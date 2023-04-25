Wolves beat Crystal Palace to surge away from trouble

An own goal from Joachim Andersen after just three minutes set them on the way, as Wolves worked hard and Crystal Palace just couldn’t get going as Jose Sa denied the excellent Eberechi Eze in the second half.
In the 92nd minute Wolves scored their second via a penalty kick as Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone made a huge mistake to give the ball away, then took down Pedro Neto, as Ruben Neves scored from the spot.
The defeat was Roy Hodgson’s first in five since he came back to Palace as the caretaker boss, while Wolves have now won three of their last four to surge away from the relegation zone.
With the win Julen Lopetegui’s side move on to 37 points, nine points clear of the bottom three. Palace also have 37 points and the Eagles have the edge over Wolves on goal difference.
Clean sheets and home form key as Wolves save their season
Wolves have now won their last three home games without conceding and Julen Lopetegui’s side went ahead and worked so hard to stay ahead. Defensively they ran themselves into the ground and with a very tough remaining schedule, they knew they had to win this one. At home in 2023 they have been so tough to beat and they’ve won six of their nine home games this year to drag themselves away from the relegation zone. It has not been pretty but Wolves have played to their strengths and there was a sense of the Nuno Espirito Santo era about this win. The main thing for Lopetegui was to keep Wolves up and he looks to have done that after coming in when they were bottom of the table in November and in a very bad way. The job Lopetegui has done should not be underestimated and giving him a full preseason should lead to Wolves pushing for a top 10 finish next season.
Stars of the show; Wolves vs Crystal Palace player ratings
Eberechi Eze: Went close to an equalizer in the second half and oozed class on the ball.
Jose Sa: Brilliant stop to deny Eze and commanded his area to keep a clean sheet.
Ruben Neves: Dominated midfield and the Wolves skipper slotted home a late penalty kick to seal the win.
What’s next?
Wolves travel to Brighton on Saturday, April 29. Crystal Palace host West Ham on the same day.
FULL TIME: Wolves 1-0 Crystal Palace – A much better second half from Palace but Wolves held on pretty comfortably in the end. Not a classic but Wolves don’t care.
GOALLL! Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace – Sam Johnstone lets the ball slip away from him and lunges in on Pedro Neto to give away a penalty kick. Sloppy mistake from the Palace goalkeeper. Ruben Neves slots home the penalty kick to send the home fans wild.
SAVE! Wow. What a stop. Eberechi Eze’s superb volley was dipping towards the top corner but Jose Sa is at full stretch and makes a magnificent save. Great play be everyone concerned.
CHANCE! Lovely counter from Palace but Wolves get back so quickly as Dawson blocks Schlupp’s effort.
Schlupp and Edouard are on for Palace. Can they grab an equalizer in the final 25 minutes?
Palace probing and pressing for a way back into this game. Eze is getting on the ball a lot more.
Second half is underway and it is all Palace as they push for an equalizer. USMNT’s Chris Richards playing at center back now with Andersen coming off at the break and Joel Ward coming in at right back.
HALF TIME: Wolves 1-0 Crystal Palace – That early own goal is the difference between the teams. Wolves have looked sharp. Palace didn’t really get going in that half.
Everything has calmed down a little now. Diego Costa has been excellent with his hold-up play and clever runs.
Palace have improved after that slow start and Albert Sambi Lokonga slipped at the crucial moment as he was played in 12 yards out. Roy Hodgson is fuming on the sidelines.
Molineux is very relaxed and the home fans are enjoying their evening.
GOALLLL! Wolves 1-0 Crystal Palace – A corner is whipped in and the ball bounces off the knee of Joachim Andersen, hits the crossbar and goes into his own net. Perfect start for Wolves, 1-0 up after two minutes.
SAVE! Sam Johnstone denies Diego Costa as a cross is whipped in and Costa gets the ball under control and his shot is deflected but Johnstone pushes it wide for a corner.
Kick off! We are underway in the late evening spring sunshine in Wolverhampton. Molineux is buzzing. Plenty of positivity around, despite that defeat at Leicester at the weekend.
Hello everyone! This is a big game for Wolves as they aim to push further away from the relegation zone but Palace are no pushovers after picking up 10 points from a possible 12 in Roy Hodgson’s first four games back in charge. The caretaker boss has had an incredible impact, all without Wilfried Zaha too, and Palace could even secure a top 10 finish given their kind schedule to finish the season. As for Wolves and Julen Lopetegui, is it all about one thing: staying in the Premier League. A win today would put them level on points with Palace and surely secure their Premier League status for another season.
Key storylines & star players
Managers have tried to do something other than pair Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho at Wolves, and managers have either lost their jobs or gone back to the duo. Neves, in fact, rates as one of the very best performers in the Premier League this season.
Palace is riding with Eze, who has three of his seven season goals in the past three outings.
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee), Boubacar Traore (fitness)
Will Pep Guardiola once again do something special for a big game and tweak his much-tweaked tactics? Or will it be Mikel Arteta, the apprentice and Pep’s former assistant, who gets the better of his master for just the second time in 10 attempts?
Here’s a look at the Manchester City vs Arsenal projected lineups and tactical analysis.
Manchester City lineup – Projected (3-2-4-1 formation)
—– Ederson —–
—- Akanji —- Dias —- Laporte —-
—- Stones —- Rodri —-
—- Mahrez —- Gundogan —- De Bruyne —- Grealish —-
—– Haaland —–
Arsenal lineup – Projected (4-2-3-1 formation)
—– Ramsdale —–
— Nelson — White — Gabriel — Zinchenko —
—- Xhaka —- Jorginho —-
—- Saka —- Odegaard —- Martinelli —-
—– Jesus —–
Manchester City tactics
Look, who the heck knows what Guardiola is going to do? Especially for these big games. He has previous of throwing in a major tactical tweak for key games. The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final, anyone? Still, it seems like the 3-2-4-1 formation is working so well and John Stones as a hybrid central midfield/right back has been a bit of a game-changer.
With Nathan Ake out injured, does Pep go back to a flat back four? Or does Aymeric Laporte slot in as the left-sided center back in a three? The latter seems most likely as City have looked so balanced in this fairly new formation. Rodri and the five players ahead of him pick themselves right now, while Bernardo Silva is likely to be the spark off the bench once again. With just one injury to their squad, we can now clearly see that the strength of this City squad is ridiculous.
Arsenal tactics
It is probably Mikel Arteta who is most likely to be contemplating a big change in system or personnel for this game. With William Saliba out, Arsenal’s defense has been all over the place in recent games and they’ve conceded seven times across their three-straight draws. Will Arteta totally go away from the 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 which has brought them so much success this season? He could play Zinchenko as a left-sided center back and bring Kieran Tierney in at left wing-back and Bukayo Saka at right wing-back in a 3-4-3, but that is unlikely. Arsenal have been so good sticking to their formation and principles all season long but recent defensive displays means something has to change.
And it seems like Arteta is ready to make a few changes and at this point, so why not play Ben White and Gabriel at center back? Reiss Nelson could come in at right back and offer an attacking threat, (heck, even Leandro Trossard can play there) while the other problem area is in midfield. Thomas Partey has struggled in recent weeks and it would be no surprise to see Jorginho start to bring some control and calmness to central midfield. If Granit Xhaka is back, as expected, then he should start too. It will also be tempting for Arteta to start with January signing Trossard in attack but how can you break up the attacking quartet of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli? Creating chances and scoring goals has not been Arsenal’s problem. The last few games have proved that in midfield and defense they need more balance.
Following a big-time wobble, current Premier League leaders Arsenal pretty much have to beat Manchester City on Wednesday, April 26 at the home of the two-time defending champions (Watch live at 3pm ET online via Peacock Premium) to have a chance of winning the title.
Arsenal has had little to no luck against Man City for the better part of a decade, but has a five-point lead on the table with just over a month to play in the season.
Will this game decide the title? Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Mikel Arteta doesn’t think so.
“We knew we had to go to Etihad, it will be difficult, but will it decide the season? No,” Arteta said. “The belief is there, I look at how the players reacted after Southampton, they defend each other in every moment. We really want it and we are again going to show it tomorrow night. But it has to be perfect because that is what is demanded at this time in the season.”
Pep Guardiola responded in similar fashion: “It is really important, but not decisive because there are many games to play for both sides. We can’t deny how important it is.”
However, City’s played two fewer matches than the current leaders and can effectively seize control of the Premier League title race and “three-peat” possibilities by winning this one at home.
That’s because City holds the advantage in goal difference and has scored several more goals, and those figures would go up at least by one with the projected win at the Etihad.
The next tiebreaker is head-to-head points, which Man City would have with a win (or a draw, but that changes the math plenty). Failing that, it’s away goals head-to-head. City has one. Arsenal gets their number on the 26th.
Here’s what you need for Manchester City vs Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.
“If any clubs finish with the same number of points, their position in the Premier League table is determined by goal difference, then the number of goals scored, then the team who collected the most points in the head-to-head matches, then who scored most away goals in the head-to-head. ”
Arsenal, Man City upcoming schedules very different
Premier League leaders Arsenal have been eliminated from all other competitions and have dropped points in three-straight games before visiting Man City.
The Gunners drew 2-2 at Liverpool and West Ham after being 2-0 up in both, while they also rallied late on to draw 3-3 at home against Southampton after being 3-1 down.
Man City’s have had a much different path in recent weeks, easily getting past Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and then reaching the FA Cup final after demolishing Sheffield United.
Arsenal will have an additional day’s rest leading into the April 26 test.
Arsenal fixture list
Arsenal (75 points through 32 games): Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)
Manchester City fixture list
Manchester City (70 points through 30 games): Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)
Arsenal vs Manchester City goal difference
1. Arsenal – 75 points through 32 games, Goal Difference is +43
2. Manchester City – 70 points through 30 games, Goal Difference is +50
Spurs were humiliated in their 6-1 hammering at Newcastle on Sunday as caretaker boss (and former assistant to recently fired manager Antonio Conte) Cristian Stellini was fired after the horrendous display. Ryan Mason has once again been placed in caretaker charge and Tottenham’s players have since issued a statement where they have refunded the tickets of fans who made the trip to Newcastle and apologized for the shambolic performance. Just two wins from their last seven games has Spurs’ top four hopes fading fast but a win against United could give them one last chance to save their season. Harry Kane can’t do it all on his own…
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Spurs are in turmoil on and off the pitch. Sporting Director Fabio Paratici resigned after his appeal against a worldwide ban from FIFA was rejected just after Antonio Conte was fired and now Stellini is also out. There is real pressure on long-time chairman Daniel Levy from the Spurs fans. On the pitch it has been pretty disastrous for some time. Harry Kane is doing his best to keep Tottenham in the top four conversation but it just isn’t enough. The recruitment last summer wasn’t good enough and although Spurs had a very strong start to the season under Conte, old habits returned and defensively they have been so poor.
Manchester United are still in a comfortable position in the top four hunt, while they are also in the FA Cup final and are looking to win two domestic trophies and qualify for the UEFA Champions League in Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge. That would be a very good debut campaign for the Dutchman. However, there is something about this United side which leaves a lingering doubt they could stumble massively at the end of this season. There have been enough heavy defeats away from home this season (Liverpool, Brentford, Newcastle and now Sevilla) to leave United’s fans worried about the run-in. That said, Bruno Fernandes is getting back to his best and the return of Casemiro in midfield has made a big difference. United are struggling with injuries, especially at the back, and after a long season across four competitions they look a little jaded.
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Clement Lenglet (undisclosed)
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee) | DOUBT: Bruno Fernandes (ankle), Scott McTominay (knock)
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Will Chelsea recover?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Matchweek 36
Saturday 13 May
7:30am: Leeds v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 14 May
9am: Everton v Man City
11:30am: Arsenal v Brighton
Monday 15 May
3pm: Leicester v Liverpool
Rearranged game
Thursday 18 May
2:30pm: Newcastle vs Brighton
Matchweek 37
Saturday 20 May
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool