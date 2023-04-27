The Toffees may well find their way back to Premier League safety, but once strong Goodison Park was an easy hunting ground for Champions League contender Newcastle United.
That sounds wild, but you would not bet on the Magpies failing to take advantage of the opportunity to finish top four well ahead of schedule.
Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche were once two of the longest-tenured bosses in the Premier League and the former had to have the latter wondering what was happening on Thursday.
Newcastle had its way with Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, and anyone else endeavoring to defend Jordan Pickford’s goal. The ex-Sunderland keeper conceded more goals than he made saves (3), and will be lamenting every bit of this one.
Newcastle has an eight-point lead on Aston Villa and holds a match-in-hand on the Villans, and the Magpies are nine clear of Liverpool and Tottenham.
It’s a tough road home for Newcastle with Arsenal, Brighton, and Chelsea still to come and three desperate relegation sides also on the docket. Have the Magpies built themselves a big enough cushion? Given their performances, they might just go unbeaten the rest of the way, regardless.
Everton vs Newcastle player ratings: Stars of the Show
Joelinton
Callum Wilson
Sven Botman
Bruno Guimaraes
Everton vs Newcastle goals, as they happened: 1-4
GOAL (28′): Joelinton burns past Ben Godrey on the Everton right, spinning a shot toward Jordan Pickford that the Everton keeper parries off a body and onto the path of Callum Wilson, who lunges to pot the rebound. Newcastle, 1-0
GOAL (72′): It’s Joelinton on the business end now, as Joe Willock cooks Godfrey on the left and clips a cross centrally for the Brazilian to head home. Newcastle, 2-0
GOAL (75′): Wilson’s central atop the 18 and just sweeps a curling shot over the head of ex-Sunderland keeper Pickford in what has to burn. So casual, so pretty. Newcastle, 3-0.
GOAL (80′): Dwight McNeil gets Everton on the board as Nick Pope can’t handle an in-tight corner kick and it bounds inside the post. Newcastle, 3-1.
GOAL (81′): Well that didn’t take long. Alexander Isak weaves his way around several Toffees before dinking a pass over a splayed Pickford, off James Tarkowski’s arm, and to the back post for Jacob Murphy to snap home. Newcastle, 4-1.
What’s next?
Newcastle hosts Southampton at 9am ET Sunday, while Everton has a huge visit to Leicester City at 3pm ET Monday.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Everton’s savior could be Calvert-Lewin, who has been out for most of the season with various injuries but now he’s back. If they can whip crosses into the box and stay solid defensively, there is enough about this team to suggest they will stay up just like they did late on late season. It is getting too close for comfort once again though. Jordan Pickford is doing his best to hold things together at the back and Everton look very solid in midfield and will be boosted by the return of Abdoulaye Doucoure in midfield for this game as his suspension is over. Scoring goals remains a huge issue and they are the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season.
Newcastle have goals coming from everywhere, confidence flowing through every player in the squad and Eddie Howe’s side are on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League. It isn’t done yet but looks very likely and even though they invested heavily in the summer under the new owners from Saudi Arabia, nobody expected this. Newcastle are about five years ahead of schedule.
Marcus Tavernier’s worm-burning goal boosted Bournemouth seven points clear of the bottom three and may have signaled the end of Southampton’s time in the Premier League following a 1-0 match at St. Mary’s on Thursday.
Tavernier worked his way into a dangerous area and scuffed a shot through traffic that Alex McCarthy couldn’t reach and Bournemouth breathed a sigh of relief when Che Adams’ late equalizer was turned back for a razor-thin offside.
Bournemouth’s now in 14th place with 36 points, almost as close to the top half as the bottom three, while Southampton remains in 20th place with 24 points. That’s six back of 17th-place Nottingham Forest with only five matches left on Saints’ docket.
Gary O’Neil has Bournemouth achieving wondrous things after many (one hand raised behind the keyboard) wrote them off following a miserable start to the season.
O’Neil has basically ensured that one South Coast team will be in the Premier League next season. He’s now done it at the expense of longtime PL side Southampton, who may be dropping out of the top flight at the Cherries’ expense.
O’Neil’s message has gotten through to the Cherries, who have won five times in eight games and are the authors of a three-match away winning streak (Leicester, Spurs, Saints). The goal was nothing special — Saints fans will say it was quite poor — but it means the world to Bournemouth.
The boss is pushing the right buttons, too, leaving electric Dango Ouattara out of the Starting XI and still getting three points.
This could be it for Saints, winless in eight with just five matches left. Nottingham Forest and Fulham are left as possible wins, but Newcastle, Brighton, and Liverpool are alive for big honors and motivated, too.
