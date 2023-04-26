Southampton vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Apr 26, 2023
This is a huge South Coast derby game as Southampton host Bournemouth at St Mary’s and nothing less than a win will do for Saints.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v BOURNEMOUTH

Ruben Selles saw his side, who sit bottom of the table, lead 3-1 away in the 88th minute at top of the table Arsenal on Friday. They then crumbled late on and somehow held on to draw 3-3. There was a mix of disappointment and positivity in the air after that draw because if Southampton can play like that away at Arsenal, surely they can win enough of their remaining six games to keep themselves in the Premier League. Right? But playing against teams who sit deep has been a problem for them all season long. It is now or never for Saints as they’re four points from safety heading into the midweek slate of games and their 11-year stay in the Premier League looks like it will end very soon.

Bournemouth were hammered 4-0 at home by West Ham last time out and despite their recent good form they are just five points above the relegation zone. After securing a few big wins in recent weeks, Gary O’Neil will be keen for his side to not think the job is done and that hammering from the Hammers may have given the Cherries a bit of a wake up call before this derby game.

How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need to know for Southampton vs Bournemouth.

How to watch Southampton vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Thursday (April 27)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints are scrapping to stay in the Premier League but it looks like being too little too late. They have the worst home record in the PL this season, losing 10 of their 16 games at St Mary’s so far this season. Theo Walcott and Carlos Alcaraz have been their main goal threat in recent weeks, while teenager Romeo Lavia is having a very strong finish to the season in midfield. If Saints can somehow win this game and other results go their way, they will be just one point from safety heading into this weekend. Their season comes down to this home game against Bournemouth and they have received a big boost with top goalscorer Che Adams returning from injury.

Bournemouth know a win in this game will all but seal their Premier League status for another season. They are currently on 33 points and 36 should be enough. For Bournemouth’s fans this is their biggest game of the season. They have lived in Southampton’s shadow for decades and would love to send their local rivals tumbling towards relegation. The duo of Dominic Solanke and Dango Ouattara will cause Southampton plenty of problems on the counter.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Juan Larios (adductor), Mohammed Salisu (hip), Valentino Livramento (fitness)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Jack Stephens (unable to face parent club) | DOUBT: Hamed Traore (ankle)

Manchester City vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news, head-to-head

Apr 26, 2023
MANCHESTER — Following a big-time wobble, current Premier League leaders Arsenal pretty much have to beat Manchester City on Wednesday, April 26 at the home of the two-time defending champions (Watch live at 3pm ET online via Peacock Premium) if they are to have a chance of winning the title. 

Arsenal has had little to no luck against Man City for the better part of a decade, but they do have a five-point lead atop the table with just over a month to play in the season.

Arsenal title tracker — What do Gunners need?

Will this game decide the title? Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Mikel Arteta doesn’t think so.

“We knew we had to go to Etihad, it will be difficult, but will it decide the season? No,” Arteta said. “The belief is there, I look at how the players reacted after Southampton, they defend each other in every moment. We really want it and we are again going to show it tomorrow night. But it has to be perfect because that is what is demanded at this time in the season.”

Pep Guardiola responded in similar fashion: “It is really important, but not decisive because there are many games to play for both sides. We can’t deny how important it is.”

Man City has played two fewer matches than the current leaders and can effectively seize control of the Premier League title race, “three-peat” and historic treble possibilities by winning this one at home.

That’s because City holds the advantage in goal difference and has scored several more goals, and those figures would go up at least by one with the projected win at the Etihad.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v ARSENAL

The next tiebreaker is head-to-head points, which Man City would have with a win (or a draw, but that changes the math plenty). Failing that, it’s away goals head-to-head. City has one. Arsenal gets their number on the 26th.

Here’s what you need for Manchester City vs Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Wednesday, April 26
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

DOUBT: Nathan Ake (thigh)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock) | DOUBT: Granit Xhaka (illness)

Premier League tiebreakers

“If any clubs finish with the same number of points, their position in the Premier League table is determined by goal difference, then the number of goals scored, then the team who collected the most points in the head-to-head matches, then who scored most away goals in the head-to-head. ”

Premier League's official site

Arsenal, Man City upcoming schedules very different

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been eliminated from all other competitions and have dropped points in three-straight games before visiting Man City.

The Gunners drew 2-2 at Liverpool and West Ham after being 2-0 up in both, while they also rallied late on to draw 3-3 at home against Southampton after being 3-1 down.

Man City’s have had a much different path in recent weeks, easily getting past Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and then reaching the FA Cup final after demolishing Sheffield United.

Arsenal will have an additional day’s rest leading into the April 26 test.

Arsenal fixture list

Arsenal (75 points through 32 games): Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)

Manchester City fixture list

Manchester City (70 points through 30 games): Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)

Arsenal vs Manchester City goal difference

1. Arsenal – 75 points through 32 games, Goal Difference is +43

2. Manchester City – 70 points through 30 games, Goal Difference is +50

Manchester City vs Arsenal history

Manchester City has claimed two wins over the Gunners this season, a 1-0 win in the FA Cup fourth round and a 3-1 Premier League win at the Emirates Stadium in February.

Those are the latest results in nearly 200 matches between the two dating back to a Nov. 11, 1893 meeting between Woolwich Arsenal and Ardwick.

Arsenal has won 98 times and drawn 45 matches with Man City, who boasts 64 wins in the all-time series. City has won seven-straight and is 14W-1L in their last 15 against the Gunners.

Man City has lost twice to Arsenal in the FA Cup but hasn’t lost to the Gunners in Premier League play since Dec. 2015, when Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud led the way in a 2-1 win.

Arsenal’s last Premier League point at the Etihad came in 2016 and its last win was the previous season.

Manchester City vs Arsenal unbeaten record

Arsenal are unbeaten in 10 Premier League games.

Manchester City are unbeaten in nine Premier League games (winning eight of those nine and six-straight) and are unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions.

What is Manchester City’s game in hand?

The game Manchester City have in-hand over Arsenal is away at Brighton. That game will take place on Wednesday, May 24.

Manchester City home record this season

In the Premier League this season Manchester City have won 13, drawn one and lost one of their 14 home games. They have scored 50 goals and conceded 15. That lone defeat came at home against Brentford on Nov. 12 in the final game before the World Cup break.

Arsenal away record this season

In the Premier League this season Arsenal have won 11, drawn three and lost two of their 16 away games. Their two defeats came at Manchester United on Sep. 4 and at Everton on Feb. 4. They drew at Southampton on Oct. 23, against Liverpool on Apr. 9 and at West Ham on Apr. 16.

Pep Guardiola vs Mikel Arteta record

After leaving Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s assistant Dec. 20, 2019 to become the Arsenal boss in his first gig as a head coach, Mikel Arteta has faced Guardiola on nine occasions.

Pep Guardiola has 8 wins from those 9 games against Arsenal since Arteta has become boss.

The only game Arteta has won against Pep Guardiola and Man City was the FA Cup semifinal on July 18, 2020, as they won 2-0 thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Arsenal went on to win the FA Cup that season.

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

Apr 26, 2023
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

How to watch Premier League in USA

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

Premier League highlights

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are looking less and less likely to feature in the conversation much longer but have two huge games this week. Liverpool is alive and Chelsea is not while Fulham dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for another surprise package.

Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Everton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three and Bournemouth are also clear but Leeds and Leicester City are both within one wrong weekend of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 25

Premier League table

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Manchester City vs Arsenal: Projected lineups, tactical analysis

Apr 26, 2023
Manchester City vs Arsenal is the epic title showdown we have all been waiting for.

Bring. It. On.

The Premier League’s top two teams clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, April 26 and the winner seems highly likely to win the title for the 2022-23 season.

How to watch Premier League in USA

Will Pep Guardiola once again do something special for a big game and tweak his much-tweaked tactics? Or will it be Mikel Arteta, the apprentice and Pep’s former assistant, who gets the better of his master for just the second time in 10 attempts?

Here’s a look at the Manchester City vs Arsenal projected lineups and tactical analysis.

