Leeds, Leicester settle for draw, unhappiness all around

By Apr 24, 2023, 5:15 PM EDT
0 Comments

Neither side will be happy with a point apiece when three is what they really need, but such were the breaks as Leeds and Leicester fought to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road on Tuesday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

As a result of the draw, Leeds (30 points) remain 16th, now two points above the relegation zone. Likewise, Leicester (29 points) remain just behind them in 17th, one points above 18th-place Everton, who now have a potentially crucial game in hand on both sides.

Leicester looked like going ahead in the 7th minute, when Youri Tielemans unleashed one of the thunderbolts of the season, only to have it ruled out for an offside infraction earlier in the sequence.

13 minutes later, Leeds went ahead instead, with their first shot in the game. Jack Harrison picked out Luis Sinisterra with a cross from the right wing, as the Colombian international made a late-arriving run to the back post. Sinisterra soared above two defenders and headed the ball through a small window down and to goalkeeper Daniel Iversen’s right.

WATCH LEEDS vs LEICESTER FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds couldn’t created many quality scoring chances after their goal, and it left the door wide open for Leicester, to any layman’s eye. Inevitably, it was Vardy who did them in with an 80th-minute equalizer off the bench. Kelechi Iheanacho found James Maddison, who found Vardy, with a pair of deft passes in traffic, and Vardy guided a first-time finish around Illan Meslier to send the away end into raptures.

Stars of the show

Leeds vs Leicester
Photo: FotMob.com

What’s next?

Leeds will be back in action on Sunday (9 am ET), when they visit nearly-safe Bournemouth (15th place). Leicester will host 18th-place Everton on Monday (3 pm ET).

Leeds vs Leicester, final score: 1-1

20th minute – Luis Sinisterra scores with Leeds’ first shot

80th minute – Jamie Vardy comes off the bench, scores the equalizer

How to watch Leeds vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (April 25) 
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leeds really struggled away at Fulham and Javi Gracia’s side are playing scared. They have a squad full of talented players who love to attack but Gracia wants them to be solid and after huge defeats at home against Crystal Palace (5-1) and Liverpool (6-1) in their last two games at Elland Road, is the pressure of playing in front of their own fans too much for Leeds to handle?

Leicester will be buoyed by their win against Wolves and Dean Smith has gone with a totally different plan to Leeds: all-out attack. He started Vardy, Iheanacho and Daka together in the win against Wolves on Saturday and is taking a very positive approach as Leicester aim to pull clear of the relegation zone. They have Everton at home after this trip to Leeds and these two games will likely decide whether or not the Foxes stay up. All eyes will be on James Maddison and if he’s available for this game.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh)

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring), Jannik Vestergaard (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Bertrand (knee), Jonny Evans (illness)

Manchester City vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news, head-to-head

By and Apr 25, 2023, 5:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

Following a big-time wobble, current Premier League leaders Arsenal pretty much have to beat Manchester City on Wednesday, April 26 at the home of the two-time defending champions (Watch live at 3pm ET online via Peacock Premium) to have a chance of winning the title. 

Arsenal has had little to no luck against Man City for the better part of a decade, but has a five-point lead on the table with just over a month to play in the season.

[ MORE: Arsenal title tracker — What do Gunners need? ]

Will this game decide the title? Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Mikel Arteta doesn’t think so.

“We knew we had to go to Etihad, it will be difficult, but will it decide the season? No,” Arteta said. “The belief is there, I look at how the players reacted after Southampton, they defend each other in every moment. We really want it and we are again going to show it tomorrow night. But it has to be perfect because that is what is demanded at this time in the season.”

Pep Guardiola responded in similar fashion: “It is really important, but not decisive because there are many games to play for both sides. We can’t deny how important it is.”

However, City’s played two fewer matches than the current leaders and can effectively seize control of the Premier League title race and “three-peat” possibilities by winning this one at home.