This was a huge chance missed from Saints, even if they were a couple of Che Adams’ toes from getting a point. They needed three at home to Bournemouth.
Southampton vs Bournemouth player ratings: Stars of the Show
Marcus Tavernier
Philip Billing
Romeo Lavia
Dominic Solanke
What’s next?
Bournemouth hosts Leeds at 9am ET Sunday, the same time that Southampton kicks off at Newcastle.
Marcus Tavernier goal video: Bournemouth takes the lead
GOAL: Marcus Tavernier rolls a worm burner through traffic and Alex McCarthy is slow to get low. It’s in. Bournemouth, 1-0, 50′
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Saints are scrapping to stay in the Premier League but it looks like being too little too late. They have the worst home record in the PL this season, losing 10 of their 16 games at St Mary’s so far this season. Theo Walcott and Carlos Alcaraz have been their main goal threat in recent weeks, while teenager Romeo Lavia is having a very strong finish to the season in midfield. If Saints can somehow win this game and other results go their way, they will be just one point from safety heading into this weekend. Their season comes down to this home game against Bournemouth and they have received a big boost with top goalscorer Che Adams returning from injury.
Bournemouth know a win in this game will all but seal their Premier League status for another season. They are currently on 33 points and 36 should be enough. For Bournemouth’s fans this is their biggest game of the season. They have lived in Southampton’s shadow for decades and would love to send their local rivals tumbling towards relegation. The duo of Dominic Solanke and Dango Ouattara will cause Southampton plenty of problems on the counter.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Juan Larios (adductor), Mohammed Salisu (hip), Valentino Livramento (fitness)
Spurs were humiliated in their 6-1 hammering at Newcastle on Sunday as caretaker boss (and former assistant to recently fired manager Antonio Conte) Cristian Stellini was fired after the horrendous display. Ryan Mason has once again been placed in caretaker charge and Tottenham’s players have since issued a statement where they have refunded the tickets of fans who made the trip to Newcastle and apologized for the shambolic performance. Just two wins from their last seven games has Spurs’ top four hopes fading fast but a win against United could give them one last chance to save their season. Harry Kane can’t do it all on his own…
7th minute – Jadon Sancho cuts inside and gives Man United the lead
44th minute – Marcus Rashford runs by Eric Dier and doubles the lead
56th minute – Pedro Porro cleans up to give Tottenham a way back in
79th minute – Son Heung-min hooks Harry Kane’s cross home for 2-2
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Spurs are in turmoil on and off the pitch. Sporting Director Fabio Paratici resigned after his appeal against a worldwide ban from FIFA was rejected just after Antonio Conte was fired and now Stellini is also out. There is real pressure on long-time chairman Daniel Levy from the Spurs fans. On the pitch it has been pretty disastrous for some time. Harry Kane is doing his best to keep Tottenham in the top four conversation but it just isn’t enough. The recruitment last summer wasn’t good enough and although Spurs had a very strong start to the season under Conte, old habits returned and defensively they have been so poor.
Manchester United are still in a comfortable position in the top four hunt, while they are also in the FA Cup final and are looking to win two domestic trophies and qualify for the UEFA Champions League in Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge. That would be a very good debut campaign for the Dutchman. However, there is something about this United side which leaves a lingering doubt they could stumble massively at the end of this season. There have been enough heavy defeats away from home this season (Liverpool, Brentford, Newcastle and now Sevilla) to leave United’s fans worried about the run-in. That said, Bruno Fernandes is getting back to his best and the return of Casemiro in midfield has made a big difference. United are struggling with injuries, especially at the back, and after a long season across four competitions they look a little jaded.
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee), Scott McTominay (knock)
Harry Kane scored a gorgeous winner for Tottenham Hotspur one Saturday, giving him 23 on the season and a lead of five on the closest competitor behind him on the Premier League goals list this season.
Key words: behind him. Because no one’s ever scored more goals in a 38-game Premier League season than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scored his 33rd goal of the season in a 4-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday, a sort of double coronation moment.
The goal pushes Haaland out of a tie with Mohamed Salah, and now the Norwegian can turn his attention to the outright Premier League record. Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 goals during 42-game seasons, so Haaland’s two goals from a title with zero asterisks (as plain as they might be).
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland boosted his Premier League-leading goals total to 31 on Saturday, putting him eight goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s fantastic and firing Kane.
The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s beaten Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 27 of Man City’s 30 games, scoring 31 goals.
Haaland has now tied Mohamed Salah’s 38-game season record with 32 goals, the same figure scored by the Egyptian King for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season. Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
He’s also just broken Kevin Phillips record of goals in a first Premier League season by bagging his 31st of the season versus Leicester City on April 15.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.