Aston Villa beat Fulham to move into 5th, extended unbeaten run to 10

Aston Villa rode an early Tyrone Mings goal to three more points and 5th place in the Premier League table, as they beat Fulham 1-0 at Villa Park on Tuesday.
The victory moves Aston Villa (54 points) one point above Tottenham, who have a game in hand now, as Unai Emery’s side makes it 10 games unbeaten (8W-2D-0L) dating back to Feb. 18. The defeat leaves Fulham (45 points) in 9th, well nothing to feat over the season’s final eight games.
After Andreas Pereira had a nearly sensational acrobatic attempt go just wide in the 1st minute, it was all Aston Villa from that moment onward. Fulham never had another shot in the game. All Aston Villa.
For all of the possession and passes that kept Fulham pinned deep in their own half, it was a set piece by which Aston Villa broke the deadlock. John McGinn whipped a corner kick to the near post, where Tyrone Mings got under the ball and looped it across the face of goal and just inside the far post.
Aston Villa put the ball in their own net in the 83rd minute, but were quickly spared by video review. Harrison Reed, whose cross was turned into the goal by Mings, was a half-step early as he ran in behind Villa’s defense.
Aston Villa will continue their top-five quest on Sunday (9 am ET), when they go to Old Trafford to take on 4th-place Manchester United. At the same time on Sunday, Fulham will host 2nd-place Manchester City.
Aston Villa vs Fulham, final score: 1-0
21st minute – Tyrone Mings heads corner kick home for opening goal
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Ollie Watkins has been in superb form and has scored 11 goals in his last 13 games, including two in his last home game which was a 3-0 win against Newcastle. Villa have a robustness about them under Emery which will keep them in games and then it is all about whether Buendia, Watkins, McGinn and Co. can combine in attack. That solid foundation is why they have surged up the table and away from the relegation zone since Emery arrived in November.
Fulham are coping well without Mitrovic (he will next be available at Southampton on May 13 following his eight-game ban) and their fluid attacking unit is finding different ways to get it done. USMNT left back Antonee Robinson was superb against Leeds and had a hand in both goals, while Harry Wilson has scored in back-to-back games and the likes of Dan James, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Willian are all stepping up. The Cottagers are fun watch and can play with plenty of freedom as they aim to seal a top 10 finish.
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jed Steer (calf), Leon Bailey (thigh), Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Matty Cash (calf), Boubacar Kamara (ankle)
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension), Layvin Kurzawa (knee)
