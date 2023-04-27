Kevin De Bruyne: Every game ‘do or die’ for Man City

By Apr 27, 2023, 12:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City are surging toward a Premier League title following a decisive defeat of Arsenal, but any slip-up could let the Gunners right back in the fight.

In fact, KDB told ProSoccerTalk that every remaining match is ‘do or die’ for City, even after his brace plus assist versus the Gunners made life a bit more simple, albeit no easier, in the quest for a third-straight Premier League title.

Man City has two matches-in-hand on the Gunners and sits two points back of Arsenal. City has seven Premier League matches to play, plus the matter of two UEFA Champions League semifinal legs with Real Madrid.

[ MORE: Ramsdale says Arsenal won’t quit ]

And De Bruyne and his teammates know that they’re alive for a Premier League/Champions League/FA Cup treble in what would be a charged final three weeks of the season.

It’s asking a lot of City, but can they run the table and make the loudest noise from a Premier League club since their fierce rivals Manchester United did the trick three decades ago?

Read past the jump to see what De Bruyne had to say in the mixed zone following a massive defeat of Arsenal and boost to Man City’s treble hopes, as the Belgian superstar spoke on treble hopes, confidence, and chemistry with Erling Haaland.

Kevin De Bruyne interview: Man City star speaks with ProSoccerTalk

On Erling Haaland and how they combined 

“He has been involved before but it depends who you play. He had a bit more space in-behind against Arsenal because they go man-to-man. I think there were more opportunities for me to run into the space if he kept the ball and he did that really well and I think we created enough chances to do that. He played really well.”

[ MORE: Erling Haaland sets goals record ]

“Everybody wants to play these games. We are very fortunate a lot of times to be in this position and it is great to be fighting for these things. We can do that again this season.”

Have time to think about treble?

“It is hard to say because we’ve been close in other years also. When we won all the cups in England and lost in the quarters with Tottenham in the last minute. It happens. it is so hard to think about it anyway because the schedule is so tough. You don’t even have the time to think about what could happen in two weeks because you know in three days you need to be ready 100 percent to play these games. In one way it is good to have such a tight schedule so you don’t have the opportunity to think about these things. It is fun. It is hard. But it is what we want.”

Win gives you confidence to finish off season in a special way?

“We have been playing well the last months. We have been winning most of the games, playing good, defensively we seem solid at the moment. Now it is do or die every game and it is going to be the same on Sunday. We have to win that game. We know that you can’t win today and not win on Sunday. That is it.”

Southampton vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, stream link, video

By Apr 27, 2023, 2:01 PM EDT
0 Comments

This is a huge South Coast derby game as Southampton host Bournemouth at St Mary’s and nothing less than a win will do for Saints.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v BOURNEMOUTH

Ruben Selles saw his side, who sit bottom of the table, lead 3-1 away in the 88th minute at top of the table Arsenal on Friday. They then crumbled late on and somehow held on to draw 3-3. There was a mix of disappointment and positivity in the air after that draw because if Southampton can play like that away at Arsenal, surely they can win enough of their remaining six games to keep themselves in the Premier League. Right? But playing against teams who sit deep has been a problem for them all season long. It is now or never for Saints as they’re four points from safety heading into the midweek slate of games and their 11-year stay in the Premier League looks like it will end very soon.

Bournemouth were hammered 4-0 at home by West Ham last time out and despite their recent good form they are just five points above the relegation zone. After securing a few big wins in recent weeks, Gary O’Neil will be keen for his side to not think the job is done and that hammering from the Hammers may have given the Cherries a bit of a wake up call before this derby game.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need to know for Southampton vs Bournemouth.

Southampton vs Bournemouth live score: Pre-match

How to watch Southampton vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Thursday (April 27)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints are scrapping to stay in the Premier League but it looks like being too little too late. They have the worst home record in the PL this season, losing 10 of their 16 games at St Mary’s so far this season. Theo Walcott and Carlos Alcaraz have been their main goal threat in recent weeks, while teenager Romeo Lavia is having a very strong finish to the season in midfield. If Saints can somehow win this game and other results go their way, they will be just one point from safety heading into this weekend. Their season comes down to this home game against Bournemouth and they have received a big boost with top goalscorer Che Adams returning from injury.

Bournemouth know a win in this game will all but seal their Premier League status for another season. They are currently on 33 points and 36 should be enough. For Bournemouth’s fans this is their biggest game of the season. They have lived in Southampton’s shadow for decades and would love to send their local rivals tumbling towards relegation. The duo of Dominic Solanke and Dango Ouattara will cause Southampton plenty of problems on the counter.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Juan Larios (adductor), Mohammed Salisu (hip), Valentino Livramento (fitness)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Jack Stephens (unable to face parent club), Hamed Traore (ankle)

Everton vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, live stream link, video highlights

By Apr 27, 2023, 2:01 PM EDT
0 Comments

Struggling Everton host red-hot Newcastle at Goodison Park on Thursday as the Toffees badly need a win as they scrap to stay in the Premier League.

STREAM LIVE EVERTON v NEWCASTLE

Sean Dyche’s Everton drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace at the weekend and that means they’ve now gone five games without a win and they’re back in the relegation zone. Everton are in the bottom three on goal difference but at least Dominic Calvert-Lewin has returned from injury which should give them a big boost between now and the end of the season.

In total contrast, Newcastle are flying and hammered Tottenham 6-1 at St James’ Park on Sunday to strengthen their grip on a top four finish. Eddie Howe’s side have been magnificent this season and have won six of their last seven games as they look certain to return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need to know for Everton vs Newcastle

Everton vs Newcastle live score: Pre-match

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Thursday (April 27)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Everton’s savior could be Calvert-Lewin, who has been out for most of the season with various injuries but now he’s back. If they can whip crosses into the box and stay solid defensively, there is enough about this team to suggest they will stay up just like they did late on late season. It is getting too close for comfort once again though. Jordan Pickford is doing his best to hold things together at the back and Everton look very solid in midfield and will be boosted by the return of Abdoulaye Doucoure in midfield for this game as his suspension is over. Scoring goals remains a huge issue and they are the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle have goals coming from everywhere, confidence flowing through every player in the squad and Eddie Howe’s side are on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League. It isn’t done yet but looks very likely and even though they invested heavily in the summer under the new owners from Saudi Arabia, nobody expected this. Newcastle are about five years ahead of schedule.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), Andros Townsend (knee), Ruben Vinagre (achilles), Mason Holgate (suspended)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed)

Tottenham vs Manchester United, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Apr 27, 2023, 1:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

Tottenham host Manchester United in north London on Thursday and this Premier League clash has serious top-four implications.

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM v MANCHESTER UNITED

Spurs were humiliated in their 6-1 hammering at Newcastle on Sunday as caretaker boss (and former assistant to recently fired  manager Antonio Conte) Cristian Stellini was fired after the horrendous display. Ryan Mason has once again been placed in caretaker charge and Tottenham’s players have since issued a statement where they have refunded the tickets of fans who made the trip to Newcastle and apologized for the shambolic performance. Just two wins from their last seven games has Spurs’ top four hopes fading fast but a win against United could give them one last chance to save their season. Harry Kane can’t do it all on his own…

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Manchester United reacted well to being dumped out at the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal stage by Sevilla, as they beat Brighton on penalty kicks in the FA Cup semifinal to set up a Manchester derby against Man City in the final at Wembley on June 3. Erik ten Hag’s side have not been at their fluid best in recent weeks and it looks like they have run out of steam. However, they sit in fourth place and are six points ahead of Spurs and have two games in-hand heading into this game. But a defeat at Spurs would be damaging ahead of the final stretch.

Here’s everything you need to know for Tottenham vs Manchester United.

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET, Thursday (April 27)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Spurs are in turmoil on and off the pitch. Sporting Director Fabio Paratici resigned after his appeal against a worldwide ban from FIFA was rejected just after Antonio Conte was fired and now Stellini is also out. There is real pressure on long-time chairman Daniel Levy from the Spurs fans. On the pitch it has been pretty disastrous for some time. Harry Kane is doing his best to keep Tottenham in the top four conversation but it just isn’t enough. The recruitment last summer wasn’t good enough and although Spurs had a very strong start to the season under Conte, old habits returned and defensively they have been so poor.

Manchester United are still in a comfortable position in the top four hunt, while they are also in the FA Cup final and are looking to win two domestic trophies and qualify for the UEFA Champions League in Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge. That would be a very good debut campaign for the Dutchman. However, there is something about this United side which leaves a lingering doubt they could stumble massively at the end of this season. There have been enough heavy defeats away from home this season (Liverpool, Brentford, Newcastle and now Sevilla) to leave United’s fans worried about the run-in. That said, Bruno Fernandes is getting back to his best and the return of Casemiro in midfield has made a big difference. United are struggling with injuries, especially at the back, and after a long season across four competitions they look a little jaded.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Clement Lenglet (undisclosed)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee) |  DOUBT: Bruno Fernandes (ankle), Scott McTominay (knock)

Brighton vs Wolves: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Apr 27, 2023, 12:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

Brighton and Hove Albion needs to get back to winning games right away in order to reach its European goals, and in-form Wolves stands in the way at the Amex Stadium (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

Brighton was surprised by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Wednesday, a sharp setback on what was a possible top-four path.

The eighth-place Seagulls have 49 points and multiple matches-in-hand on Aston Villa (54 points), Liverpool (53), and Spurs (53).

STREAM LIVE BRIGHTON vs WOLVES

Wolves have won three-of-four Premier League matches and sit 13th after a season mired near the relegation zone.

Julen Lopetegui’s men are eight points clear of 18th-place Leicester City and 12 points behind eighth-place Brighton.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Wolves.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Brighton vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Julio Enciso’s been bright for Brighton lately and 18-year-old Facundo Buonanotte scored his first Premier League goal on Wednesday in the loss to Forest.

Wolves are getting the goods from Ruben Neves, week-in, week-out. Charlie Kilman’s been one of the stars at the back and Jose Sa has kept clean sheets in three-of-four (all Wolves wins).

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Evan Ferguson (ankle), Danny Welbeck (knee). OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh), Jakub Moder (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Tariq Lamptey (knee)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (fitness). OUT: Chiquinho (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee)