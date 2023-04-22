Wrexham AFC wins promotion to the Football League

“Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds and “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” star Rob McEllhenney took over Wrexham in November 2020, The third oldest professional team in the world, Wrexham missed out on promotion last season despite heavy investment and a much-followed reality show drove up interest in the follow-up campaign.
This season, Phil Parkinson’s side has been in a fight with Notts County for the only automatic promotion place on the table but seized momentum in February and has only spent one match day outside of first place. Wrexham beat second-tier Coventry City in the FA Cup before losing to another Championship side, Sheffield United, in a replay.
The win gives Wrexham 110 points to Notts County’s 106 points with one game to play. Notts County will now need to win a grueling playoff to make good on its incredibly impressive campaign. Brutal life in the National League.
It took big investment from Reynolds, McElhenney, and investors but the club will go to the League Two next season, a place where Mullin has already been a star, and try to take the next steps. But first, the Hollywood actors are bringing the club to Hollywood for some friendlies.
Liverpool’s moves into seventh place for the moment, six points back of fourth-place Newcastle and three behind Tottenham, who play Sunday. Aston Villa has one more point than Liverpool but has played one more match than the Reds.
Forest drops into 19th place with 27 points, though it twice looked set for a 28 points through Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White equalizers.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest.
Consistency has not been the story of this Liverpool team, but if Jurgen Klopp’s free-scoring Reds have found their finishing footing they might just surprise with a top-four finish.
Liverpool is outscoring teams again, even if clean sheets are things of the past, and the Reds can directly affect two top-four rival (Tottenham at Anfield on April 30 and Villa on May 20) while also looking to fixture list that is otherwise teams very much worrying about happenings down the table.
If Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota can continue their lively play and Trent Alexander-Arnold can keep doing what so many figured he could do in the midfield, then the Reds may even hunt down a Champions League berth.
Forest shows fight but losing time
Perhaps it’s time to start planning Steve Cooper’s path in the Championship, because Forest just isn’t getting the rub of the green.
Forest’s performance was the type we’ve seen earn so many other relegation-threatened teams a point or three over the years, but the Reds cashed in their chances to deny any “smash-and-grab” headlines to a pair of visitors’ equalizers.
Four of Forest’s remaining six opponents are top-half, so even beating Southampton and Crystal Palace might not be enough to secure another season in the top-flight.
Perhaps Forest’s season took a dive when Awoniyi’s clever bicycle kick cleared the cross bar.
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest player ratings: Stars of the Show
Diogo Jota
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Mohamed Salah
Morgan Gibbs-White
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest as it happened
First half: Forest has had its fair share of the ball, at least according to expectations, but Liverpool’s supplying most of the pace and creatvity.
Virgil van Dijk has a header go just over the goal for a corner but the game is delated in the 28th minute as Scott McKenna’s injured his shoulder and will have to come off or Joe Worrall.
Now Diogo Jota flashes over goal as Liverpool is getting closer but still not quite finding the Incisiveness needed to lean on Forest’s nerves. Forest, meanwhile, is doing an almost uncanny job of giving the ball back to Liverpool within three touches of any takeaway/clearance/block.
Second half: GOAL!!!! Didn’t take long, did that? It’s Jota on the business end of a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner that sees three Liverpool heads touch the ball. Liverpool, 1-0.
GOAL!! Well, well, well… It’s ex-Liverpool youth Neco Williams with a deflected strike to fool Alisson and make it 1-1.
GOOOOAAALLLL!! Jota’s got his brace as he chests down an Andy Robertson free kick from the left in style, belting the shot past Keylor Navas and inside the far post!
Level again! GOAL! Morgan Gibbs-White slashes a side volley off a back-flicked corner kick, and it turns off Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold to defy Alisson. 2-2.
GOOOOOOALLLL-Y SMOKES! Mohamed Salah fends off an arm bar and fires home from a cross in the 70th minute. This game, man. Liverpool, 3-2.
And Taiwo Awoniyi almost strikes again against his old team after doing so in a win earlier this season, but his bicycle kick just misses over the bar.
Jurgen Klopp reaction: Not thinking about top four right now
“Difficult game against the low block,” Klopp said of the game. “First half, we didn’t trade a lot but we didn’t give anything really away from them, which is important. You always need a positive start, and it’s positive you can control it. Then you can build on that in the second half. … I think we deserve the three points clearly, and that’s the most important thing. All good for the moment.”
