Southampton vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, stream link, video

This is a huge South Coast derby game as Southampton host Bournemouth at St Mary’s and nothing less than a win will do for Saints.

Ruben Selles saw his side, who sit bottom of the table, lead 3-1 away in the 88th minute at top of the table Arsenal on Friday. They then crumbled late on and somehow held on to draw 3-3. There was a mix of disappointment and positivity in the air after that draw because if Southampton can play like that away at Arsenal, surely they can win enough of their remaining six games to keep themselves in the Premier League. Right? But playing against teams who sit deep has been a problem for them all season long. It is now or never for Saints as they’re four points from safety heading into the midweek slate of games and their 11-year stay in the Premier League looks like it will end very soon.

Bournemouth were hammered 4-0 at home by West Ham last time out and despite their recent good form they are just five points above the relegation zone. After securing a few big wins in recent weeks, Gary O’Neil will be keen for his side to not think the job is done and that hammering from the Hammers may have given the Cherries a bit of a wake up call before this derby game.

Here’s everything you need to know for Southampton vs Bournemouth.

Southampton vs Bournemouth live score: Pre-match

How to watch Southampton vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Thursday (April 27)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints are scrapping to stay in the Premier League but it looks like being too little too late. They have the worst home record in the PL this season, losing 10 of their 16 games at St Mary’s so far this season. Theo Walcott and Carlos Alcaraz have been their main goal threat in recent weeks, while teenager Romeo Lavia is having a very strong finish to the season in midfield. If Saints can somehow win this game and other results go their way, they will be just one point from safety heading into this weekend. Their season comes down to this home game against Bournemouth and they have received a big boost with top goalscorer Che Adams returning from injury.

Bournemouth know a win in this game will all but seal their Premier League status for another season. They are currently on 33 points and 36 should be enough. For Bournemouth’s fans this is their biggest game of the season. They have lived in Southampton’s shadow for decades and would love to send their local rivals tumbling towards relegation. The duo of Dominic Solanke and Dango Ouattara will cause Southampton plenty of problems on the counter.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Juan Larios (adductor), Mohammed Salisu (hip), Valentino Livramento (fitness)

🎶 Oh when the Saints 🎶 Your #SaintsFC team news: pic.twitter.com/sWy5RbL3QY — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 27, 2023

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Jack Stephens (unable to face parent club), Hamed Traore (ankle)

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝 🔺 Two changes at Southampton

🔺 Senesi in for Stephens

🔺 Viña also starts Our line up for #SOUBOU 💪 pic.twitter.com/U5mfa80wsF — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 27, 2023

