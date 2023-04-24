Manchester City title tracker – How can Man City win the Premier League?

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

What does Manchester City need to become the first team to win three-straight Premier League titles in 14 years?

Pep Guardiola’s Man City are five points back of Arsenal but are holding two matches-in-hand with an April 26 visit from the Gunners still to come to the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland is rewriting the goals record book, while Kevin De Bruyne continues to ask whether the Playmaker of the Season award should be renamed for the Belgian.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League table for 2022-23 season ]

But how, and when, can Man City make the Premier League title its own? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios based on their huge game against Manchester City in April?

How many points do Manchester City need to win the Premier League title?

With eight games remaining, there are many different ways the Man City can win the Premier League title.

In its simplest form: if Man City wins its final eight games, it wins the Premier League.

The magic number for Man City to reach is 94 points. If they reach 94 points it will include defeating Arsenal, who would then only be capable of claiming 90 points.

But if Arsenal beats Man City in their huge game at the Etihad on April 26, then Man City’s max points lowers to 91 points while Arsenal’s would stand at 93. Man City would then need to win the rest of its games and hope that Arsenal fails to win on at least one occasion.

If Man City draws Arsenal, then Man City could only finish on a maximum of 92 points but Arsenal’s max points drops to 91. Man City would win the title by winning out.

There’s one other variable if Arsenal were to make up the goal differential difference but not pass Man City: Head-to-head. Man City’s already beaten Arsenal once.

All of this proves just how massive the Manchester City vs Arsenal game on April 26 is in deciding the title winner.

When did Man City last win the Premier League?

Last year. And the year before that.

City has won four of the last five Premier League titles to run its total to eight all-time and six during the Premier League era.

Which trophies have Man City won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

Premier League/First Division titles (8)

League Cup (8)

FA Cup (6)

FA Community Shield (6)

UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup (1)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports