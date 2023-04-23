Brighton vs Manchester United: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Newcastle bounded back from a big loss to wallop disorganized and unaffected Tottenham Hotspur in a 6-1 win at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

The Magpies had lost 3-0 to Villa last time out but came in waves at Spurs, scoring five times in the first 21 minutes to strengthen their top-four hopes by walloping their visitors’ position.

Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy each scored twice, with Joelinton and Callum Wilson also scoring in the blowout win. Harry Kane’s 24th goal of the season was all Tottenham could manage in the loss.

Newcastle moves onto 59 points, above Manchester United on goal difference but acknowledging the Red Devils’ match-in-hand. Tottenham stays fifth on 53 points, above Aston Villa by two points and Liverpool by three. Liverpool, however, is in form and holds a match-in-hand.

What was that?!? Part I: Tottenham Hotspur

Cristian Stellini lined Spurs up in a back four for the first time in ages and that certainly played a big role in this loss.

But the absent heart is a massive concern as Tottenham’s players seemed intent on showing the world that Antonio Conte had a point with his miserable rant.

It’s one thing to quit on a game or even a season when goals aren’t in reach, but Spurs are very much in a top-four fight and most of these players will, odds-on, be a part of their 2023-24 season.

Judging by Sunday, Tottenham’s very cool with Europa League, Conference League, or even a less-busy schedule if two miserable back-to-back outings turn into four with Manchester United and Liverpool up next on the docket.

What was that?!? Part II: Newcastle United

How would Eddie Howe’s overachieving Magpies respond to a surprise shellacking from in-form Aston Villa?

How would it affect the framing of their top-four hopes inside that room, as setbacks for overachievers often cascade into slumps?

All positives, my Geordie friends.

Newcastle buzzed into this game with St. James’ Park ready to erupt and turned the magma into lava. The Magpies were first to almost every ball and eliminated whatever desire Tottenham might’ve had for a fight.

Newcastle still has Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea, and four desperate relegation sides on its docket, but they right now look as fit to win a top-four spot as Manchester United or Liverpool (and certainly more fit than Spurs).

Newcastle vs Tottenham player ratings: Stars of the Show

Joelinton

Jacob Murphy

Bruno Guimaraes

Alexander Isak

Hugo Lloris reaction: Tottenham ‘missing the fight’

“It’s very embarrassing. The first half is we should apologize to the fans who traveled and the fans who watched the game. We didn’t show a good face today. We could not match the performance of Newcastle’s players. We were late in the aspect of the game and we completely missed the first part of the game. The second half is another story but it’s real painful.

“It’s not even about talking of tactics. it’s just we couldn’t fight. We were late in all the aspects of the game. Newcastle had a great performance. They were aggressive. They got what they were looking for, and it’s difficult right now to assess now. But the first thing was probably lack of pride.

“Consider four goals in 20 minutes. You can get punched once, twice, and concede but on the pitch was something strange. We could not even react, bounce back into the performance. Newcastle deserves a lot of credit. They started the game at 100mph, very dynamic, and they knew exactly what to do with and without the ball.

“The first thing is we miss the fight. In football if you’re on the pitch without the desire to show an aggressiveness, to win duels and the battle, it makes things very hard. You have to be very good with the ball, technically and tactically.

On whether off-field matters affect performances: “We cannot hide behind the club’s problems. We are players and professionals. Today there was too much slack. … Now there are two very difficult games this week and we have to bounce back.

On his injury: “It doesn’t sound good. It’s a muscle around the hip I felt something on a long kick. We’ll see tomorrow and two days.”

Cristian Stellini reaction: It’s ‘absolutely’ his fault

“It was my fault, absolutely. I take responsibility for the first 35 minutes. We needed to change to protect the game and to finish better. We did well after but we have to apologize to everyone and I take responsbility because it was my decision to change the system.”

Newcastle vs Tottenham as it happened

First half: GOOOOOAAAAALLLL!! It’s the second minute, and it’s already on at St. James’ Park. Joelinton gets the ball on the left and works his way around some still-sleeping Spurs to force a sprawling save out of Hugo Lloris, but Jacob Murphy beats all comers to the rebound and fires it into the top of the goal. Newcastle, 1-0.

GOOOOOAAALLLLL! Now it’s Joelinton on the business end of a can-opening ball, the Brazilian bending his run to stay onside and get 1v1 with Hugo Lloris. He wins, then cuts a low shot past a sliding Pedro Porro to make it Newcastle 2-0.

THREE GOOOOOAAAALLLS IN NINE MINUTES?!? Jacob Murphy has the luxury of space, as defending may be optional for Tottenham today, and he uncorks a wonderstrike past Lloris. Cue the Jim Halpert/”The Office” meme: What is going on?!? Newcastle 3-0.

GOAL! What? It’s Newcastle 4-0 as Joe Willock hits an incredible pass to Alexander Isak and Lloris is cooked by a precise far post finish on the run. Wow.

At this point in time I should editorialize and say that I’ve been watching Newcastle for more than two decades and I did not know this was legal. We might need to check to see if Newcastle is allowed to lead Tottenham by five goals because we’ve got another GOAL! 5-0 Newcastle within 20 minutes. It’s Isak again and anything is possible in the world.

There has not been a goal in 10 minutes. Usually that wouldn’t be a part of in-game updates but usually is not today’s adverb.

Second half: Out goes Spurs’ goalkeeper and captain. Hugo Lloris is exiting the match for Fraser Forster. In hockey, we’d say that was meant for the rest of the team more than Lloris. Tottenham is reporting that Lloris is hurt, but is Cristian Stellini is making a switch to wake his men up?

GOAL! Spurs have it 5-1, as Kane cooks Fabian Schar and then beats Nick Pope to ruin the shutout. That’s the kind of year Kane’s having, a showstopper even in the worst of times. Can it key a shocking upset?

GOAL! Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson are on the pitch for 65 minutes, according to commentator Joe Speight, when Trippier slides Almiron into the box and the dribbling Paraguayan hits a hopeful loss pass to the back post. Wilson finishes well for his 11th of the season and it’s Newcastle, 6-1.

What’s next?

Newcastle goes to Everton on Thursday before hosting Southampton on Sunday.

Spurs host Manchester United on Thursday before a Sunday visit to Liverpool.

