Wolves beat Crystal Palace to surge away from trouble

Wolves beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Molineux to all but secure their Premier League status for another season.

An own goal from Joachim Andersen after just three minutes set them on the way, as Wolves worked hard and Crystal Palace just couldn’t get going as Jose Sa denied the excellent Eberechi Eze in the second half.

In the 92nd minute Wolves scored their second via a penalty kick as Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone made a huge mistake to give the ball away, then took down Pedro Neto, as Ruben Neves scored from the spot.

The defeat was Roy Hodgson’s first in five since he came back to Palace as the caretaker boss, while Wolves have now won three of their last four to surge away from the relegation zone.

With the win Julen Lopetegui’s side move on to 37 points, nine points clear of the bottom three. Palace also have 37 points and the Eagles have the edge over Wolves on goal difference.

Clean sheets and home form key as Wolves save their season

Wolves have now won their last three home games without conceding and Julen Lopetegui’s side went ahead and worked so hard to stay ahead. Defensively they ran themselves into the ground and with a very tough remaining schedule, they knew they had to win this one. At home in 2023 they have been so tough to beat and they’ve won six of their nine home games this year to drag themselves away from the relegation zone. It has not been pretty but Wolves have played to their strengths and there was a sense of the Nuno Espirito Santo era about this win. The main thing for Lopetegui was to keep Wolves up and he looks to have done that after coming in when they were bottom of the table in November and in a very bad way. The job Lopetegui has done should not be underestimated and giving him a full preseason should lead to Wolves pushing for a top 10 finish next season.

Stars of the show; Wolves vs Crystal Palace player ratings

Eberechi Eze: Went close to an equalizer in the second half and oozed class on the ball.

Jose Sa: Brilliant stop to deny Eze and commanded his area to keep a clean sheet.

Ruben Neves: Dominated midfield and the Wolves skipper slotted home a late penalty kick to seal the win.

What’s next?

Wolves travel to Brighton on Saturday, April 29. Crystal Palace host West Ham on the same day.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright

FULL TIME: Wolves 1-0 Crystal Palace – A much better second half from Palace but Wolves held on pretty comfortably in the end. Not a classic but Wolves don’t care.

GOALLL! Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace – Sam Johnstone lets the ball slip away from him and lunges in on Pedro Neto to give away a penalty kick. Sloppy mistake from the Palace goalkeeper. Ruben Neves slots home the penalty kick to send the home fans wild.

SAVE! Wow. What a stop. Eberechi Eze’s superb volley was dipping towards the top corner but Jose Sa is at full stretch and makes a magnificent save. Great play be everyone concerned.

CHANCE! Lovely counter from Palace but Wolves get back so quickly as Dawson blocks Schlupp’s effort.

Schlupp and Edouard are on for Palace. Can they grab an equalizer in the final 25 minutes?

Palace probing and pressing for a way back into this game. Eze is getting on the ball a lot more.

Second half is underway and it is all Palace as they push for an equalizer. USMNT’s Chris Richards playing at center back now with Andersen coming off at the break and Joel Ward coming in at right back.

HALF TIME: Wolves 1-0 Crystal Palace – That early own goal is the difference between the teams. Wolves have looked sharp. Palace didn’t really get going in that half.

Everything has calmed down a little now. Diego Costa has been excellent with his hold-up play and clever runs.

Palace have improved after that slow start and Albert Sambi Lokonga slipped at the crucial moment as he was played in 12 yards out. Roy Hodgson is fuming on the sidelines.

Molineux is very relaxed and the home fans are enjoying their evening.

GOALLLL! Wolves 1-0 Crystal Palace – A corner is whipped in and the ball bounces off the knee of Joachim Andersen, hits the crossbar and goes into his own net. Perfect start for Wolves, 1-0 up after two minutes.

SAVE! Sam Johnstone denies Diego Costa as a cross is whipped in and Costa gets the ball under control and his shot is deflected but Johnstone pushes it wide for a corner.

Kick off! We are underway in the late evening spring sunshine in Wolverhampton. Molineux is buzzing. Plenty of positivity around, despite that defeat at Leicester at the weekend.

Hello everyone! This is a big game for Wolves as they aim to push further away from the relegation zone but Palace are no pushovers after picking up 10 points from a possible 12 in Roy Hodgson’s first four games back in charge. The caretaker boss has had an incredible impact, all without Wilfried Zaha too, and Palace could even secure a top 10 finish given their kind schedule to finish the season. As for Wolves and Julen Lopetegui, is it all about one thing: staying in the Premier League. A win today would put them level on points with Palace and surely secure their Premier League status for another season.

Key storylines & star players

Managers have tried to do something other than pair Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho at Wolves, and managers have either lost their jobs or gone back to the duo. Neves, in fact, rates as one of the very best performers in the Premier League this season.

Palace is riding with Eze, who has three of his seven season goals in the past three outings.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee), Boubacar Traore (fitness)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Wilfried Zaha (groin), Nathaniel Clyne (knee)

