Leeds, Leicester settle for draw, unhappiness all around

Neither side will be happy with a point apiece when three is what they really need, but such were the breaks as Leeds and Leicester fought to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road on Tuesday.
As a result of the draw, Leeds (30 points) remain 16th, now two points above the relegation zone. Likewise, Leicester (29 points) remain just behind them in 17th, one points above 18th-place Everton, who now have a potentially crucial game in hand on both sides.
Leicester looked like going ahead in the 7th minute, when Youri Tielemans unleashed one of the thunderbolts of the season, only to have it ruled out for an offside infraction earlier in the sequence.
13 minutes later, Leeds went ahead instead, with their first shot in the game. Jack Harrison picked out Luis Sinisterra with a cross from the right wing, as the Colombian international made a late-arriving run to the back post. Sinisterra soared above two defenders and headed the ball through a small window down and to goalkeeper Daniel Iversen’s right.
Leeds couldn’t created many quality scoring chances after their goal, and it left the door wide open for Leicester, to any layman’s eye. Inevitably, it was Vardy who did them in with an 80th-minute equalizer off the bench. Kelechi Iheanacho found James Maddison, who found Vardy, with a pair of deft passes in traffic, and Vardy guided a first-time finish around Illan Meslier to send the away end into raptures.
Leeds will be back in action on Sunday (9 am ET), when they visit nearly-safe Bournemouth (15th place). Leicester will host 18th-place Everton on Monday (3 pm ET).
Leeds vs Leicester, final score: 1-1
20th minute – Luis Sinisterra scores with Leeds’ first shot
80th minute – Jamie Vardy comes off the bench, scores the equalizer
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Leeds really struggled away at Fulham and Javi Gracia’s side are playing scared. They have a squad full of talented players who love to attack but Gracia wants them to be solid and after huge defeats at home against Crystal Palace (5-1) and Liverpool (6-1) in their last two games at Elland Road, is the pressure of playing in front of their own fans too much for Leeds to handle?
Leicester will be buoyed by their win against Wolves and Dean Smith has gone with a totally different plan to Leeds: all-out attack. He started Vardy, Iheanacho and Daka together in the win against Wolves on Saturday and is taking a very positive approach as Leicester aim to pull clear of the relegation zone. They have Everton at home after this trip to Leeds and these two games will likely decide whether or not the Foxes stay up. All eyes will be on James Maddison and if he’s available for this game.
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh)
Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: James Justin (achilles), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring), Jannik Vestergaard (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Bertrand (knee), Jonny Evans (illness)
