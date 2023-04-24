Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Harry Kane scored a gorgeous winner for Tottenham Hotspur one Saturday, giving him 23 on the season and a lead of five on the closest competitor behind him on the Premier League goals list this season.

Key words: behind him.

A couple of hours of later it was the first name on the list, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, bagging two goals to move seven clear of Kane! The second was an emphatic and acrobatic overhead kick that reminded the Premier League that its Golden Boot race remains in fait accompli territory even as Kane continues to finish at a world-class rate.

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland boosted his Premier League-leading goals total to 31 on Saturday, putting him eight goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s fantastic and firing Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s beaten Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 27 of Man City’s 30 games, scoring 31 goals.

Haaland has now tied Mohamed Salah’s 38-game season record with 32 goals, the same figure scored by the Egyptian King for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season. Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

He’s also just broken Kevin Phillips record of goals in a first Premier League season by bagging his 31st of the season versus Leicester City on April 15.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)

Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)

11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

Erling Haaland, Man City — 32 Harry Kane, Tottenham — 24 Ivan Toney, Brentford — 19 Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 16 Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 15 Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 14 Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 14 Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 13 Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 12 Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 11 Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11 Rodrigo, Leeds United — 11 Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 11 Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 10 Alexander Isak, Newcastle — 10 James Maddison, Leicester City — 9 Phil Foden, Man City — 9 Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 9 Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 9 Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 9 Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8 Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 8 Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest — 8 Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 8 Heung-min Son, Tottenham — 8 Eberechi Eze, Crystal Palace — 7 James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 7 Kai Havertz, Chelsea — 7 Solly March, Brighton — 7 Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton — 7 Phillip Billing, Bournemouth — 7 Julian Alvarez, Man City — 7

