Newcastle overwhelms moribund Spurs with six-goal barrage

By and Apr 24, 2023, 11:28 AM EDT
Newcastle bounded back from a big loss to wallop disorganized and unaffected Tottenham Hotspur in a 6-1 win at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

The Magpies had lost 3-0 to Villa last time out but came in waves at Spurs, scoring five times in the first 21 minutes to strengthen their top-four hopes by walloping their visitors’ position.

Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy each scored twice, with Joelinton and Callum Wilson also scoring in the blowout win. Harry Kane’s 24th goal of the season was all Tottenham could manage in the loss.

Newcastle moves onto 59 points, above Manchester United on goal difference but acknowledging the Red Devils’ match-in-hand. Tottenham stays fifth on 53 points, above Aston Villa by two points and Liverpool by three. Liverpool, however, is in form and holds a match-in-hand.

What was that?!? Part I: Tottenham Hotspur

Cristian Stellini lined Spurs up in a back four for the first time in ages and that certainly played a big role in this loss.

But the absent heart is a massive concern as Tottenham’s players seemed intent on showing the world that Antonio Conte had a point with his miserable rant.

It’s one thing to quit on a game or even a season when goals aren’t in reach, but Spurs are very much in a top-four fight and most of these players will, odds-on, be a part of their 2023-24 season.

Judging by Sunday, Tottenham’s very cool with Europa League, Conference League, or even a less-busy schedule if two miserable back-to-back outings turn into four with Manchester United and Liverpool up next on the docket.

What was that?!? Part II: Newcastle United

How would Eddie Howe’s overachieving Magpies respond to a surprise shellacking from in-form Aston Villa?

How would it affect the framing of their top-four hopes inside that room, as setbacks for overachievers often cascade into slumps?

All positives, my Geordie friends.

Newcastle buzzed into this game with St. James’ Park ready to erupt and turned the magma into lava. The Magpies were first to almost every ball and eliminated whatever desire Tottenham might’ve had for a fight.

Newcastle still has Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea, and four desperate relegation sides on its docket, but they right now look as fit to win a top-four spot as Manchester United or Liverpool (and certainly more fit than Spurs).

Newcastle vs Tottenham player ratings: Stars of the Show

Joelinton

Jacob Murphy

Bruno Guimaraes

Alexander Isak

Newcastle vs Tottenham player ratings
fotmob.com

Hugo Lloris reaction: Tottenham ‘missing the fight’

“It’s very embarrassing. The first half is we should apologize to the fans who traveled and the fans who watched the game. We didn’t show a good face today. We could not match the performance of Newcastle’s players. We were late in the aspect of the game and we completely missed the first part of the game. The second half is another story but it’s real painful.

“It’s not even about talking of tactics. it’s just we couldn’t fight. We were late in all the aspects of the game. Newcastle had a great performance. They were aggressive. They got what they were looking for, and it’s difficult right now to assess now. But the first thing was probably lack of pride.

“Consider four goals in 20 minutes. You can get punched once, twice, and concede but on the pitch was something strange. We could not even react, bounce back into the performance. Newcastle deserves a lot of credit. They started the game at 100mph, very dynamic, and they knew exactly what to do with and without the ball.

“The first thing is we miss the fight. In football if you’re on the pitch without the desire to show an aggressiveness, to win duels and the battle, it makes things very hard. You have to be very good with the ball, technically and tactically.

On whether off-field matters affect performances: “We cannot hide behind the club’s problems. We are players and professionals. Today there was too much slack. … Now there are two very difficult games this week and we have to bounce back.

On his injury: “It doesn’t sound good. It’s a muscle around the hip I felt something on a long kick. We’ll see tomorrow and two days.”

Cristian Stellini reaction: It’s ‘absolutely’ his fault

“It was my fault, absolutely. I take responsibility for the first 35 minutes. We needed to change to protect the game and to finish better. We did well after but we have to apologize to everyone and I take responsbility because it was my decision to change the system.”

Newcastle vs Tottenham as it happened

First half: GOOOOOAAAAALLLL!! It’s the second minute, and it’s already on at St. James’ Park. Joelinton gets the ball on the left and works his way around some still-sleeping Spurs to force a sprawling save out of Hugo Lloris, but Jacob Murphy beats all comers to the rebound and fires it into the top of the goal. Newcastle, 1-0.

GOOOOOAAALLLLL! Now it’s Joelinton on the business end of a can-opening ball, the Brazilian bending his run to stay onside and get 1v1 with Hugo Lloris. He wins, then cuts a low shot past a sliding Pedro Porro to make it Newcastle 2-0.

THREE GOOOOOAAAALLLS IN NINE MINUTES?!? Jacob Murphy has the luxury of space, as defending may be optional for Tottenham today, and he uncorks a wonderstrike past Lloris. Cue the Jim Halpert/”The Office” meme: What is going on?!? Newcastle 3-0.

GOAL! What? It’s Newcastle 4-0 as Joe Willock hits an incredible pass to Alexander Isak and Lloris is cooked by a precise far post finish on the run. Wow.

At this point in time I should editorialize and say that I’ve been watching Newcastle for more than two decades and I did not know this was legal. We might need to check to see if Newcastle is allowed to lead Tottenham by five goals because we’ve got another GOAL! 5-0 Newcastle within 20 minutes. It’s Isak again and anything is possible in the world.

There has not been a goal in 10 minutes. Usually that wouldn’t be a part of in-game updates but usually is not today’s adverb.

Second half: Out goes Spurs’ goalkeeper and captain. Hugo Lloris is exiting the match for Fraser Forster. In hockey, we’d say that was meant for the rest of the team more than Lloris. Tottenham is reporting that Lloris is hurt, but is Cristian Stellini is making a switch to wake his men up?

GOAL! Spurs have it 5-1, as Kane cooks Fabian Schar and then beats Nick Pope to ruin the shutout. That’s the kind of year Kane’s having, a showstopper even in the worst of times. Can it key a shocking upset?

GOAL! Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson are on the pitch for 65 minutes, according to commentator Joe Speight, when Trippier slides Almiron into the box and the dribbling Paraguayan hits a hopeful loss pass to the back post. Wilson finishes well for his 11th of the season and it’s Newcastle, 6-1.

What’s next?

Newcastle goes to Everton on Thursday before hosting Southampton on Sunday.

Spurs host Manchester United on Thursday before a Sunday visit to Liverpool.

Jacob Murphy goal video: Rebound potted from Joelinton dribble, shot

Joelinton goal video: Can-opening pass turned into breakaway goal

Jacob Murphy goal video: Incredible hit from distance

Alexander Isak goal video: Four (?!?) goals in 19 minutes

Alexander Isak goal video: Make it five

Harry Kane goal video: Superstar gets his goal

How to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Seemingly a season (or two) ahead of schedule, Eddie Howe’s side is the favorite to return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. Everything was going oh so well for Newcastle, winners of five straight (by a combined score of 13-4) before they came up against red-hot Aston Villa last weekend. The 3-0 defeat was bad enough, but the flat display is perhaps cause for more concern. Tottenham will try to do what Villa did so successfully, with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski/Richarlison looking to run at the defense in the open field.

Matchweek 31 wasn’t any kinder to Tottenham, though — more painful, in a way — as they went from 1-0 up, to 2-1 down, back to 2-2 and finally 3-2 following a 94th-minute winner, against Bournemouth. Once again, Tottenham were the architects of their own demise with needless short passing and terrible giveaways in their own defensive third. It was the third time in four games that Spurs went from winning to either drawing or losing, with a goal scored in the 90th minute or later in all three games. Untimely.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Clement Lenglet (undisclosed)

Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023: How to get tickets, watch live, schedule

By Apr 24, 2023, 11:57 AM EDT
The inaugural Premier League Summer Series is heading to the USA in 2023 as teams will square off across multiple American cities in a brand new tournament.

