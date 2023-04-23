Major League Soccer launched its latest campaign on the world in February, and there were plenty of changes to watch for the 28th season of MLS.
For one thing, there’s a new way to watch (see below) and it’s going to take some time before it settles in as the new norm for Major League Soccer.
[ MORE: NBC Sports’ MLS hub — Stats, schedule, more ]
The league has also launched a brand new team, as St. Louis City SC acquired a spot in MLS and met the ceremony with substance, winning its first five (5?!?) games and sitting in first place our West.
What else is going on early in the season? Seattle, LAFC, and FC Dallas have continued their history of riding high in the West, while the LA Galaxy , Sporting KC, and Portland are surprising struggles.
Bruce Arena has New England atop the East with FC Cincinnati right there and familiar faces Atlanta, NYCFC, and Columbus in the discussion for prime position in the massive, open playoff race to come once Fall arrives in Major League Soccer.
Jordan Morris of Seattle is leading the Golden Boot chase, followed closely by LAFC’s Denis Bouanga, while Thiago Almada continues to impress in the playmaking department and has posted a league-best five assists.
Read on below for information on how to watch the games, as well as the schedule for the 2023 season.
Major League Soccer schedule, dates, how to watch
Dates: Feb. 25 – Oct. 21 (regular season)
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Apple TV
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 1
Saturday, February 25 – Monday, Feb. 27
Nashville 2-0 NYCFC
Philadelphia 4-1 Columbus
FC Cincinnati 2-1 Houston
Atlanta United 2-1 San Jose
Charlotte FC 0-1 New England
Orlando City 1-0 New York Red Bulls
DC United 3-2 Toronto FC
Inter Miami 2-0 Montreal
Austin FC 2-3 St. Louis City FC
FC Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Real Salt Lake
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 2-1 Sporting KC
On repeat all day 🔁 pic.twitter.com/lTTHMtQoN7
— St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) February 27, 2023
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 2
Saturday, March 4
LAFC 3-2 Portland
New York Red Bulls 0-0 Nashville
New England 3-0 Houston
Orlando City 0-0 FC Cincinnati
Atlanta United 1-1 Toronto FC
Columbus 2-0 DC United
Inter Miami 2-0 Philadelphia
Chicago 1-1 NYCFC
St. Louis City 3-1 Charlotte FC
Austin FC 1-0 Montreal
FC Dallas 3-1 LA Galaxy
Colorado 0-0 Sporting KC
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Real Salt Lake
San Jose 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Decent left peg, that 🤯@fbernardeschi | #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/47N5s4R2Z6
— Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) March 5, 2023
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 3
Saturday, March 11
Charlotte 0-3 Atlanta
Vancouver 1-1 FC Dallas
NYCFC 1-0 Inter Miami
Philadelphia 1-0 Chicago
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Seattle Sounders
DC United 1-1 Orlando City
Toronto FC 1-1 Columbus
Sporting KC 0-0 LA Galaxy
Minnesota United 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Nashville 2-0 Montreal
Real Salt Lake 1-2 Austin
San Jose 1-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 1-2 St Louis City
Sunday, March 12
LAFC 4-0 New England
WE LOVE TO SEE A HOMEGROWN GOAL IN A DERBY!!! 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/ifZg8tzJ60
— ATLUTD Academy (@AcademyATLUTD) March 11, 2023
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 4
Saturday, March 18
Seattle Sounders 0-0 LAFC
Montreal 3-2 Philadelphia
Atlanta 5-1 Portland Timbers
New England 1-0 Nashville
Orlando City 1-2 Charlotte
Toronto FC 2-0 Inter Miami
New York Red Bulls 2-1 Columbus
NYCFC 3-2 DC United
FC Dallas 2-1 Sporting KC
Houston 2-0 Austin
St Louis City 3-0 San Jose
Chicago 3-3 FC Cincinnati
Colorado Rapids 1-2 Minnesota United
LA Galaxy 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
That Canadian connection 🇨🇦 @RichieLaryea_ ➡️ @OsoJ92 #TORvMIA | #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/y5zgJBN6sC
— Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) March 19, 2023
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 5
Saturday, March 25
Portland 0-0 LA Galaxy
Charlotte 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Philadelphia 1-2 Orlando City
DC United 1-2 New England
Columbus 6-1 Atlanta
Inter Miami 2-3 Chicago
Nashville 0-1 Cincinnati
Sporting KC 1-4 Seattle Sounders
Austin 1-1 Colorado
Houston 1-0 NYCFC
Minnesota United 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Real Salt Lake 0-4 St Louis City
LAFC 2-1 FC Dallas
San Jose 0-0 Toronto
JORDAN MORRIS. FOUR GOALS. pic.twitter.com/LQHaQvPeyC
— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) March 26, 2023
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 6
Saturday, April 1
Toronto 2-2 Charlotte
LA Galaxy 1-2 Seattle Sounders
New England 1-1 NYCFC
Philadelphia Union 0-0 Sporting KC
Orlando City 0-2 Nashville
Columbus 4-0 Real Salt Lake
Cincinnati 1-0 Inter Miami
Atlanta 1-0 New York Red Bulls
FC Dallas 1-1 Portland Timbers
St. Louis City 0-1 Minnesota United
Chicago 0-0 DC United
Colorado Rapids 0-0 LAFC
Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 Montreal Impact
San Jose 2-1 Houston
Ladies and gentlemen, ✨@fbernardeschi ✨pic.twitter.com/SxkjODkxwZ
— Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) April 1, 2023
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 7
Saturday, April 8
DC United 0-2 Columbus
Inter Miami 0-1 FC Dallas
NYCFC 1-1 Atlanta United
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Philadelphia
LAFC 3-0 Austin
New England 4-0 Montreal Impact
New York Red Bulls 1-1 San Jose
Sporting KC 0-1 Colorado Rapids
Houston 3-0 LA Galaxy
Nashville SC 0-0 Toronto FC
Chicago 2-1 Minnesota United
Real Salt Lake 3-1 Charlotte
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 Portland Timbers
Seattle Sounders 3-0 St. Louis City
Denis Bouanga, human cheat code. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/3J0AZq80Sr
— LAFC (@LAFC) April 9, 2023
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 8
Saturday, April 15
Toronto FC 2-2 Atlanta United
Montreal Impact 0-1 DC United
NYCFC 2-1 Nashville SC
Columbus 1-1 New England
New York Red Bulls 1-1 Houston
Charlotte 2-2 Colorado
Chicago 2-2 Philadelphia
Minnesota 1-2 Orlando City
FC Dallas 2-1 Real Salt Lake
St Louis City 5-1 Cincinnati
Austin 0-0 Vancouver
Portland Timbers 4-1 Seattle Sounders
San Jose 3-0 Sporting KC
Sunday, April 16
LA Galaxy 2-3 LAFC
A gift for all of us on @rmhollingshead's birthday. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/StZ5SptX5p
— LAFC (@LAFC) April 16, 2023
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 9
Saturday, April 22
Philadelphia 4-2 Toronto FC
FC Cincinnati 2-1 Portland Timbers
Orlando City 1-3 DC United
NYCFC 3-1 FC Dallas
Charlotte 1-0 Columbus
New England 2-1 Sporting KC
Montreal Impact 2-0 New York Red Bulls
Nashville SC 1-1 LAFC
Houston 1-0 Inter Miami
Real Salt Lake 3-1 San Jose
Colorado Rapids 1-1 St. Louis City
Seattle Sounders 1-0 Minnesota United
LA Galaxy 2-0 Austin FC
Sunday, April 23
Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire — 4:30pm ET
Albert Rusnák makes it 1-0! 💥#SEAvMIN pic.twitter.com/flGfaB2k4S
— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) April 23, 2023
Major League Soccer schedule: Week 10
Saturday, April 29
Nashville vs Atlanta United — 1:30pm ET
Columbus vs Inter Miami — 7:30pm ET
Orlando City vs LA Galaxy — 7:30pm ET
New England vs Cincinnati — 7:30pm ET
DC United vs Charlotte — 7:30pm ET
Toronto FC vs NYCFC — 7:30pm ET
Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls — 8:30pm ET
St. Louis City vs Portland Timbers — 8:30pm ET
Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes — 8:30pm ET
Sporting KC vs Montreal Impact — 8:30pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders — 9:30pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids — 10:30pm ET
Sunday, April 30
Minnesota United vs FC Dallas — 9pm ET