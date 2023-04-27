If you registered for early access you can purchase tickets on pre-sale on Tuesday, April 25 only, while tickets will be available on general sale on Wednesday, April 26 from 10am ET by clicking on the link above.
Six Premier League teams — Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United — will be playing in nine games across five U.S. cities in July and it will be one heck of a summer party.
And you can watch all of the action across our platforms here at NBC Sports.
The Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer spoke to ProSoccerTalk (full interview above) about why this Stateside tournament is going to be special.
“It is fantastic news. I have been lucky enough to spend time with the guys at Premier League Mornings Live and be at seven of the eight Fan Fests that have happened and it is fascinating,” Shearer said. “I love the passion of the fans. I love the friendly rivalry. For them to get up at stupid o’clock and queue for hours and come in and watch their teams and mingle and all get together, I love it. To have six teams coming over to America in the summer, I think it is fantastic and something to look forward to.”
Created by the Premier League, the Summer Series will see games take place in Atlanta, Orlando, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia and Landover, MD.
“I love how passionate the fans are,” Shearer said about Premier League fans in the USA. “They are obviously very knowledgeable. They obviously love their football very much. I understand it might not be the No. 1 sport in America but soccer is growing and it is growing really fast… The more events like this, the more times that we, the Premier League, come over to America and showcase the Premier League and the trophy at these organized events, it is only going to get bigger.”
“I think this will be the first of many,” Shearer added. “It wouldn’t surprise me at all if this was going to happen every single season. It will be a great tournament and a chance to see some Premier League legends and huge football clubs.”
The tournament follows along the same lines as the league previously hosting the Premier League Asia Trophy which was held biennially in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and China.
Which teams are playing in the Summer Series?
The teams competing in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA in 2023 are:
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is extremely excited about the league hosting their first-ever preseason tournament in the USA.
“We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series,” Masters said. “Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season. We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.
“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”
Below are all the details you need on the the tournament.
Premier League Summer Series 2023 schedule, dates, how to watch live
Where: Atlanta, GA, Orlando, FL, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Landover, MD When: July 22-30 Tickets: Via the Premier League – April 25 (pre-sale), April 26 (general sale) How to watch: Across the NBC Sports platforms, including Peacock
Saturday July 22
Match 1: Chelsea vs Brighton – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Sunday July 23
Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford – 4pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Match 3: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Wednesday July 26
Match 4: Brentford vs Brighton – 5:30pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 5: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 8:15pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 6: Fulham vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Exploria Stadium, Orlando
Friday July 28
Match 7: Brighton vs Newcastle – 7:30pm ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey
Sunday July 30
Match 8: Aston Villa vs Brentford – 12pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Match 9: Chelsea vs Fulham – 2:45pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Upswinging Crystal Palace and West Ham look to shake off midweek setbacks when they meet at Selhurst Park to kickoff the Premier League weekend (watch live, 7:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
West Ham took an early lead over Liverpool before losing 2-1 on Wednesday but had claimed seven of the previous nine points available and sit five points clear of the bottom three.
Meanwhile, Palace dropped a 2-0 decision to Wolves to throw a minor spanner in the works after a run of very positive form under Roy Hodgson drove the Eagles into 12th, eight points clear of the bottom three.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs West Ham.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Palace’s Eberechi Eze has been on fire lately, even if not every goal has withstood VAR review! The 24-year-old has played exceptionally well since given a bit more freedom by Roy Hodgson, and says the Eagles have more “belief and confidence in ourselves” under the revered boss.
West Ham will feel it should’ve had a chance from the spot in its 2-1 loss to Liverpool, and David Moyes is finally seeing consistent performances in the Premier League and Europa Conference League. The boss has seen some terrific performances from Declan Rice and Co., and the Irons would love a win that would allow them to turn almost all attention to its European semifinal with AZ Alkmaar.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
From minute one the Etihad Stadium was purring as the home fans salivated and City totally overwhelmed Arsenal.
Kevin de Bruyne scored either side of half time (Erling Haaland assisted on both) and John Stones added a crucial second before the break, while Rob Holding’s late goal was nothing more than a consolation as Haaland then broke a Premier League record with his stoppage time-goal to make it 4-1.
Arsenal froze and if it wasn’t for Aaron Ramsdale coming out on top in his personal battle with Haaland throughout the game, the scoreline would have been a lot worse for the Gunners.
Man City have now won 15 of their last 16 games against Arsenal in all competitions as Pep Guardiola made it nine wins from 10 against his former assistant coach Mikel Arteta.
With the win Manchester City move on to 73 points, two points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal. Crucially, City have two games in-hand. There is still work to do but this felt like the night City pretty much secured their third-straight Premier League title.
For most of this season we thought the Premier League title race was a very close race. How wrong we were. Manchester City have beaten Arsenal 7-2 on aggregate across their two games and the 4-1 hammering they dished out at the Etihad could have been a lot more. Arsenal are missing William Saliba in defense but would he have really made a difference? Haaland and De Bruyne overwhelmed Arsenal centrally and even when Arsenal did get the ball to their star youngsters Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard, they looked like deer in the headlights and barely strung a few passes together or made a forward run. City haven’t won the title yet but this performance showed just how far ahead of everyone else they truly are.
Stars of the show; Manchester City vs Arsenal player ratings
Kevin de Bruyne: Scored twice and his midfield runs causes chaos.
Erling Haaland: Two assists and a goal and even though he missed plenty of chances, he terrified Arsenal with his direct runs.
Mikel Arteta reaction: ‘We could’ve been even more punished’
“We were beaten by the very better team. They were exceptional and we were nowhere near their level.”
“We didn’t do anything in the first half and we were punished, and we could’ve been even more punished.”
“The way we were in the first 20, 30 minutes, they were on top of us. At first they were extremely direct, stretching the pitch 60, 70 yards with their goalkeeper. You have to be in position and win the ball. And we did not win the ball.”
“Today is a very difficult night after the way we lost but we have to stand up, look at the bigger picture. The fact that we are toe to toe with this team is incredible. With five games to go anything can happen. I’ve seen a lot of things in 20 years. Tonight was very difficult. We have to look in the mirror and accept that we lost to a very good team.”
Kevin De Bruyne reaction: Difficult to deal with Arsenal
“We played really well. The way that Arsenal press, the opposition is top class. It’s almost impossible to play back especially when it’s a goal kick that’s like a set piece. We had to play longer today and we tried a few things in training, to play off Erling, and we found that a couple of times.”
“It works together. He gave me a few in the beginning of the season but I didn’t have my shooting boots.”
“Normally we play a little bit with two No. 8s, and he wanted a little bit control. Gundogan was more the double-six. It was difficult for Rob Holding and Gabriel to decide what to do with my runs. I was a little bit more free today.”
“What we train most of the time is high-pressing and goal kicks. Everything in between is a little bit more free. The first 45, 60 meters is pretty rigid in the beginning because you have to try to control but once you get in the opposition half it’s more freedom, and try to exploit the spaces you get because everybody does it differently.”
“We try and maintain the consistency is the most important thing. We try to put just the right emotion to compete at the best level. I know people will say it’s done and City will win but we have almost 25 percent to play in the league and Madrid. We have to be ready in another three days and maybe it’s good that we have all these games coming up.”
"I know people will say "Oh now it's done, City will win." but we've got almost 25% to play in the league."
“I don’t know why (we played poorly). They were the better team. We didn’t play on our level and they were a lot better than us in many areas of the game. It’s disappointing, I don’t have a good answer.”
“They got the game where they wanted with the early goal and the second one makes it all the more difficult.”
“They can do different things now with Erling up front. They can go more direct to the dangerous areas. They can defend from the back. It’s difficult to defend but we should do better.”
“Everyone is down now of course. We wanted to come here and get something. The last three games before this wasn’t the best for us but we have to stick together. Everything’s possible. Everyone’s really down at the moment but we have to stick together because in football anything can happen.”
What’s next?
Manchester City travel to Fulham on Sunday, April 30. Arsenal host Chelsea on Tuesday, May 2.
How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET Wednesday, April 26 TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Manchester City vs Arsenal live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at the Etihad Stadium
FULL TIME: Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal – Dominance from City. The scoreline doesn’t reflect how superior they were. Arsenal were taught a lesson. City now have one hand on the Premier League trophy.
GOALLL! Manchester CIty 4-1 Arsenal – With his hair down, Haaland gets his goal. Finally. He has set a new record for the most goals scored (33) in a 38-game Premier League season.
GOALLL! Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal – Rob Holding curls home after Leandro Trossard found him on the edge of the box.
Fair play to the Arsenal fans. Their team are 3-0 down and have been totally dominated but they are singing loud and proud in the away end.
Trossard and Jorginho are on in the 60th minute for Arsenal. Some would say 60 minutes too late. Both could have easily started this game and Arsenal’s starting lineup look jaded right now.
GOALLL! Manchester City 3-0 Arsenal – Erling Haaland races free once again and he slots in Kevin de Bruyne to finish. Two goals for KDB and two assists for Haaland. They have ripped Arsenal to pieces.
SAVE! Aaron Ramsdale with another big stop to deny Erling Haaland. We can say this most games, but Haaland should have had a hat trick.
We are back underway in the second half and it is more of the same. Man City look very comfortable and Arsenal are being dragged all over the place. Granit Xhaka did have Arsenal’s first shot on target of the night. So there’s that…
🔥 What a first half from Man City here at the Etihad! As for Arsenal…
HALF TIME: Manchester City 2-0 Arsenal – Kevin de Bruyne’s early goal and a header from John Stones right on half time has City ahead and they should have scored at least two more. De Bruyne and Haaland have both come close on several occasions and Arsenal have been very lucky. The Gunners are lucky they still have a chance of getting a point in the second half.
GOALLL! Manchester City 2-0 Arsenal – John Stones puts City 2-0 up right on half time. He heads home a brilliant free kick from Kevin de Bruyne and after a lengthy VAR check on the original offside call, it is overturned. The Etihad erupts!
After VAR review, Stones is onside and Manchester City double their lead!
SAVE! Aaron Ramsdale denies Erling Haaland. Yet another huge chance goes begging for Man City. How are Arsenal only 1-0 down!?
CHANCE! Erling Haaland should make it 2-0. He bamboozles Gabriel and looks certain to score but he curls his shot wide. Will Man City rue all of these missed chances!?
WIDE! Thomas Partey should hit the target. Arsenal find him unmarked on the edge of the box but one of his trademark curlers dribbles well wide.
SAVE! Ramsdale again denies Haaland as he hammers a volley from a narrow angle towards goal.
SAVE! Aaron Ramsdale denies Erling Haaland after he waltzed his way towards goal. Great stop down low from Ramsdale.
CHANCE! Kevin de Bruyne goes through again after Haaland plays him in but Ben White produces a great block to deny a certain goal. KDB’s runs from midfield aren’t being tracked by Arsenal. Causing a huge problem.
City stroking the ball around beautifully and Arsenal are sitting back and trying to regroup. Not quite damage limitation mode from Arsenal. But they’re sitting a lot deeper than the first 10 minutes.
Chants of “CITY! CITY! CITY” as the home fans are buzzing after that early goal. Arsenal yet to get going.
GOALLL! Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal – Kevin de Bruyne curls home after running onto the ball after a great piece of hold-up play from Erling Haaland. Way too easy. Poor from Arsenal as Partey left KDB and Ramsdale should do better. City ahead after 7 minutes.
Early drama! The ball is spilled in the box and Thomas Partey steps across Kevin de Bruyne as the City playmaker kicks Partey’s leg and a free kick is given to Arsenal. Wow. Huge call by referee Michael Oliver.
Should Manchester City have won an early penalty here?
Kick off is fast approaching as the final slither of sunlight bathes the last few rows of the stands here at the Etihad. There is a nervous buzz in the air. We have wanted so long and now everybody wants kick off to arrive!
It looks like Akanji is going to line up on the left side of City’s three-man defense with Walker as the right-sided center back. It is a big show of faith in those two against Saka and Martinelli.
There is a tremendous buzz around the Etihad. So many people are here early. And why not? Soak up the atmosphere for the biggest game of the season!
What have the managers been saying?
Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Mikel Arteta doesn’t think this game will decide the title: “We knew we had to go to Etihad, it will be difficult, but will it decide the season? No,” Arteta said. “The belief is there, I look at how the players reacted after Southampton, they defend each other in every moment. We really want it and we are again going to show it tomorrow night. But it has to be perfect because that is what is demanded at this time in the season.”
Pep Guardiola responded in similar fashion: “It is really important, but not decisive because there are many games to play for both sides. We can’t deny how important it is.”
The team news is out for this massive, massive, massive (did I say massive!?) clash as the top two teams in the Premier League collide. Arsenal make one change with Granit Xhaka coming in for Fabio Vieira. As for Man City, Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias and John Stones all start so that kind of looks like a back four…
Hello and welcome to a lovely night in Manchester! Perfect weather for a title decider, wouldn’t you say?
“If any clubs finish with the same number of points, their position in the Premier League table is determined by goal difference, then the number of goals scored, then the team who collected the most points in the head-to-head matches, then who scored most away goals in the head-to-head. ”
Arsenal, Man City upcoming schedules very different
Premier League leaders Arsenal have been eliminated from all other competitions and have dropped points in three-straight games before visiting Man City.
The Gunners drew 2-2 at Liverpool and West Ham after being 2-0 up in both, while they also rallied late on to draw 3-3 at home against Southampton after being 3-1 down.
Man City’s have had a much different path in recent weeks, easily getting past Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and then reaching the FA Cup final after demolishing Sheffield United.
Arsenal will have an additional day’s rest leading into the April 26 test.
Arsenal fixture list
Arsenal (75 points through 32 games): Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)
Manchester City fixture list
Manchester City (70 points through 30 games): Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)
Arsenal vs Manchester City goal difference
1. Arsenal – 75 points through 32 games, Goal Difference is +43
2. Manchester City – 70 points through 30 games, Goal Difference is +50
Arsenal, once surging toward the Premier League title, no longer controls its destiny after another disappointing result, though the Gunners still see themselves first on the table despite a 4-1 loss at Manchester City on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium.
So what does Arsenal need to win their first Premier League title in 19 years?
Mikel Arteta has his young side alive for a very unexpected Premier League title win, though the door is now wide open for Man City. The two-time defending champions are two points back with two games in hand.
Arsenal’s solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third have given Gooners and neutrals alike plenty to love about this Arsenal team.
How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?
With five games remaining, Arsenal’s no longer in control of its own destiny and at the mercy of Manchester City’s matches-in-hand.
Arsenal has 75 points through 33 games, while Man City has 73 in 31.
Man City’s win at the Etihad on Wednesday lowers Arsenal’s max points total to 90 points. If the Gunners win out — and the fixture list is not easy — they’ll need Man City to drop at least five points and probably six. Can Arsenal rebound while City loses twice while focusing on the Champions League? It’s possible…
When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?
They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.
Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.
When did Arsenal last win a trophy?
The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.
Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.
Which trophies have Arsenal won?
Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:
Ederson: 6 – Didn’t really have anything to do for the entire game.
Kyle Walker: 7 – Justified his selection as Martinelli’s pace wasn’t a factor. Always in the right position.
John Stones: 8 – Scored a superb header and was so calm on the ball as he moved back to center back.
Ruben Dias: 7 – Got involved in some unnecessary nonsense right on half time and was lucky to not be sent off. Other than that, totally in control as he usually is.
Manuel Akanji: 7 – Played out of position at left back and held firm against Bukayo Saka.
Rodri: 8 – Dominated midfield and picked up so many loose balls.
Bernardo Silva: 7 – Buzzed around on the inside right channel and stopped Zinchenko getting forward.
Ilkay Gundogan: 7 – Probably City’s most underrated player. Keeps things ticking over so nicely.
Kevin de Bruyne: 9 – Scored twice, got an assist and generally tormented Arsenal. His runs from midfield beyond Haaland were key.
Jack Grealish: 7 – Didn’t see much of the ball but worked so hard defensively and denied a great counter for Arsenal in the first half.
Erling Haaland: 8 – Missed several chances one-on-one with Ramsdale but finally got his goal and did set up De Bruyne brilliantly twice. He will be upset with his finishing but still played a pivotal role in the big win.
Substitutes Riyad Mahrez: 6 – Whipped in some crosses and launched counters from the right. Julian Alvarez: 6 – As always, made runs forward and kept the tempo high. Phil Foden: 6 – Got an assist on Haaland’s goal and made an impact in just a few minutes.
Arsenal player ratings
Aaron Ramsdale: 6 – Should have done better on De Bruyne’s first goal but made several fine saves to keep the score down.
Ben White: 5 – Made one great block to deny De Bruyne and kept Grealish fairly quiet.
Rob Holding: 4.5 – His poor recent form continue as Haaland bullied him. Scored a beauty of a goal late on.
Gabriel: 4 – Couldn’t cope with Haaland and De Bruyne running straight at him.
Oleksandr Zinchenko: 5 – Didn’t get forward and couldn’t use his knowledge of City to help Arsenal’s defensive unit.
Granit Xhaka: 4 – Very poor display. Tried to push high up the pitch but City played around him.
Thomas Partey: 3 – Let De Bruyne run free for the opener, gave away the free kick for the second and totally off the pace. He has been woeful in recent weeks.
Bukayo Saka: 5 – Barely touched the ball and Arsenal just couldn’t get it to him. When they did he didn’t take Akanji on.
Martin Odegaard: 5 – Did his best to get on the ball but couldn’t find gaps and was subbed off.
Gabriel Martinelli: 4 – Barely had a kick against Walker and wasn’t positive enough when he did get on the ball.
Gabriel Jesus: 5 – A bad return to City as he was starved of service. Worked as hard as ever but was feeding off scraps.
Substitutes Jorginho: 6 – Did his best to calm things down and get on the ball. Leandro Trossard: 6 – Set up Arsenal’s goal and looked lively in attack. Emile Smith Rowe: 6 – Did his best to get on the ball and make things happen. Eddie Nketiah: 6 – One shot across goal and worked hard to win the ball back. Reiss Nelson: 6 – Helped Arsenal settle things down in the final 10 minutes.