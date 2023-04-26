Tottenham host Manchester United in north London on Thursday and this Premier League clash has serious top four implications.
Spurs were humiliated in their 6-1 hammering at Newcastle on Sunday as caretaker boss (and former assistant to recently fired manager Antonio Conte) Cristian Stellini was fired after the horrendous display. Ryan Mason has once again been placed in caretaker charge and Tottenham’s players have since issued a statement where they have refunded the tickets of fans who made the trip to Newcastle and apologized for the shambolic performance. Just two wins from their last seven games has Spurs’ top four hopes fading fast but a win against United could give them one last chance to save their season. Harry Kane can’t do it all on his own…
Manchester United reacted well to being dumped out at the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal stage by Sevilla, as they beat Brighton on penalty kicks in the FA Cup semifinal to set up a Manchester derby against Man City in the final at Wembley on June 3. Erik ten Hag’s side have not been at their fluid best in recent weeks and it looks like they have run out of steam. However, they sit in fourth place and are six points ahead of Spurs and have two games in-hand heading into this game. But a defeat at Spurs would be damaging ahead of the final stretch.
Kick off: 3:15pm ET, Thursday (April 27)
Spurs are in turmoil on and off the pitch. Sporting Director Fabio Paratici resigned after his appeal against a worldwide ban from FIFA was rejected just after Antonio Conte was fired and now Stellini is also out. There is real pressure on long-time chairman Daniel Levy from the Spurs fans. On the pitch it has been pretty disastrous for some time. Harry Kane is doing his best to keep Tottenham in the top four conversation but it just isn’t enough. The recruitment last summer wasn’t good enough and although Spurs had a very strong start to the season under Conte, old habits returned and defensively they have been so poor.
Manchester United are still in a comfortable position in the top four hunt, while they are also in the FA Cup final and are looking to win two domestic trophies and qualify for the UEFA Champions League in Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge. That would be a very good debut campaign for the Dutchman. However, there is something about this United side which leaves a lingering doubt they could stumble massively at the end of this season. There have been enough heavy defeats away from home this season (Liverpool, Brentford, Newcastle and now Sevilla) to leave United’s fans worried about the run-in. That said, Bruno Fernandes is getting back to his best and the return of Casemiro in midfield has made a big difference. United are struggling with injuries, especially at the back, and after a long season across four competitions they look a little jaded.
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Clement Lenglet (undisclosed)
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee) | DOUBT: Bruno Fernandes (ankle), Scott McTominay (knock)