17 April

Leeds 1-6 Liverpool — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Matchweek 32

Friday 21 April

Arsenal 3-3 Southampton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Saturday 22 April

Fulham 2-1 Leeds — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, highlights, player ratings
Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Leicester 2-1 Wolves — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Liverpool 3-2 Nottingham Forest — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Sunday 23 April

9am: AFC Bournemouth v West Ham — Premier League on Peacock
9am: Newcastle v Spurs — USA Network — Stream on NBCSports.com

Postponed due to FA Cup semifinal action
Man Utd v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City

Matchweek 33

Tuesday 25 April

2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace — Premier League on Peacock
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham — Premier League on Peacock
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com

Wednesday 26 April

2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton — Premier League on Peacock
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford — Premier League on Peacock
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool — Premier League on Peacock
3pm: Man City v Arsenal — Premier League on Peacock

Thursday 27 April

2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth — Premier League on Peacock
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd — Premier League on Peacock

Matchweek 34

Saturday 29 April

7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com
Brentford v Nottingham Forest — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com
Brighton v Wolves — Premier League on Peacock

Sunday 30 April

9am: AFC Bournemouth v Leeds — Premier League on Peacock
9am: Fulham v Man City — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa — Premier League on Peacock
9am: Newcastle v Southampton — Premier League on Peacock
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com

Monday 1 May

3pm: Leicester v Everton — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com

Tuesday 2 May

3pm: Arsenal v Chelsea — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com

Rearranged games

Wednesday 3 May

3pm: Liverpool v Fulham — Premier League on Peacock
3pm: Man City v West Ham — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com

Thursday 4 May

3pm: Brighton v Man Utd — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com

Matchweek 35

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford

Sunday 7 May

9am: Man City v Leeds
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd

Monday 8 May

10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton

Matchweek 36

Saturday 13 May

7:30am: Leeds v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 14 May

9am: Everton v Man City
11:30am: Arsenal v Brighton

Monday 15 May

3pm: Leicester v Liverpool

Rearranged game

Thursday 18 May

2:30pm: Newcastle vs Brighton

Matchweek 37

Saturday 20 May

7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Sunday 21 May

8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea

Monday 22 May

3pm: Newcastle v Leicester

Matchweek 38

Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET

Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool

Riyad Mahrez hat trick leads Manchester City to FA Cup Final

By Apr 22, 2023, 1:45 PM EDT

By Apr 22, 2023, 1:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

Riyad Mahrez scored a hat trick as Manchester City worked its way past Championship side Sheffield United in an FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday as Pep Guardiola chases a treble.

The 32-year-old Mahrez now has three career club hat tricks. He scored one for Leicester versus Swansea City in the 2015-16 Premier League season and got his next for Man City against Burnley in PL play during the 2020-21 campaign.

The 3-0 win means City will meet either Brighton and Hove Albion or Manchester United in June in a bid to claim yet another trophy.

[ LIVE: Follow Manchester City v Sheffield United here ]

The Blades, favorites to join Burnley In going back up the Premier League, had early control and nearly made it 1-0.

But Mahrez scored from the spot before halftime and a City lineup resting Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Rodri, and Ruben Dias didn’t have to bother those stars about making an impact.

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Sheffield United

Manchester City vs Sheffield United final score: 3-0

Goals: Riyad Mahrez (pen 43′, 61′, 66′).

Assist: Jack Grealish (66′)

Manchester City vs Sheffield United player ratings: Stars of the Show

Manchester City vs Sheffield United player ratings
fotmob.com

What’s next?

City has a little match with Arsenal on Wednesday, and a win would tighten its grip on a third-straight Premier League Trophy.

Sheffield United hosts West Brom on the same day, and a win would see it promoted to the Premier League.