Manchester City lineup – Projected (3-2-4-1 formation)

—– Ederson —–

—- Akanji —- Dias —- Laporte —-

—- Stones —- Rodri —-

—- Mahrez —- Gundogan —- De Bruyne —- Grealish —-

—– Haaland —–

Arsenal lineup – Projected (4-2-3-1 formation)

—– Ramsdale —–

— Nelson — White — Gabriel — Zinchenko —

—- Xhaka —- Jorginho —-

—- Saka —- Odegaard —- Martinelli —-

—– Jesus —–

Manchester City tactics

Look, who the heck knows what Guardiola is going to do? Especially for these big games. He has previous of throwing in a major tactical tweak for key games. The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final, anyone? Still, it seems like the 3-2-4-1 formation is working so well and John Stones as a hybrid central midfield/right back has been a bit of a game-changer.

With Nathan Ake out injured, does Pep go back to a flat back four? Or does Aymeric Laporte slot in as the left-sided center back in a three? The latter seems most likely as City have looked so balanced in this fairly new formation. Rodri and the five players ahead of him pick themselves right now, while Bernardo Silva is likely to be the spark off the bench once again. With just one injury to their squad, we can now clearly see that the strength of this City squad is ridiculous.

Arsenal tactics

It is probably Mikel Arteta who is most likely to be contemplating a big change in system or personnel for this game. With William Saliba out, Arsenal’s defense has been all over the place in recent games and they’ve conceded seven times across their three-straight draws. Will Arteta totally go away from the 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 which has brought them so much success this season? He could play Zinchenko as a left-sided center back and bring Kieran Tierney in at left wing-back and Bukayo Saka at right wing-back in a 3-4-3, but that is unlikely. Arsenal have been so good sticking to their formation and principles all season long but recent defensive displays means something has to change.

And it seems like Arteta is ready to make a few changes and at this point, so why not play Ben White and Gabriel at center back? Reiss Nelson could come in at right back and offer an attacking threat, (heck, even Leandro Trossard can play there) while the other problem area is in midfield. Thomas Partey has struggled in recent weeks and it would be no surprise to see Jorginho start to bring some control and calmness to central midfield. If Granit Xhaka is back, as expected, then he should start too. It will also be tempting for Arteta to start with January signing Trossard in attack but how can you break up the attacking quartet of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli? Creating chances and scoring goals has not been Arsenal’s problem. The last few games have proved that in midfield and defense they need more balance.

Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?

Apr 26, 2023
Arsenal no longer controls its Premier League destiny after another disappointing result, now just five points clear (having now played two more games than Manchester City) at the top of the table with six games left to play.

So what does Arsenal need to win their first Premier League title in 19 years?

How to watch Premier League in USA  

Mikel Arteta has his young side looking at a pretty remarkable and very unexpected Premier League title win, though the door is now wide open for Man City with a two games in hand, plus a late April visit from Arsenal still to come to the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal’s solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third have given Gooners and neutrals alike plenty to love about this Arsenal team.

Latest Premier League table for 2022-23 season

But how, and when, can Arsenal seal the Premier League title they crave? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios based on their huge game against Manchester City in April?

How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?

With six games remaining, there are many different ways the Gunners can win the Premier League title even after giving away their position of power.

In its simplest form: if Arsenal win their final seven games they will be crowned Premier League champions. Alternatively, Arsenal can win six games as long as one of those is over Man City on April 26 to win the title.

The magic number for Arsenal to reach is still 95 points. If they reach 95 points, Manchester City cannot catch them.

But if Man City beat Arsenal in their huge game at the Etihad on April 26, then the Gunners need lots of help to win the Premier League title by virtue of Man City’s two matches in hand. Man City would still max out at 94 points, while Arsenal could only collect 90.

If Arsenal draw against Man City then Man City could only finish on a maximum of 92 points. The maximum number of points Arsenal could then reach would be 91. Man City would win the title if both sides beat everyone else and draw each other.

If Arsenal win at Man City then Man City would only be able to reach 91 points. Arsenal could then reach their maximum points available total of 93 by winning out to claim the crown.

There’s one other variable if Arsenal were to make up the goal differential difference but not pass Man City: Head-to-head. Man City’s already beaten Arsenal once.

All of this proves just how massive the Manchester City vs Arsenal game on April 26 is in deciding the title winner.

When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?

They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.

Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.

When did Arsenal last win a trophy?

The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.

Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.

Which trophies have Arsenal won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

  • FA Cup (14 – Record)
  • Premier League/First Division titles (13)
  • League Cup (2)
  • FA Community Shield (16)
  • European Cup Winners’ Cup (1)
  • Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1)