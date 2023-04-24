How to watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Tuesday
Key storylines & star players
Managers have tried to do something other than pair Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho at Wolves, and managers have either lost their jobs or gone back to the duo. Neves, in fact, rates as one of the very best performers in the Premier League this season.
Palace is riding with Eze, who has three of his seven season goals in the past three outings.
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (fitness), Mario Lemina (thigh)
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
Nottingham Forest’s increasingly-desperate Premier League plight could sure use a win, and a visit from Brighton to the City Ground is no easy ask (Watch live, 2:30pm ET Wednesday online via Peacock Premium).
Forest sits 19th with 27 points, one back of safety and two behind 16th-place Leeds.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday
Key storylines & star players
Forest hasn’t won a Premier League match since a February 5 triumph over Leeds at the City Ground, drawing only three times and conceding multiple goals on nine separate occasions.
Brighton has only lost once in its last seven outings, winning four times and only falling 2-1 to Spurs on April 8. Will their midweek FA Cup semifinal loss to Manchester United stop bright players like Julio Enciso and Alexis Mac Allister from being their very best? What about Solly March, who has been one of the very best players in the Premier League but missed his spot kick in the semifinal.
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Cheikhou Kouyate (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Serge Aurier (knock), Ryan Yates (shoulder), Scott McKenna (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Gustavo Scarpa (knee), Jack Colback (concussion)
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Evan Ferguson (ankle), Danny Welbeck (knock)
If you registered for early access you can purchase tickets on pre-sale on Tuesday, April 25 only, while tickets will be available on general sale on Wednesday, April 26 from 10am ET by clicking on the link above.
Six Premier League teams — Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United — will be playing in nine games across five U.S. cities in July and it will be one heck of a summer party.
And you can watch all of the action across our platforms here at NBC Sports.
The Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer spoke to ProSoccerTalk (full interview above) about why this Stateside tournament is going to be special.
“It is fantastic news. I have been lucky enough to spend time with the guys at Premier League Mornings Live and be at seven of the eight Fan Fests that have happened and it is fascinating,” Shearer said. “I love the passion of the fans. I love the friendly rivalry. For them to get up at stupid o’clock and queue for hours and come in and watch their teams and mingle and all get together, I love it. To have six teams coming over to America in the summer, I think it is fantastic and something to look forward to.”
Created by the Premier League, the Summer Series will see games take place in Atlanta, Orlando, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia and Landover, MD.
“I love how passionate the fans are,” Shearer said about Premier League fans in the USA. “They are obviously very knowledgeable. They obviously love their football very much. I understand it might not be the No. 1 sport in America but soccer is growing and it is growing really fast… The more events like this, the more times that we, the Premier League, come over to America and showcase the Premier League and the trophy at these organized events, it is only going to get bigger.”
“I think this will be the first of many,” Shearer added. “It wouldn’t surprise me at all if this was going to happen every single season. It will be a great tournament and a chance to see some Premier League legends and huge football clubs.”
The tournament follows along the same lines as the league previously hosting the Premier League Asia Trophy which was held biennially in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and China.
Which teams are playing in the Summer Series?
The teams competing in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA in 2023 are:
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is extremely excited about the league hosting their first-ever preseason tournament in the USA.
“We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series,” Masters said. “Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season. We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.
“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”
Below are all the details you need on the the tournament.
Premier League Summer Series 2023 schedule, dates, how to watch live
Where: Atlanta, GA, Orlando, FL, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Landover, MD When: July 22-30
Saturday July 22
Match 1: Chelsea vs Brighton – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Sunday July 23
Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford – 4pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Match 3: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Wednesday July 26
Match 4: Brentford vs Brighton – 5:30pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 5: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 8:15pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 6: Fulham vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Exploria Stadium, Orlando
Friday July 28
Match 7: Brighton vs Newcastle – 7:30pm ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey
Sunday July 30
Match 8: Aston Villa vs Brentford – 12pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Match 9: Chelsea vs Fulham – 2:45pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland