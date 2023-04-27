Brighton vs Wolves: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Apr 27, 2023, 12:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

Brighton and Hove Albion needs to get back to winning games right away in order to reach its European goals, and in-form Wolves stands in the way at the Amex Stadium (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

Brighton was surprised by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Wednesday, a sharp setback on what was a possible top-four path.

The eighth-place Seagulls have 49 points and multiple matches-in-hand on Aston Villa (54 points), Liverpool (53), and Spurs (53).

Wolves have won three-of-four Premier League matches and sit 13th after a season mired near the relegation zone.

Julen Lopetegui’s men are eight points clear of 18th-place Leicester City and 12 points behind eighth-place Brighton.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Wolves.

How to watch Brighton vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Julio Enciso’s been bright for Brighton lately and 18-year-old Facundo Buonanotte scored his first Premier League goal on Wednesday in the loss to Forest.

Wolves are getting the goods from Ruben Neves, week-in, week-out. Charlie Kilman’s been one of the stars at the back and Jose Sa has kept clean sheets in three-of-four (all Wolves wins).

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Evan Ferguson (ankle), Danny Welbeck (knee). OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh), Jakub Moder (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Tariq Lamptey (knee)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (fitness). OUT: Chiquinho (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee)

Tottenham vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Apr 27, 2023, 12:50 PM EDT
0 Comments

Tottenham host Manchester United in north London on Thursday and this Premier League clash has serious top four implications.

Spurs were humiliated in their 6-1 hammering at Newcastle on Sunday as caretaker boss (and former assistant to recently fired  manager Antonio Conte) Cristian Stellini was fired after the horrendous display. Ryan Mason has once again been placed in caretaker charge and Tottenham’s players have since issued a statement where they have refunded the tickets of fans who made the trip to Newcastle and apologized for the shambolic performance. Just two wins from their last seven games has Spurs’ top four hopes fading fast but a win against United could give them one last chance to save their season. Harry Kane can’t do it all on his own…

Manchester United reacted well to being dumped out at the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal stage by Sevilla, as they beat Brighton on penalty kicks in the FA Cup semifinal to set up a Manchester derby against Man City in the final at Wembley on June 3. Erik ten Hag’s side have not been at their fluid best in recent weeks and it looks like they have run out of steam. However, they sit in fourth place and are six points ahead of Spurs and have two games in-hand heading into this game. But a defeat at Spurs would be damaging ahead of the final stretch.

Here’s everything you need to know for Tottenham vs Manchester United.

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET, Thursday (April 27)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Spurs are in turmoil on and off the pitch. Sporting Director Fabio Paratici resigned after his appeal against a worldwide ban from FIFA was rejected just after Antonio Conte was fired and now Stellini is also out. There is real pressure on long-time chairman Daniel Levy from the Spurs fans. On the pitch it has been pretty disastrous for some time. Harry Kane is doing his best to keep Tottenham in the top four conversation but it just isn’t enough. The recruitment last summer wasn’t good enough and although Spurs had a very strong start to the season under Conte, old habits returned and defensively they have been so poor.

Manchester United are still in a comfortable position in the top four hunt, while they are also in the FA Cup final and are looking to win two domestic trophies and qualify for the UEFA Champions League in Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge. That would be a very good debut campaign for the Dutchman. However, there is something about this United side which leaves a lingering doubt they could stumble massively at the end of this season. There have been enough heavy defeats away from home this season (Liverpool, Brentford, Newcastle and now Sevilla) to leave United’s fans worried about the run-in. That said, Bruno Fernandes is getting back to his best and the return of Casemiro in midfield has made a big difference. United are struggling with injuries, especially at the back, and after a long season across four competitions they look a little jaded.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Clement Lenglet (undisclosed)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee) |  DOUBT: Bruno Fernandes (ankle), Scott McTominay (knock)

Kevin De Bruyne: Every game ‘do or die’ for Man City

By Apr 27, 2023, 12:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City are surging toward a Premier League title following a decisive defeat of Arsenal, but any slip-up could let the Gunners right back in the fight.

In fact, KDB told ProSoccerTalk that every remaining match is ‘do or die’ for City, even after his brace plus assist versus the Gunners made life a bit more simple, albeit no easier, in the quest for a third-straight Premier League title.

Man City has two matches-in-hand on the Gunners and sits two points back of Arsenal. City has seven Premier League matches to play, plus the matter of two UEFA Champions League semifinal legs with Real Madrid.

And De Bruyne and his teammates know that they’re alive for a Premier League/Champions League/FA Cup treble in what would be a charged final three weeks of the season.

It’s asking a lot of City, but can they run the table and make the loudest noise from a Premier League club since their fierce rivals Manchester United did the trick three decades ago?

Read past the jump to see what De Bruyne had to say in the mixed zone following a massive defeat of Arsenal and boost to Man City’s treble hopes, as the Belgian superstar spoke on treble hopes, confidence, and chemistry with Erling Haaland.

Kevin De Bruyne interview: Man City star speaks with ProSoccerTalk

On Erling Haaland and how they combined 

“He has been involved before but it depends who you play. He had a bit more space in-behind against Arsenal because they go man-to-man. I think there were more opportunities for me to run into the space if he kept the ball and he did that really well and I think we created enough chances to do that. He played really well.”