“Honestly, top four in the moment we have nothing to do. We will see how that looks in a few weeks but for us the three options are no European football, Conference League, or Europa League. The rest we have no influence if the teams above us win everything, then we just watch. It’s really take it game by game. Next is West Ham which is super tough. West Ham fights for absolutely everything. … I’m happy that we could get all three points today. I don’t remember the last time we won two games in a row. Feels like ages ago, but that’s okay.”
What’s next?
Nottingham Forest hosts Brighton on Wednesday before going to Brentford at 10am ET Saturday.
Liverpool visits West Ham on Wednesday, then hosts Tottenham at 11:30am ET on Sunday.
Diogo Jota goal video: Tic-tac-toe headers
Neco Williams goal video: And it’s 1-1
Diogo Jota goal video: All-class trap and finish
Morgan Gibbs-White goal video: Super side volley
Mohamed Salah goal video: Egyptian battles to snap ball home
How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Liverpool was scoring even went things weren’t going to plan against Leeds. Just look at Diogo Jota’s reaction to his mishit but still successful second goal. But there’s no question that Jota and Mohamed Salah are in terrific form after braces against Leeds.
Forest has been getting near-immaculate service from Morgan Gibbs-White many games this season, but the club has just gotten their preferred MGW target back in Taiwo Awoniyi. Hopefully the ex-Liverpool man can help Brennan Johnson deliver the goods against his old club.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed)
🔴 TEAM NEWS IS IN 🔴
This is how the Reds line up to face Nottingham Forest ✊#LIVNFO
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Matchweek 36
Saturday 13 May
7:30am: Leeds v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 14 May
9am: Everton v Man City
11:30am: Arsenal v Brighton
Monday 15 May
3pm: Leicester v Liverpool
Rearranged game
Thursday 18 May
2:30pm: Newcastle vs Brighton
Matchweek 37
Saturday 20 May
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
Riyad Mahrez scored a hat trick as Manchester City worked its way past Championship side Sheffield United in an FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday as Pep Guardiola chases a treble.
The 32-year-old Mahrez now has three career club hat tricks. He scored one for Leicester versus Swansea City in the 2015-16 Premier League season and got his next for Man City against Burnley in PL play during the 2020-21 campaign.
The 3-0 win means City will meet either Brighton and Hove Albion or Manchester United in June in a bid to claim yet another trophy.
How to watch Manchester City vs Sheffield United live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:45am ET, Saturday Where: Wembley Stadium, London Online: Stream via ESPN+
Updates: Stats, commentary on NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Erling Haaland has now scored 48 goals in all competitions this season as his record-breaking first campaign at Manchester City boggles the mind. City are on auto-pilot right now and Guardiola will be wary of rotating his lineup too much so his top players keep their rhythm ahead of the title showdown with Arsenal next week. That said, with Nathan Ake suffering an injury in midweek he will likely shuffle his defense around to avoid further issues.
The Blades are without two of their star players from this season, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle as both are on loan from Man City so are ineligible for this game. That said, Sheffield United are playing with house money here. Nothing is expected of them in this game and with promotion back to the Premier League almost secured, the Blades will sit back, defend deep and then try to spring counters. Watch out for Iliman Ndiaye and Ollie McBurnie in attack, while Sander Berge is a top quality central midfielder.
Fulham went 2-0 up early in the second half thanks to goals from Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira, while Leeds pulled one back through substitute Patrick Bamford’s shot which deflected off Joao Palhinha and in.
But Fulham held on comfortably and could have added further to their tally as the Cottagers are back to their best.
With the win Fulham move on to 45 points and are back in the hunt for European qualification. Leeds remain on 29 points after a poor display and are embroiled in the relegation scrap as Javi Gracia’s side are really struggling.
Discontent grows as lackluster Leeds failed to turn up for the fight
It is now three defeats in a row for Leeds United and despite the heavy defeats they took over the last two weeks, this was the worst loss. Playing against a Fulham side who have their flip flops on, Leeds showed little aggression and played scared the entire game. Javi Gracia is a pragmatic coach by nature but this Leeds squad is not and it just isn’t working. Leeds fans chanted against the board and Victor Orta throughout and the discontent is growing as the Yorkshire side are once again fighting for their Premier League status as they enter the final weeks of the season. There is no way this squad should be in this position, at least on paper. But they are and that is because of the muddled tactics, lack of direction from leadership and a lack of confidence from the players. What do Leeds want to be? What is their style of play? Ever since Marcelo Bielsa was fired over a year ago nobody seems to know and it has been a mess.
Javi Gracia ‘worried about everything’ after Leeds loss
“I’m worried about everything,” Gracia said in his post-match presser, via Sky Sports. “It’s our third defeat in a row.
“We have to improve all the players, the level of the players. We have to recover the best 11. We have a very important game in three days, we have to be ready.
“I don’t speak about individuals or players. All of them are trying their best, sometimes all the players make mistakes but I prefer to keep the strength of the team or the squad and try to compete.”
USMNT’s Antonee Robinson focused on breaking records
Stars of the show; Fulham vs Leeds player ratings
Harry Wilson: Scored a beauty of a goal, always a threat cutting in on his left and that is now two goals in his last two games.
Joao Palhinha: Dominated midfield and his fantastic season continues.
Andreas Pereira: Got his goal and he often got on the ball in dangerous areas and tried to make things happen.
Antonee Robinson: Involved in both of Fulham’s goals and surged forward brilliantly from left back in the second half but also defended really well.
What’s next?
Fulham head to red-hot Aston Villa on Tuesday, April 25. Leeds host Leicester on the same day in a huge relegation six-pointer.
How to watch Fulham vs Leeds live, stream link and start time
SAVE! Illan Meslier with a stunning stop to deny Willian’s free kick. He then gets up and claws the loose ball away before Fulham were about to tap home.
GOALLLL! Fulham 2-1 Leeds – Now then. Leeds back in it with 12 minutes to go. Patrick Bamford’s shot deflects off Palhinha and goes in. Game on!
Great block from Robinson at the other end but the offside flag was up. Still, he didn’t know and that was a great intervention from the USMNT left back.
GOALLLL! Fulham 2-0 Leeds – Andreas Pereira slots home after a wonderful run and cross from USMNT’s Antonee Robinson down the left wing. Fulham have really cranked it up a few notches in the second half.
Meslier deflects the Antonee Robinson cross directly into Andres Pereira who puts it home. 😅
Patrick Bamford is on for Brenden Aaronson. Luis Sinisterra is on for Rodrigo. Will that change anything for Leeds?
CROSSBAR! Andreas Pereira whips a lovely free kick up and over the wall, Meslier was beaten but it hits the bar. Fulham cranking through the gears now.
At the other Crysencio Summerville smashes a shot into the side-netting from a Leeds corner. Leeds have to go for it now. 30 minutes to go.
GOALLLL! Fulham 1-0 Leeds – Harry Wilson smashes home a beauty of a goal off the crossbar. A cross into the box from Willian was only pushed away to Wilson by Illan Meslier and he volleyed home a beauty. Antonee Robinson did really well in the build up too.
The run by Robinson, the cross by Willian, the finish from Wilson.
HALF TIME: Fulham 0-0 Leeds – Safe to say that was a tight, tense and not too exciting first half. Leeds happy to sit back after their recent defeats, while Fulham just can’t get going in attack. Will we see Solomon and Kebano early in the second half for Leeds?
Pretty even game so far. Leeds are working so hard and Fulham are struggling to find any rhythm.
“You’re going down with the Chelsea!” is the chant from the Fulham fans to Leeds. Banter.
SAVE! Wonderful stop from Bernd Leno to deny Marc Roca’s powerful curling free kick from the edge of the box. Leeds growing into this now.
#USMNT's Tim Ream catches Brenden Aaronson with a heavy tackle to stop a tackle. Weston McKennie is in there protecting his teammate. Feisty.
Big news for USMNT fans: all four Americans who are available to play start. Ream and Robinson for Fulham and Aaronson and McKennie for Leeds, with Tyler Adams still out due to injury.
Hello and welcome to west London! A lovely day here by the River Thames at perhaps the most picturesque stadium in England.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Dan James and Harry Wilson were both on the scoresheet for Fulham last time out and it looks like they could plug the huge gap left by Mitrovic’s suspension. However, James is not available to play against his parent club Leeds so Carlos Vinicius could come in. The Cottagers will play in a slightly different way without their targetman and they ripped Everton apart with pace and trickery on the counter. Their first season back in the Premier League has gone superbly well and USMNT star duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson have been a big reason behind their success.
Leeds are really struggling without USMNT captain Tyler Adams after he picked up a serious injury and his absence in front of the back four is a big reason why they’ve shipped 18 goals in their last five games. But two of those games have been wins against Wolves and Nottingham Forest and there are goals in this Leeds team. Can Gracia get the balance right? It will be intriguing to see if Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie start against Fulham as the former was lively in attack against Liverpool, while McKennie made a big mistake and struggled in midfield.
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Daniel James (unable to face parent club)