Riyad Mahrez goal video: Algerian slots penalty

How to watch Manchester City vs Sheffield United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:45am ET, Saturday
Where: Wembley Stadium, London
Online: Stream via ESPN+
Updates: Stats, commentary on NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Erling Haaland has now scored 48 goals in all competitions this season as his record-breaking first campaign at Manchester City boggles the mind. City are on auto-pilot right now and Guardiola will be wary of rotating his lineup too much so his top players keep their rhythm ahead of the title showdown with Arsenal next week. That said, with Nathan Ake suffering an injury in midweek he will likely shuffle his defense around to avoid further issues.

The Blades are without two of their star players from this season, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle as both are on loan from Man City so are ineligible for this game. That said, Sheffield United are playing with house money here. Nothing is expected of them in this game and with promotion back to the Premier League almost secured, the Blades will sit back, defend deep and then try to spring counters. Watch out for Iliman Ndiaye and Ollie McBurnie in attack, while Sander Berge is a top quality central midfielder.

Manchester City team news, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Ake (hamstring)

Sheffield United team news, lineup options

OUT: James McAtee (unable to fare parent club), Tommy Doyle (unable to fare parent club), Jack O’Connell (knee), Rhian Brewster (hamstring), Enda Stevens (unknown)

Classy Fulham ease past struggling Leeds

By Apr 22, 2023, 1:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

LONDON – Fulham beat Leeds 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Saturday as Marco Silva’s side were deserved winners following a fine second half.

FULL MATCH REPLAY

Fulham went 2-0 up early in the second half thanks to goals from Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira, while Leeds pulled one back through substitute Patrick Bamford’s shot which deflected off Joao Palhinha and in.

But Fulham held on comfortably and could have added further to their tally as the Cottagers are back to their best.

With the win Fulham move on to 45 points and are back in the hunt for European qualification. Leeds remain on 29 points after a poor display and are embroiled in the relegation scrap as Javi Gracia’s side are really struggling.

Discontent grows as lackluster Leeds failed to turn up for the fight

It is now three defeats in a row for Leeds United and despite the heavy defeats they took over the last two weeks, this was the worst loss. Playing against a Fulham side who have their flip flops on, Leeds showed little aggression and played scared the entire game. Javi Gracia is a pragmatic coach by nature but this Leeds squad is not and it just isn’t working. Leeds fans chanted against the board and Victor Orta throughout and the discontent is growing as the Yorkshire side are once again fighting for their Premier League status as they enter the final weeks of the season. There is no way this squad should be in this position, at least on paper. But they are and that is because of the muddled tactics, lack of direction from leadership and a lack of confidence from the players. What do Leeds want to be? What is their style of play? Ever since Marcelo Bielsa was fired over a year ago nobody seems to know and it has been a mess.

Javi Gracia ‘worried about everything’ after Leeds loss

“I’m worried about everything,” Gracia said in his post-match presser, via Sky Sports. “It’s our third defeat in a row.

“We have to improve all the players, the level of the players. We have to recover the best 11. We have a very important game in three days, we have to be ready.

“I don’t speak about individuals or players. All of them are trying their best, sometimes all the players make mistakes but I prefer to keep the strength of the team or the squad and try to compete.”

USMNT’s Antonee Robinson focused on breaking records

Stars of the show; Fulham vs Leeds player ratings

Harry Wilson: Scored a beauty of a goal, always a threat cutting in on his left and that is now two goals in his last two games.

Joao Palhinha: Dominated midfield and his fantastic season continues.

Andreas Pereira: Got his goal and he often got on the ball in dangerous areas and tried to make things happen.

Antonee Robinson: Involved in both of Fulham’s goals and surged forward brilliantly from left back in the second half but also defended really well.

Fulham vs Leeds
Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Fulham head to red-hot Aston Villa on Tuesday, April 25. Leeds host Leicester on the same day in a huge relegation six-pointer.

How to watch Fulham vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Fulham vs Leeds live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Craven Cottage

FULL TIME: Fulham 2-1 Leeds – A very comfortable win for Fulham and the scoreline doesn’t reflect their dominance from a fine second half.

