Brighton vs Wolves: How to watch, live stream link, team news

The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
Manchester United and Newcastle United, however, can go to bed at night knowing the race is their to lose.
Tottenham opened another spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and now Cristian Stellini has followed Antonio Conte out the doorr. Losses to Bournemouth and Newcastle have Spurs appearing to be in a free fall, but new interim boss Ryan Mason has a healthy Harry Kane and that makes anything possible.
Yet who will have seized the chance come the end of the Premier League season?
Aston Villa, you might have seen, is red-hot and just beat the Magpies at Villa Park. If it can beat Manchester United on Sunday, who knows? Fixtures are low in number for the Villa, so losing is not an option.
Brighton had been on a top-five pace when matches-in-hand are considered, but the Seagulls have no margin for error when it comes to a place in the Champions League thanks to some recent setbacks. Liverpool is back in with a puncher’s chance.
Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.
Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders
Manchester United: Tottenham (A), Aston Villa (H), Brighton (A), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H), Fulham (H).
Tottenham: Manchester United (H), Liverpool (A), Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (A), Brentford (H), Leeds (A)
Liverpool: Tottenham (H), Fulham (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A).
Newcastle: Everton (A), Southampton (H), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A), Brighton (H – to be rescheduled).
Brighton: Wolves (H), Manchester United (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Newcastle (A), Southampton (H), Man City (H), Aston Villa (A),.
Aston Villa: Fulham (H), Manchester United (A), Wolves (A), Tottenham (H), Liverpool (A), Brighton (H)
Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League top-four
Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle 2-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Tuesday, April 4: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 8: Tottenham 2-1 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 9: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 15: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 23: Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, highlights
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham vs Manchester United – 3:15pm ET
Sunday, April 30: Liverpool vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – Date/time to be confirmed
Saturday, May 13: Arsenal vs Brighton – Date/time TBC
Wednesday, May 24: Brighton vs Manchester City – 3pm ET
Sunday, May 28: Leeds vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Aston Villa vs Brighton – 11:30am ET
Current form (As of April 8, 2023)
Tottenham’s last 5 results: DDWLL
Liverpool’s last 5 results: DWWWW
Newcastle’s last 5 results: WWWLW
Brighton’s last 5 results: DWLWL
Manchester United’s last 5 results: DLWWW
Premier League top-four odds (As of April 4, 2023)
Manchester United: -1000
Newcastle: -700
Liverpool: +400
Brighton: +1000
Tottenham: +1400
Aston Villa: +2500
Prediction for Premier League top-four
(April 27, 2023)
3. Manchester United – 75 points
4. Newcastle – 70 points
5. Liverpool – 67 points
6. Tottenham – 65 points
7. Brighton – 61 points
(April 2, 2023)
3. Manchester United – 74 points
4. Newcastle – 66 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Liverpool – 62 points
7. Brighton – 61 points
(March 15, 2023)
4. Liverpool – 72 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Brighton – 64 points
7. Newcastle – 60 points
