Struggling Everton host red-hot Newcastle at Goodison Park on Thursday as the Toffees badly need a win as they scrap to stay in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche’s Everton drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace at the weekend and that means they’ve now gone five games without a win and they’re back in the relegation zone. Everton are in the bottom three on goal difference but at least Dominic Calvert-Lewin has returned from injury which should give them a big boost between now and the end of the season.

In total contrast, Newcastle are flying and hammered Tottenham 6-1 at St James’ Park on Sunday to strengthen their grip on a top four finish. Eddie Howe’s side have been magnificent this season and have won six of their last seven games as they look certain to return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Here’s everything you need to know for Everton vs Newcastle

Everton vs Newcastle live score: Pre-match

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Thursday (April 27)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Everton’s savior could be Calvert-Lewin, who has been out for most of the season with various injuries but now he’s back. If they can whip crosses into the box and stay solid defensively, there is enough about this team to suggest they will stay up just like they did late on late season. It is getting too close for comfort once again though. Jordan Pickford is doing his best to hold things together at the back and Everton look very solid in midfield and will be boosted by the return of Abdoulaye Doucoure in midfield for this game as his suspension is over. Scoring goals remains a huge issue and they are the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle have goals coming from everywhere, confidence flowing through every player in the squad and Eddie Howe’s side are on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League. It isn’t done yet but looks very likely and even though they invested heavily in the summer under the new owners from Saudi Arabia, nobody expected this. Newcastle are about five years ahead of schedule.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), Andros Townsend (knee), Ruben Vinagre (achilles), Mason Holgate (suspended)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed)