That’s because City holds the advantage in goal difference and has scored several more goals, and those figures would go up at least by one with the projected win at the Etihad.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v ARSENAL

The next tiebreaker is head-to-head points, which Man City would have with a win (or a draw, but that changes the math plenty). Failing that, it’s away goals head-to-head. City has one. Arsenal gets their number on the 26th.

Here’s what you need for Manchester City vs Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Wednesday, April 26
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

DOUBT: Nathan Ake (thigh)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock) | DOUBT: Granit Xhaka (illness)

Premier League tiebreakers

“If any clubs finish with the same number of points, their position in the Premier League table is determined by goal difference, then the number of goals scored, then the team who collected the most points in the head-to-head matches, then who scored most away goals in the head-to-head. ”

Premier League’s official site

Arsenal, Man City upcoming schedules very different

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been eliminated from all other competitions and have dropped points in three-straight games before visiting Man City.

The Gunners drew 2-2 at Liverpool and West Ham after being 2-0 up in both, while they also rallied late on to draw 3-3 at home against Southampton after being 3-1 down.

Man City’s have had a much different path in recent weeks, easily getting past Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and then reaching the FA Cup final after demolishing Sheffield United.

Arsenal will have an additional day’s rest leading into the April 26 test.

Arsenal fixture list

Arsenal (75 points through 32 games): Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)

Manchester City fixture list

Manchester City (70 points through 30 games): Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)

Arsenal vs Manchester City goal difference

1. Arsenal – 75 points through 32 games, Goal Difference is +43

2. Manchester City – 70 points through 30 games, Goal Difference is +50

Manchester City vs Arsenal history

Manchester City has claimed two wins over the Gunners this season, a 1-0 win in the FA Cup fourth round and a 3-1 Premier League win at the Emirates Stadium in February.

Those are the latest results in nearly 200 matches between the two dating back to a Nov. 11, 1893 meeting between Woolwich Arsenal and Ardwick.

Arsenal has won 98 times and drawn 45 matches with Man City, who boasts 64 wins in the all-time series. City has won seven-straight and is 14W-1L in their last 15 against the Gunners.

Man City has lost twice to Arsenal in the FA Cup but hasn’t lost to the Gunners in Premier League play since Dec. 2015, when Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud led the way in a 2-1 win.

Arsenal’s last Premier League point at the Etihad came in 2016 and its last win was the previous season.

Manchester City vs Arsenal unbeaten record

Arsenal are unbeaten in 10 Premier League games.

Manchester City are unbeaten in nine Premier League games and are unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions.

What is Manchester City’s game in hand?

The game Manchester City have in-hand over Arsenal is away at Brighton. That game will take place on Wednesday, May 24.

Manchester City home record this season

In the Premier League this season Manchester City have won 13, drawn one and lost one of their 14 home games. They have scored 50 goals and conceded 15. That lone defeat came at home against Brentford on Nov. 12 in the final game before the World Cup break.

Arsenal away record this season

In the Premier League this season Arsenal have won 11, drawn three and lost two of their 15 away games. Their two defeats came at Manchester United on Sep. 4 and at Everton on Feb. 4. They drew at Southampton on Oct. 23, against Liverpool on Apr. 9 and at West Ham on Apr. 16.

Pep Guardiola vs Mikel Arteta record

After leaving Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s assistant Dec. 20, 2019 to become the Arsenal boss in his first gig as a head coach, Mikel Arteta has faced Guardiola on nine occasions.

Pep Guardiola has 8 wins from those 9 games against Arsenal since Arteta was boss.

The only game Arteta has won against Pep Guardiola and Man City was the FA Cup semifinal on July 18, 2020, as they won 2-0 thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Projected lineups, tactical analysis

By Apr 25, 2023, 5:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City vs Arsenal is the epic title showdown we have all been waiting for.

Bring. It. On.

The Premier League’s top two teams clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, April 26 and the winner seems highly likely to win the title for the 2022-23 season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Will Pep Guardiola once again do something special for a big game and tweak his much-tweaked tactics? Or will it be Mikel Arteta, the apprentice and Pep’s former assistant, who gets the better of his master for just the second time in 10 attempts?

Here’s a look at the Manchester City vs Arsenal projected lineups and tactical analysis.

Manchester City lineup – Projected (3-2-4-1 formation)

—– Ederson —–

—- Akanji —- Dias —- Laporte —-

—- Stones —- Rodri —-

—- Mahrez —- Gundogan —- De Bruyne —- Grealish —-

—– Haaland —–

Arsenal lineup – Projected (4-2-3-1 formation)

—– Ramsdale —–

— Nelson — White — Gabriel — Zinchenko —

—- Xhaka —- Jorginho —-

—- Saka —- Odegaard —- Martinelli —-

—– Jesus —–

Manchester City tactics

Look, who the heck knows what Guardiola is going to do? Especially for these big games. He has previous of throwing in a major tactical tweak for key games. The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final, anyone? Still, it seems like the 3-2-4-1 formation is working so well and John Stones as a hybrid central midfield/right back has been a bit of a game-changer.

With Nathan Ake out injured, does Pep go back to a flat back four? Or does Aymeric Laporte slot in as the left-sided center back in a three? The latter seems most likely as City have looked so balanced in this fairly new formation. Rodri and the five players ahead of him pick themselves right now, while Bernardo Silva is likely to be the spark off the bench once again. With just one injury to their squad, we can now clearly see that the strength of this City squad is ridiculous.

Arsenal tactics

It is probably Mikel Arteta who is most likely to be contemplating a big change in system or personnel for this game. With William Saliba out, Arsenal’s defense has been all over the place in recent games and they’ve conceded seven times across their three-straight draws. Will Arteta totally go away from the 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 which has brought them so much success this season? He could play Zinchenko as a left-sided center back and bring Kieran Tierney in at left wing-back and Bukayo Saka at right wing-back in a 3-4-3, but that is unlikely. Arsenal have been so good sticking to their formation and principles all season long but recent defensive displays means something has to change.

And it seems like Arteta is ready to make a few changes and at this point, so why not play Ben White and Gabriel at center back? Reiss Nelson could come in at right back and offer an attacking threat, (heck, even Leandro Trossard can play there) while the other problem area is in midfield. Thomas Partey has struggled in recent weeks and it would be no surprise to see Jorginho start to bring some control and calmness to central midfield. If Granit Xhaka is back, as expected, then he should start too. It will also be tempting for Arteta to start with January signing Trossard in attack but how can you break up the attacking quartet of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli? Creating chances and scoring goals has not been Arsenal’s problem. The last few games have proved that in midfield and defense they need more balance.

Premier League title odds

By Apr 25, 2023, 5:07 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League title odds are changing all of the time as Arsenal and Manchester City go flat out to try to become Champions of England.

It’s only gotten tighter as the season’s gone on, with Arsenal blowing 2-0 leads in 2-2 draws with Liverpool at Anfield and West Ham at the London Stadium to change the bookmakers’ minds on where it’s all headed come May 28.

[ MORE: What do Arsenal need to win title? ]

Mikel Arteta has his young Gunners on track to seal a hugely unexpected title as Arsenal are pushing to win their first Premier League trophy in 19 years.

But Pep Guardiola’s defending champs have their eyes set on a three-peat and a fifth Premier League title in the last six seasons.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below you will find the latest Premier League title odds as Arsenal and Manchester City go head-to-head with no one else left on the board.

Premier League title odds (As of April 3, 2023)

Manchester City: -450
Arsenal: +300

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Apr 25, 2023, 5:05 PM EDT
2 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are looking less and less likely to feature in the conversation much longer but have two huge games this week. Liverpool is alive and Chelsea is not while Fulham dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for another surprise package.

Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Everton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three and Bournemouth are also clear but Leeds and Leicester City are both within one wrong weekend of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 25

Premier League table

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