“Everybody wants to play these games. We are very fortunate a lot of times to be in this position and it is great to be fighting for these things. We can do that again this season.”

Have time to think about treble?

“It is hard to say because we’ve been close in other years also. When we won all the cups in England and lost in the quarters with Tottenham in the last minute. It happens. it is so hard to think about it anyway because the schedule is so tough. You don’t even have the time to think about what could happen in two weeks because you know in three days you need to be ready 100 percent to play these games. In one way it is good to have such a tight schedule so you don’t have the opportunity to think about these things. It is fun. It is hard. But it is what we want.”

Win gives you confidence to finish off season in a special way?

“We have been playing well the last months. We have been winning most of the games, playing good, defensively we seem solid at the moment. Now it is do or die every game and it is going to be the same on Sunday. We have to win that game. We know that you can’t win today and not win on Sunday. That is it.”

Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

By Apr 27, 2023, 12:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United and Newcastle United, however, can go to bed at night knowing the race is their to lose.

Tottenham opened another spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and now Cristian Stellini has followed Antonio Conte out the doorr. Losses to Bournemouth and Newcastle have Spurs appearing to be in a free fall, but new interim boss Ryan Mason has a healthy Harry Kane and that makes anything possible.

Yet who will have seized the chance come the end of the Premier League season?

Aston Villa, you might have seen, is red-hot and just beat the Magpies at Villa Park. If it can beat Manchester United on Sunday, who knows? Fixtures are low in number for the Villa, so losing is not an option.

Brighton had been on a top-five pace when matches-in-hand are considered, but the Seagulls have no margin for error when it comes to a place in the Champions League thanks to some recent setbacks. Liverpool is back in with a puncher’s chance.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders

Manchester United: Tottenham (A), Aston Villa (H), Brighton (A), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H), Fulham (H).

Tottenham: Manchester United (H), Liverpool (A), Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (A), Brentford (H), Leeds (A)

Liverpool: Tottenham (H), Fulham (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A).

Newcastle: Everton (A), Southampton (H), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A), Brighton (H – to be rescheduled).

Brighton: Wolves (H), Manchester United (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Newcastle (A), Southampton (H), Man City (H), Aston Villa (A),.

Aston Villa: Fulham (H), Manchester United (A), Wolves (A), Tottenham (H), Liverpool (A), Brighton (H)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League top-four

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle 2-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Tuesday, April 4: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 8: Tottenham 2-1 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 9: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 15: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 23: Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, highlights
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham vs Manchester United – 3:15pm ET
Sunday, April 30: Liverpool vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – Date/time to be confirmed
Saturday, May 13: Arsenal vs Brighton – Date/time TBC
Wednesday, May 24: Brighton vs Manchester City – 3pm ET
Sunday, May 28: Leeds vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Aston Villa vs Brighton – 11:30am ET

Current form (As of April 8, 2023)

Tottenham’s last 5 results: DDWLL
Liverpool’s last 5 results: DWWWW
Newcastle’s last 5 results: WWWLW
Brighton’s last 5 results: DWLWL
Manchester United’s last 5 results: DLWWW

Premier League top-four odds (As of April 4, 2023)

Manchester United: -1000
Newcastle: -700
Liverpool: +400
Brighton: +1000
Tottenham: +1400
Aston Villa: +2500

Prediction for Premier League top-four

(April 27, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 75 points
4. Newcastle – 70 points
5. Liverpool – 67 points
6. Tottenham – 65 points
7. Brighton – 61 points

(April 2, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 74 points
4. Newcastle – 66 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Liverpool – 62 points
7. Brighton – 61 points

(March 15, 2023)

4. Liverpool – 72 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Brighton – 64 points
7. Newcastle – 60 points

Manchester City title tracker – How can Man City win the Premier League?

By Apr 27, 2023, 12:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

What does Manchester City need to become the first team to win three-straight Premier League titles in 14 years?

Pep Guardiola’s Man City are two points back of Arsenal but are holding two matches-in-hand with after battering the Gunners 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Erling Haaland is rewriting the goals record book, while Kevin De Bruyne continues to ask whether the Playmaker of the Season award should be renamed for the Belgian.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League table for 2022-23 season ]

But how, and when, can Man City make the Premier League title its own? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios based on their huge game against Manchester City in April?

How many points do Manchester City need to win the Premier League title?

With seven games remaining, there are many different ways the Man City can win the Premier League title.

In its simplest form, Arsenal can only collect 90 points on the season if its win all five of its remaining games, and Man City can still collect 94 points if it wins all of its games.

In other words, Man City can afford to drop three points and likely four due to goal differential even if Arsenal

There’s one other variable if Arsenal were to make up the goal differential difference but not pass Man City: Head-to-head. Man City’s already beaten Arsenal once.

When did Man City last win the Premier League?

Last year. And the year before that.

City has won four of the last five Premier League titles to run its total to eight all-time and six during the Premier League era.

Which trophies have Man City won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

  • Premier League/First Division titles (8)
  • League Cup (8)
  • FA Cup (6)
  • FA Community Shield (6)
  • UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup (1)