SAVE! Illan Meslier with a stunning stop to deny Willian’s free kick. He then gets up and claws the loose ball away before Fulham were about to tap home.

GOALLLL! Fulham 2-1 Leeds – Now then. Leeds back in it with 12 minutes to go. Patrick Bamford’s shot deflects off Palhinha and goes in. Game on!

Great block from Robinson at the other end but the offside flag was up. Still, he didn’t know and that was a great intervention from the USMNT left back.

GOALLLL! Fulham 2-0 Leeds – Andreas Pereira slots home after a wonderful run and cross from USMNT’s Antonee Robinson down the left wing. Fulham have really cranked it up a few notches in the second half.

Patrick Bamford is on for Brenden Aaronson. Luis Sinisterra is on for Rodrigo. Will that change anything for Leeds?

CROSSBAR! Andreas Pereira whips a lovely free kick up and over the wall, Meslier was beaten but it hits the bar. Fulham cranking through the gears now.

At the other Crysencio Summerville smashes a shot into the side-netting from a Leeds corner. Leeds have to go for it now. 30 minutes to go.

GOALLLL! Fulham 1-0 Leeds – Harry Wilson smashes home a beauty of a goal off the crossbar. A cross into the box from Willian was only pushed away to Wilson by Illan Meslier and he volleyed home a beauty. Antonee Robinson did really well in the build up too.

Antonee Robinson gets back in as Brenden Aaronson races free. Looks like the Fulham defender won the ball but he also got plenty of Aaronson too. Good battle between the USMNT stars.

CLOSE! Willian cuts inside and his low shot deflects off a Leeds defender and squirms just wide.

We are off and running for the second half here. No changes for either side but there’s a higher tempo ahead.

HALF TIME: Fulham 0-0 Leeds – Safe to say that was a tight, tense and not too exciting first half. Leeds happy to sit back after their recent defeats, while Fulham just can’t get going in attack. Will we see Solomon and Kebano early in the second half for Leeds?

Pretty even game so far. Leeds are working so hard and Fulham are struggling to find any rhythm.

“You’re going down with the Chelsea!” is the chant from the Fulham fans to Leeds. Banter.

SAVE! Wonderful stop from Bernd Leno to deny Marc Roca’s powerful curling free kick from the edge of the box. Leeds growing into this now.

SAVE! What a stop from Illan Meslier. Tosin heads a beautiful free kick towards the far corner but Meslier pulls off a stunning save. Tosin was offside but Meslier didn’t know that.

KICK OFF: We are underway here at the Cottage and Leeds are pressing high. Fulham look sharp though.

Big news for USMNT fans: all four Americans who are available to play start. Ream and Robinson for Fulham and Aaronson and McKennie for Leeds, with Tyler Adams still out due to injury.

Hello and welcome to west London! A lovely day here by the River Thames at perhaps the most picturesque stadium in England.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Dan James and Harry Wilson were both on the scoresheet for Fulham last time out and it looks like they could plug the huge gap left by Mitrovic’s suspension. However, James is not available to play against his parent club Leeds so Carlos Vinicius could come in. The Cottagers will play in a slightly different way without their targetman and they ripped Everton apart with pace and trickery on the counter. Their first season back in the Premier League has gone superbly well and USMNT star duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson have been a big reason behind their success.

Leeds are really struggling without USMNT captain Tyler Adams after he picked up a serious injury and his absence in front of the back four is a big reason why they’ve shipped 18 goals in their last five games. But two of those games have been wins against Wolves and Nottingham Forest and there are goals in this Leeds team. Can Gracia get the balance right? It will be intriguing to see if Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie start against Fulham as the former was lively in attack against Liverpool, while McKennie made a big mistake and struggled in midfield.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension),  Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Daniel James (unable to face parent club)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh)

Latest USMNT news

USMNT vs Mexico
USMNT, Mexico make most of limited chances in friendly draw
Daryl Dike
USMNT striker Daryl Dike to undergo Achilles surgery
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?