Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023: How to get tickets, watch live, schedule

By Apr 25, 2023, 8:25 AM EDT
0 Comments

The inaugural Premier League Summer Series is heading to the USA in 2023 as teams will square off across multiple American cities in a brand new tournament.

And now you can start to purchase your tickets to the Summer Series.

[ MORE: Buy ticket for the Premier League Summer Series here ]

If you registered for early access you can purchase tickets on pre-sale on Tuesday, April 25 only, while tickets will be available on general sale on Wednesday, April 26 from 10am ET by clicking on the link above.

Six Premier League teams — Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United — will be playing in nine games across five U.S. cities in July and it will be one heck of a summer party.

And you can watch all of the action across our platforms here at NBC Sports.

Latest Premier League news

Manchester City vs Arsenal
Manchester City vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news, head-to-head
Manchester City vs Arsenal
Manchester City vs Arsenal: Projected lineups, tactical analysis
Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

Alan Shearer: ‘I love the passion of the fans’

The Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer spoke to ProSoccerTalk (full interview above) about why this Stateside tournament is going to be special.

“It is fantastic news. I have been lucky enough to spend time with the guys at Premier League Mornings Live and be at seven of the eight Fan Fests that have happened and it is fascinating,” Shearer said. “I love the passion of the fans. I love the friendly rivalry. For them to get up at stupid o’clock and queue for hours and come in and watch their teams and mingle and all get together, I love it. To have six teams coming over to America in the summer, I think it is fantastic and something to look forward to.”

Created by the Premier League, the Summer Series will see games take place in Atlanta, Orlando, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia and Landover, MD.

“I love how passionate the fans are,” Shearer said about Premier League fans in the USA. “They are obviously very knowledgeable. They obviously love their football very much. I understand it might not be the No. 1 sport in America but soccer is growing and it is growing really fast… The more events like this, the more times that we, the Premier League, come over to America and showcase the Premier League and the trophy at these organized events, it is only going to get bigger.”

“I think this will be the first of many,” Shearer added. “It wouldn’t surprise me at all if this was going to happen every single season. It will be a great tournament and a chance to see some Premier League legends and huge football clubs.”

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

The tournament follows along the same lines as the league previously hosting the Premier League Asia Trophy which was held biennially in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and China.

Which teams are playing in the Summer Series?

The teams competing in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA in 2023 are:

Premier League

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is extremely excited about the league hosting their first-ever preseason tournament in the USA.

“We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series,” Masters said. “Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season. We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.

“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”

Below are all the details you need on the the tournament.

Latest Premier League news

Manchester City vs Arsenal
Manchester City vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news, head-to-head
Manchester City vs Arsenal
Manchester City vs Arsenal: Projected lineups, tactical analysis
Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

Premier League Summer Series 2023 schedule, dates, how to watch live

Where: Atlanta, GA, Orlando, FL, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Landover, MD
When: July 22-30
Tickets: Via the Premier League – April 25 (pre-sale), April 26 (general sale)
How to watch: Across the NBC Sports platforms, including Peacock

Saturday July 22

Match 1: Chelsea vs Brighton – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Sunday July 23

Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford – 4pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Match 3: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

 

Wednesday July 26

Match 4: Brentford vs Brighton – 5:30pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 5: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 8:15pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 6: Fulham vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Exploria Stadium, Orlando

Friday July 28

Match 7: Brighton vs Newcastle – 7:30pm ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

Sunday July 30

Match 8: Aston Villa vs Brentford – 12pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Match 9: Chelsea vs Fulham – 2:45pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Manchester City vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news, head-to-head

By and Apr 25, 2023, 9:26 AM EDT
0 Comments

Following a big-time wobble, current Premier League leaders Arsenal pretty much have to beat Manchester City on Wednesday, April 26 at the home of the two-time defending champions (Watch live at 3pm ET online via Peacock Premium) to have a chance of winning the title. 

Arsenal has had little to no luck against Man City for the better part of a decade, but has a five-point lead on the table with just over a month to play in the season.

[ MORE: Arsenal title tracker — What do Gunners need? ]

Will this game decide the title? Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Mikel Arteta doesn’t think so.

“We knew we had to go to Etihad, it will be difficult, but will it decide the season? No,” Arteta said. “The belief is there, I look at how the players reacted after Southampton, they defend each other in every moment. We really want it and we are again going to show it tomorrow night. But it has to be perfect because that is what is demanded at this time in the season.”

However, City’s played two fewer matches than the current leaders and can effectively seize control of the Premier League title race and “three-peat” possibilities by winning this one at home.

That’s because City holds the advantage in goal difference and has scored several more goals, and those figures would go up at least by one with the projected win at the Etihad.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v ARSENAL

The next tiebreaker is head-to-head points, which Man City would have with a win (or a draw, but that changes the math plenty). Failing that, it’s away goals head-to-head. City has one. Arsenal gets their number on the 26th.

Here’s what you need for Manchester City vs Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Premier League news

Manchester City vs Arsenal
Manchester City vs Arsenal: Projected lineups, tactical analysis
Premier League
Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023: How to get tickets, watch...
Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Wednesday, April 26
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

DOUBT: Nathan Ake (thigh)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock) | DOUBT: Granit Xhaka (illness)

Premier League tiebreakers

“If any clubs finish with the same number of points, their position in the Premier League table is determined by goal difference, then the number of goals scored, then the team who collected the most points in the head-to-head matches, then who scored most away goals in the head-to-head. ”

Premier League’s official site

Arsenal, Man City upcoming schedules very different

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been eliminated from all other competitions and have dropped points in three-straight games before visiting Man City.

The Gunners drew 2-2 at Liverpool and West Ham after being 2-0 up in both, while they also rallied late on to draw 3-3 at home against Southampton after being 3-1 down.

Man City’s have had a much different path in recent weeks, easily getting past Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and then reaching the FA Cup final after demolishing Sheffield United.

Arsenal will have an additional day’s rest leading into the April 26 test.

Arsenal fixture list

Arsenal (75 points through 32 games): Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)

Manchester City fixture list

Manchester City (70 points through 30 games): Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)

Arsenal vs Manchester City goal difference

1. Arsenal – 75 points through 32 games, Goal Difference is +43

2. Manchester City – 70 points through 30 games, Goal Difference is +50

Manchester City vs Arsenal history

Manchester City has claimed two wins over the Gunners this season, a 1-0 win in the FA Cup fourth round and a 3-1 Premier League win at the Emirates Stadium in February.

Those are the latest results in nearly 200 matches between the two dating back to a Nov. 11, 1893 meeting between Woolwich Arsenal and Ardwick.

Arsenal has won 98 times and drawn 45 matches with Man City, who boasts 64 wins in the all-time series. City has won seven-straight and is 14W-1L in their last 15 against the Gunners.

Man City has lost twice to Arsenal in the FA Cup but hasn’t lost to the Gunners in Premier League play since Dec. 2015, when Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud led the way in a 2-1 win.

Arsenal’s last Premier League point at the Etihad came in 2016 and its last win was the previous season.

Manchester City vs Arsenal unbeaten record

Arsenal are unbeaten in 10 Premier League games.

Manchester City are unbeaten in nine Premier League games and are unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions.

What is Manchester City’s game in hand?

The game Manchester City have in-hand over Arsenal is away at Brighton. That game will take place on Wednesday, May 24.

Manchester City home record this season

In the Premier League this season Manchester City have won 13, drawn one and lost one of their 14 home games. They have scored 50 goals and conceded 15. That lone defeat came at home against Brentford on Nov. 12 in the final game before the World Cup break.

Arsenal away record this season

In the Premier League this season Arsenal have won 11, drawn three and lost two of their 15 away games. Their two defeats came at Manchester United on Sep. 4 and at Everton on Feb. 4. They drew at Southampton on Oct. 23, against Liverpool on Apr. 9 and at West Ham on Apr. 16.

Pep Guardiola vs Mikel Arteta record

After leaving Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s assistant Dec. 20, 2019 to become the Arsenal boss in his first gig as a head coach, Mikel Arteta has faced Guardiola on nine occasions.

Pep Guardiola has 8 wins from those 9 games against Arsenal since Arteta was boss.

The only game Arteta has won against Pep Guardiola and Man City was the FA Cup semifinal on July 18, 2020, as they won 2-0 thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Latest USMNT news

USMNT vs Mexico
USMNT, Mexico make most of limited chances in friendly draw
Daryl Dike
USMNT striker Daryl Dike to undergo Achilles surgery
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Projected lineups, tactical analysis

By Apr 25, 2023, 8:26 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City vs Arsenal is the epic title showdown we have all been waiting for.

Bring. It. On.

The Premier League’s top two teams clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, April 26 and the winner seems highly likely to win the title for the 2022-23 season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Will Pep Guardiola once again do something special for a big game and tweak his much-tweaked tactics? Or will it be Mikel Arteta, the apprentice and Pep’s former assistant, who gets the better of his master for just the second time in 10 attempts?

Here’s a look at the Manchester City vs Arsenal projected lineups and tactical analysis.

Latest Premier League news

Manchester City vs Arsenal
Manchester City vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news, head-to-head
Premier League
Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023: How to get tickets, watch...
Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

Manchester City lineup – Projected (3-2-4-1 formation)

—– Ederson —–

—- Akanji —- Dias —- Laporte —-

—- Stones —- Rodri —-

—- Mahrez —- Gundogan —- De Bruyne —- Grealish —-

—– Haaland —–

Arsenal lineup – Projected (4-2-3-1 formation)

—– Ramsdale —–

— Nelson — White — Gabriel — Zinchenko —

—- Xhaka —- Jorginho —-

—- Saka —- Odegaard —- Martinelli —-

—– Jesus —–

Manchester City tactics

Look, who the heck knows what Guardiola is going to do? Especially for these big games. He has previous of throwing in a major tactical tweak for key games. The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final, anyone? Still, it seems like the 3-2-4-1 formation is working so well and John Stones as a hybrid central midfield/right back has been a bit of a game-changer.

With Nathan Ake out injured, does Pep go back to a flat back four? Or does Aymeric Laporte slot in as the left-sided center back in a three? The latter seems most likely as City have looked so balanced in this fairly new formation. Rodri and the five players ahead of him pick themselves right now, while Bernardo Silva is likely to be the spark off the bench once again. With just one injury to their squad, we can now clearly see that the strength of this City squad is ridiculous.

Arsenal tactics

It is probably Mikel Arteta who is most likely to be contemplating a big change in system or personnel for this game. With William Saliba out, Arsenal’s defense has been all over the place in recent games and they’ve conceded seven times across their three-straight draws. Will Arteta totally go away from the 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 which has brought them so much success this season? He could play Zinchenko as a left-sided center back and bring Kieran Tierney in at left wing-back and Bukayo Saka at right wing-back in a 3-4-3, but that is unlikely. Arsenal have been so good sticking to their formation and principles all season long but recent defensive displays means something has to change.

And it seems like Arteta is ready to make a few changes and at this point, so why not play Ben White and Gabriel at center back? Reiss Nelson could come in at right back and offer an attacking threat, (heck, even Leandro Trossard can play there) while the other problem area is in midfield. Thomas Partey has struggled in recent weeks and it would be no surprise to see Jorginho start to bring some control and calmness to central midfield. If Granit Xhaka is back, as expected, then he should start too. It will also be tempting for Arteta to start with January signing Trossard in attack but how can you break up the attacking quartet of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli? Creating chances and scoring goals has not been Arsenal’s problem. The last few games have proved that in midfield and defense they need more balance.

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Apr 25, 2023, 8:25 AM EDT
2 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Latest Premier League news

Manchester City vs Arsenal
Manchester City vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news, head-to-head
Manchester City vs Arsenal
Manchester City vs Arsenal: Projected lineups, tactical analysis
Premier League
Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023: How to get tickets, watch...

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are looking less and less likely to feature in the conversation much longer but have two huge games this week. Liverpool is alive and Chelsea is not while Fulham dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for another surprise package.

Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Everton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three and Bournemouth is five clear but Leeds and Leicester City are both within one wrong weekend of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 23

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Follow @AndyEdMLS

Chelsea vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Apr 25, 2023, 8:23 AM EDT
0 Comments

Chelsea host Brentford in a west London derby at Stamford Bridge and the Blues have very little to play for for the rest of the season, other than pride.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA v BRENTFORD

With reports swirling about Mauricio Pochettino coming in as their new manager, transition is in the air (once again) as Todd Boehly and Co. continue to try and find the right solutions. Caretaker boss Frank Lampard has lost all four of his games in charge (scoring just once in those four) and Chelsea’s superstars look totally lost as they languish in 11th place in the Premier League table.

Brentford sit in 10th, four points above Chelsea, and Thomas Frank’s side are six games without a win going into this game as they drew 1-1 at home against Aston Villa last time out after coughing up a late equalizer. However, they have had a fine season and look set for their best-ever Premier League finish. If they have a strong end to the campaign they could sneak into Europe but that seems a little unlikely after their recent run.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need to know for Chelsea vs Brentford.

Premier League news

Manchester City vs Arsenal
Manchester City vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news, head-to-head
Manchester City vs Arsenal
Manchester City vs Arsenal: Projected lineups, tactical analysis
Premier League
Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023: How to get tickets, watch...

How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Wednesday (April 26)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Can Chelsea salvage any pride from this season? Probably not. With seven games to go the best they can do is win all seven and hope to finish in seventh or eighth. That seems very unlikely for a team which is 20 points off fourth place. Chelsea have not finished outside the top 10 of the Premier League in 27 years. What a sorry state they’re in after spending record amounts of money on new players.

Brentford’s main man is Ivan Toney and he has scored 19 goals in the Premier League this season, only behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. Yes, the Bees have struggled in recent weeks but if they finish the campaign well they could sneak into the European places. They haven’t won since Mar. 15, so they are desperate for a victory. And of course bragging rights in west London as they aim to finish above both Chelsea and Fulham.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Kalidou Koulibaly (thigh)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (calf), Pontus Jansson (thigh), Christian Norgaard (Achilles)

Latest USMNT news

USMNT vs Mexico
USMNT, Mexico make most of limited chances in friendly draw
Daryl Dike
USMNT striker Daryl Dike to undergo Achilles surgery
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?