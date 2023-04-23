Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
Tottenham has opened another spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and questions over whether Cristian Stellini will be able to right the ship wobbled at the end of Antonio Conte’s tenure as manager. Losses to Bournemouth and Newcastle have Spurs very much on the outside.
Yet who will have seized the chance come the end of the Premier League season?
Newcastle’s gotten back to winning ways and would be set for a top-four finish based on goal differential and points-per-game, though Manchester United will fancy the opportunity to stake its claim despite being alive in a host of competitions. And Aston Villa, you might have seen, is red-hot and just beat the Magpies at Villa Park.
Brighton had been on a top-five pace when matches-in-hand are considered, but the Seagulls still can challenge for a place in the Champions League well into the stretch run despite recent setbacks. Liverpool is back in with a puncher’s chance.
Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.
The FA Cup semifinals are upon us, and Brighton and Hove Albion will be doing its part to make club history while also thwarting the chance of Manchester United participating in a Manchester derby in the final.
Brighton vs Manchester United live score, FA Cup: 0-0
Key storylines & star players
Brighton’s midfield menaces are always in focus, and Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo will give Erik ten Hag plenty of headaches as he preps for a quick turnaround in order to keep another silverware chase going into May.
Man United’s star remains Bruno Fernandes, though Marcus Rashford was able to come off the bench in Seville and will be hopeful of reclaiming focal point status with a few more runs.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Joel Veltman (thigh).
TEAM NEWS. 🚨 Here's our starting XI for our @EmiratesFACup semi-final. 📝
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee), Luke Shaw (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee).
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Will Chelsea recover?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy each scored twice, with Joelinton and Callum Wilson also scoring in the blowout win. Harry Kane’s 24th goal of the season was all Tottenham could manage in the loss.
Newcastle moves onto 59 points, above Manchester United on goal difference but acknowledging the Red Devils’ match-in-hand. Tottenham stays fifth on 53 points, above Aston Villa by two points and Liverpool by three. Liverpool, however, is in form and holds a match-in-hand.
Cristian Stellini lined Spurs up in a back four for the first time in ages and that certainly played a big role in this loss.
But the absent heart is a massive concern as Tottenham’s players seemed intent on showing the world that Antonio Conte had a point with his miserable rant.
It’s one thing to quit on a game or even a season when goals aren’t in reach, but Spurs are very much in a top-four fight and most of these players will, odds-on, be a part of their 2023-24 season.
Judging by Sunday, Tottenham’s very cool with Europa League, Conference League, or even a less-busy schedule if two miserable back-to-back outings turn into four with Manchester United and Liverpool up next on the docket.
What was that?!? Part II: Newcastle United
How would Eddie Howe’s overachieving Magpies respond to a surprise shellacking from in-form Aston Villa?
How would it affect the framing of their top-four hopes inside that room, as setbacks for overachievers often cascade into slumps?
All positives, my Geordie friends.
Newcastle buzzed into this game with St. James’ Park ready to erupt and turned the magma into lava. The Magpies were first to almost every ball and eliminated whatever desire Tottenham might’ve had for a fight.
Newcastle still has Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea, and four desperate relegation sides on its docket, but they right now look as fit to win a top-four spot as Manchester United or Liverpool (and certainly more fit than Spurs).
Newcastle vs Tottenham player ratings: Stars of the Show
Joelinton
Jacob Murphy
Bruno Guimaraes
Alexander Isak
Hugo Lloris reaction: Tottenham ‘missing the fight’
“It’s very embarrassing. The first half is we should apologize to the fans who traveled and the fans who watched the game. We didn’t show a good face today. We could not match the performance of Newcastle’s players. We were late in the aspect of the game and we completely missed the first part of the game. The second half is another story but it’s real painful.
“It’s not even about talking of tactics. it’s just we couldn’t fight. We were late in all the aspects of the game. Newcastle had a great performance. They were aggressive. They got what they were looking for, and it’s difficult right now to assess now. But the first thing was probably lack of pride.
“Consider four goals in 20 minutes. You can get punched once, twice, and concede but on the pitch was something strange. We could not even react, bounce back into the performance. Newcastle deserves a lot of credit. They started the game at 100mph, very dynamic, and they knew exactly what to do with and without the ball.
“The first thing is we miss the fight. In football if you’re on the pitch without the desire to show an aggressiveness, to win duels and the battle, it makes things very hard. You have to be very good with the ball, technically and tactically.
On whether off-field matters affect performances: “We cannot hide behind the club’s problems. We are players and professionals. Today there was too much slack. … Now there are two very difficult games this week and we have to bounce back.
On his injury: “It doesn’t sound good. It’s a muscle around the hip I felt something on a long kick. We’ll see tomorrow and two days.”
Cristian Stellini reaction: It’s ‘absolutely’ his fault
“It was my fault, absolutely. I take responsibility for the first 35 minutes. We needed to change to protect the game and to finish better. We did well after but we have to apologize to everyone and I take responsbility because it was my decision to change the system.”
Newcastle vs Tottenham as it happened
First half: GOOOOOAAAAALLLL!! It’s the second minute, and it’s already on at St. James’ Park. Joelinton gets the ball on the left and works his way around some still-sleeping Spurs to force a sprawling save out of Hugo Lloris, but Jacob Murphy beats all comers to the rebound and fires it into the top of the goal. Newcastle, 1-0.
GOOOOOAAALLLLL! Now it’s Joelinton on the business end of a can-opening ball, the Brazilian bending his run to stay onside and get 1v1 with Hugo Lloris. He wins, then cuts a low shot past a sliding Pedro Porro to make it Newcastle 2-0.
THREE GOOOOOAAAALLLS IN NINE MINUTES?!? Jacob Murphy has the luxury of space, as defending may be optional for Tottenham today, and he uncorks a wonderstrike past Lloris. Cue the Jim Halpert/”The Office” meme: What is going on?!? Newcastle 3-0.
GOAL! What? It’s Newcastle 4-0 as Joe Willock hits an incredible pass to Alexander Isak and Lloris is cooked by a precise far post finish on the run. Wow.
At this point in time I should editorialize and say that I’ve been watching Newcastle for more than two decades and I did not know this was legal. We might need to check to see if Newcastle is allowed to lead Tottenham by five goals because we’ve got another GOAL! 5-0 Newcastle within 20 minutes. It’s Isak again and anything is possible in the world.
There has not been a goal in 10 minutes. Usually that wouldn’t be a part of in-game updates but usually is not today’s adverb.
Second half: Out goes Spurs’ goalkeeper and captain. Hugo Lloris is exiting the match for Fraser Forster. In hockey, we’d say that was meant for the rest of the team more than Lloris. Tottenham is reporting that Lloris is hurt, but is Cristian Stellini is making a switch to wake his men up?
GOAL! Spurs have it 5-1, as Kane cooks Fabian Schar and then beats Nick Pope to ruin the shutout. That’s the kind of year Kane’s having, a showstopper even in the worst of times. Can it key a shocking upset?
GOAL! Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson are on the pitch for 65 minutes, according to commentator Joe Speight, when Trippier slides Almiron into the box and the dribbling Paraguayan hits a hopeful loss pass to the back post. Wilson finishes well for his 11th of the season and it’s Newcastle, 6-1.
What’s next?
Newcastle goes to Everton on Thursday before hosting Southampton on Sunday.
Spurs host Manchester United on Thursday before a Sunday visit to Liverpool.
Seemingly a season (or two) ahead of schedule, Eddie Howe’s side is the favorite to return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. Everything was going oh so well for Newcastle, winners of five straight (by a combined score of 13-4) before they came up against red-hot Aston Villa last weekend. The 3-0 defeat was bad enough, but the flat display is perhaps cause for more concern. Tottenham will try to do what Villa did so successfully, with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski/Richarlison looking to run at the defense in the open field.
Matchweek 31 wasn’t any kinder to Tottenham, though — more painful, in a way — as they went from 1-0 up, to 2-1 down, back to 2-2 and finally 3-2 following a 94th-minute winner, against Bournemouth. Once again, Tottenham were the architects of their own demise with needless short passing and terrible giveaways in their own defensive third. It was the third time in four games that Spurs went from winning to either drawing or losing, with a goal scored in the 90th minute or later in all three games. Untimely.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed)
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Clement Lenglet (undisclosed)