If you registered for early access you can purchase tickets on pre-sale on Tuesday, April 25 only, while tickets will be available on general sale on Wednesday, April 26 from 10am ET by clicking on the link above.

Six Premier League teams — Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United — will be playing in nine games across five U.S. cities in July and it will be one heck of a summer party, and you can watch all of the action across our platforms here at NBC Sports.

Alan Shearer: ‘I love the passion of the fans’

The Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer spoke to ProSoccerTalk (full interview above) about why this Stateside tournament is going to be special.

“It is fantastic news. I have been lucky enough to spend time with the guys at Premier League Mornings Live and be at seven of the eight that have happened and it is fascinating,” Shearer said. “I love the passion of the fans. I love the friendly rivalry. For them to get up at stupid o’clock and queue for hours and come in and watch their teams and mingle and all get together. I love it. To have six teams coming over to America in the summer, I think it is fantastic and something to look forward to.”

Created by the Premier League, the Summer Series will see games take place in Atlanta, Orlando, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia and Landover, MD.

“I love how passionate the fans are,” Shearer added about Premier League fans in the USA. “They are obviously very knowledgeable. They obviously love their football very much. I understand it might not be the No. 1 sport in America but soccer is growing and it is growing really fast… The more events like this, the more times that we, the Premier League, come over to America and showcase the Premier League and the trophy at these organized events, it is only going to get bigger.”

“I think this will be the first of many,” Shearer continued. “It wouldn’t surprise me at all if this was going to happen every single season. It will be a great tournament, a chance to see some Premier League legends and huge football clubs.”

The tournament follows along the same lines as the league previously hosting the Premier League Asia Trophy which was held biennially in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and China.

Which teams are playing in the Summer Series?

The teams competing in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA in 2023 are:

Premier League

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is extremely excited about the league hosting their first-ever preseason tournament in the USA.

“We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series,” Masters said. “Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season. We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.

“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”

Below are all the details you need on the the tournament.

Premier League Summer Series 2023 schedule, dates, how to watch live

Where: Atlanta, GA, Orlando, FL, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Landover, MD
When: July 22-30
Tickets: Via the Premier League – April 25 (pre-sale), April 26 (general sale)
How to watch: Across the NBC Sports platforms, including Peacock

Saturday July 22

Match 1: Chelsea vs Brighton – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Sunday July 23

Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford – 4pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Match 3: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

 

Wednesday July 26

Match 4: Brentford vs Brighton – 5:30pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 5: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 8:15pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 6: Fulham vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Exploria Stadium, Orlando

Friday July 28

Match 7: Brighton vs Newcastle – 7:30pm ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

Sunday July 30

Match 8: Aston Villa vs Brentford – 12pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Match 9: Chelsea vs Fulham – 2:45pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Projected lineups, tactical analysis

By Apr 24, 2023, 11:34 AM EDT
Manchester City vs Arsenal is the epic title showdown we have all been waiting for.

Bring. It. On.

The Premier League’s top two teams clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, April 26 and the winner seems highly likely to win the title for the 2022-23 season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Will Pep Guardiola once again do something special for a big game and tweak his much-tweaked tactics? Or will it be Mikel Arteta, the apprentice and Pep’s former assistant, who gets the better of his master for just the second time in 10 attempts?

Here’s a look at the Manchester City vs Arsenal projected lineups and tactical analysis.

Manchester City lineup – Projected (3-2-4-1 formation)

—– Ederson —–

—- Akanji —- Dias —- Laporte —-

—- Stones —- Rodri —-

—- Mahrez —- Gundogan —- De Bruyne —- Grealish —-

—– Haaland —–

Arsenal lineup – Projected (4-2-3-1 formation)

—– Ramsdale —–

— Nelson — White — Gabriel — Zinchenko —

—- Xhaka —- Jorginho —-

—- Saka —- Odegaard —- Martinelli —-

—– Jesus —–

Manchester City tactics

Look, who the heck knows what Guardiola is going to do? Especially for these big games. He has previous of throwing in a major tactical tweak for key games. The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final, anyone? Still, it seems like the 3-2-4-1 formation is working so well and John Stones as a hybrid central midfield/right back has been a bit of a game-changer.

