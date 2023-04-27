Newcastle United kept its good times rolling with a definitive 4-1 win over relegation-threatened Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday.

Callum Wilson scored twice to join Joelinton and Jacob Murphy on the score sheet as the Magpies twice led by three goals on the day.

Newcastle moves to 62 points and stays above Manchester United for the time being though the latter has played one fewer match.

Everton stays in the bottom three, 19th with 28 points.

This Newcastle is way too much for Everton

The Toffees may well find their way back to Premier League safety, but once strong Goodison Park was an easy hunting ground for Champions League contender Newcastle United.

That sounds wild, but you would not bet on the Magpies failing to take advantage of the opportunity to finish top four well ahead of schedule.

Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche were once two of the longest-tenured bosses in the Premier League and the former had to have the latter wondering what was happening on Thursday.

Newcastle had its way with Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, and anyone else endeavoring to defend Jordan Pickford’s goal. The ex-Sunderland keeper conceded more goals than he made saves (3), and will be lamenting every bit of this one.

Newcastle has an eight-point lead on Aston Villa and holds a match-in-hand on the Villans, and the Magpies are nine clear of Liverpool and Tottenham.

It’s a tough road home for Newcastle with Arsenal, Brighton, and Chelsea still to come and three desperate relegation sides also on the docket. Have the Magpies built themselves a big enough cushion? Given their performances, they might just go unbeaten the rest of the way, regardless.

Everton vs Newcastle player ratings: Stars of the Show

Joelinton

Callum Wilson

Sven Botman

Bruno Guimaraes

Everton vs Newcastle goals, as they happened: 1-4

GOAL (28′): Joelinton burns past Ben Godrey on the Everton right, spinning a shot toward Jordan Pickford that the Everton keeper parries off a body and onto the path of Callum Wilson, who lunges to pot the rebound. Newcastle, 1-0

GOAL (72′): It’s Joelinton on the business end now, as Joe Willock cooks Godfrey on the left and clips a cross centrally for the Brazilian to head home. Newcastle, 2-0

GOAL (75′): Wilson’s central atop the 18 and just sweeps a curling shot over the head of ex-Sunderland keeper Pickford in what has to burn. So casual, so pretty. Newcastle, 3-0.

GOAL (80′): Dwight McNeil gets Everton on the board as Nick Pope can’t handle an in-tight corner kick and it bounds inside the post. Newcastle, 3-1.

GOAL (81′): Well that didn’t take long. Alexander Isak weaves his way around several Toffees before dinking a pass over a splayed Pickford, off James Tarkowski’s arm, and to the back post for Jacob Murphy to snap home. Newcastle, 4-1.

What’s next?

Newcastle hosts Southampton at 9am ET Sunday, while Everton has a huge visit to Leicester City at 3pm ET Monday.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Thursday (April 27)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Everton’s savior could be Calvert-Lewin, who has been out for most of the season with various injuries but now he’s back. If they can whip crosses into the box and stay solid defensively, there is enough about this team to suggest they will stay up just like they did late on late season. It is getting too close for comfort once again though. Jordan Pickford is doing his best to hold things together at the back and Everton look very solid in midfield and will be boosted by the return of Abdoulaye Doucoure in midfield for this game as his suspension is over. Scoring goals remains a huge issue and they are the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle have goals coming from everywhere, confidence flowing through every player in the squad and Eddie Howe’s side are on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League. It isn’t done yet but looks very likely and even though they invested heavily in the summer under the new owners from Saudi Arabia, nobody expected this. Newcastle are about five years ahead of schedule.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), Andros Townsend (knee), Ruben Vinagre (achilles), Mason Holgate (suspended)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed)