With Nathan Ake out injured, does Pep go back to a flat back four? Or does Aymeric Laporte slot in as the left-sided center back in a three? The latter seems most likely as City have looked so balanced in this fairly new formation. Rodri and the five players ahead of him pick themselves right now, while Bernardo Silva is likely to be the spark off the bench once again. With just one injury to their squad, we can now clearly see that the strength of this City squad is ridiculous.

Arsenal tactics

It is probably Mikel Arteta who is most likely to be contemplating a big change in system or personnel for this game. With William Saliba out, Arsenal’s defense has been all over the place in recent games and they’ve conceded seven times across their three-straight draws. Will Arteta totally go away from the 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 which has brought them so much success this season? He could play Zinchenko as a left-sided center back and bring Kieran Tierney in at left wing-back and Bukayo Saka at right wing-back in a 3-4-3, but that is unlikely. Arsenal have been so good sticking to their formation and principles all season long but recent defensive displays means something has to change.

And it seems like Arteta is ready to make a few changes and at this point, so why not play Ben White and Gabriel at center back? Reiss Nelson could come in at right back and offer an attacking threat, (heck, even Leandro Trossard can play there) while the other problem area is in midfield. Thomas Partey has struggled in recent weeks and it would be no surprise to see Jorginho start to bring some control and calmness to central midfield. If Granit Xhaka is back, as expected, then he should start too. It will also be tempting for Arteta to start with January signing Trossard in attack but how can you break up the attacking quartet of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli? Creating chances and scoring goals has not been Arsenal’s problem. The last few games have proved that in midfield and defense they need more balance.

Manchester City vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news, head-to-head

By and Apr 24, 2023, 11:33 AM EDT
Following a big-time wobble, current Premier League leaders Arsenal pretty much have to beat Manchester City on Wednesday, April 26 at the home of the two-time defending champions (Watch live at 3pm ET online via Peacock Premium) to have a chance of winning the title. 

Arsenal has had little to no luck against Man City for the better part of a decade, but has a five-point lead on the table with just over a month to play in the season.

[ MORE: Arsenal title tracker — What do Gunners need? ]

However, City’s played two fewer matches than the current leaders and can effectively seize control of the Premier League title race and “three-peat” possibilities by winning this one at home.

That’s because City holds the advantage in goal difference and has scored several more goals, and those figures would go up at least by one with the projected win at the Etihad.

The next tiebreaker is head-to-head points, which Man City would have with a win (or a draw, but that changes the math plenty). Failing that, it’s away goals head-to-head. City has one. Arsenal gets their number on the 26th.

Here’s what you need for Manchester City vs Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Wednesday, April 26
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

DOUBT: Nathan Ake (thigh)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock) | DOUBT: Granit Xhaka (illness)

Premier League tiebreakers

“If any clubs finish with the same number of points, their position in the Premier League table is determined by goal difference, then the number of goals scored, then the team who collected the most points in the head-to-head matches, then who scored most away goals in the head-to-head. ”

Premier League’s official site

Arsenal, Man City upcoming schedules very different

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been eliminated from all other competitions and have dropped points in three-straight games before visiting Man City.

The Gunners drew 2-2 at Liverpool and West Ham after being 2-0 up in both, while they also rallied late on to draw 3-3 at home against Southampton after being 3-1 down.

Man City’s have had a much different path in recent weeks, easily getting past Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and then reaching the FA Cup final after demolishing Sheffield United.

Arsenal will have an additional day’s rest leading into the April 26 test.

Arsenal fixture list

Arsenal (75 points through 32 games): Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)

Manchester City fixture list

Manchester City (70 points through 30 games): Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)

Arsenal vs Manchester City goal difference

1. Arsenal – 75 points through 32 games, Goal Difference is +43

2. Manchester City – 70 points through 30 games, Goal Difference is +50

Manchester City vs Arsenal history

Manchester City has claimed two wins over the Gunners this season, a 1-0 win in the FA Cup fourth round and a 3-1 Premier League win at the Emirates Stadium in February.

Those are the latest results in nearly 200 matches between the two dating back to a Nov. 11, 1893 meeting between Woolwich Arsenal and Ardwick.

Arsenal has won 98 times and drawn 45 matches with Man City, who boasts 64 wins in the all-time series. City has won seven-straight and is 14W-1L in their last 15 against the Gunners.

Man City has lost twice to Arsenal in the FA Cup but hasn’t lost to the Gunners in Premier League play since Dec. 2015, when Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud led the way in a 2-1 win.

Arsenal’s last Premier League point at the Etihad came in 2016 and its last win was the previous season.

Manchester City vs Arsenal unbeaten record

Arsenal are unbeaten in 10 Premier League games.

Manchester City are unbeaten in nine Premier League games and are unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions.

What is Manchester City’s game in hand?

The game Manchester City have in-hand over Arsenal is away at Brighton. That game will take place on Wednesday, May 24.

Manchester City home record this season

In the Premier League this season Manchester City have won 13, drawn one and lost one of their 14 home games. They have scored 50 goals and conceded 15. That lone defeat came at home against Brentford on Nov. 12 in the final game before the World Cup break.

Arsenal away record this season

In the Premier League this season Arsenal have won 11, drawn three and lost two of their 15 away games. Their two defeats came at Manchester United on Sep. 4 and at Everton on Feb. 4. They drew at Southampton on Oct. 23, against Liverpool on Apr. 9 and at West Ham on Apr. 16.

Pep Guardiola vs Mikel Arteta record

After leaving Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s assistant Dec. 20, 2019 to become the Arsenal boss in his first gig as a head coach, Mikel Arteta has faced Guardiola on nine occasions.

Pep Guardiola has 8 wins from those 9 games against Arsenal since Arteta was boss.

The only game Arteta has won against Pep Guardiola and Man City was the FA Cup semifinal on July 18, 2020, as they won 2-0 thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Leeds vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Apr 24, 2023, 11:33 AM EDT
Leeds host Leicester City in an absolutely massive relegation six-pointer at Elland Road on Tuesday.

These teams are separated by just one point as Leeds are just one point above the relegation zone with six games to go following their dismal defeat at Fulham on Saturday. That was their third defeat on the spin and Javi Gracia’s side look devoid of confidence at a pivotal point of the campaign.

As for Leicester City, new manager Dean Smith got a big win in his first home game in charge as the Foxes fought back to beat Wolves 2-1 on Saturday as they ended a run of nine Premier League games without a win. They moved out of the relegation zone after that victory but are only out of it on goal difference.

Here’s everything you need for Leeds vs Leicester.

How to watch Leeds vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (April 25) 
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leeds really struggled away at Fulham and Javi Gracia’s side are playing scared. They have a squad full of talented players who love to attack but Gracia wants them to be solid and after huge defeats at home against Crystal Palace (5-1) and Liverpool (6-1) in their last two games at Elland Road, is the pressure of playing in front of their own fans too much for Leeds to handle?

Leicester will be buoyed by their win against Wolves and Dean Smith has gone with a totally different plan to Leeds: all-out attack. He started Vardy, Iheanacho and Daka together in the win against Wolves on Saturday and is taking a very positive approach as Leicester aim to pull clear of the relegation zone. They have Everton at home after this trip to Leeds and these two games will likely decide whether or not the Foxes stay up. All eyes will be on James Maddison and if he’s available for this game.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh)

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring), Jannik Vestergaard (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Bertrand (knee), Jonny Evans (illness), James Maddison (illness)

