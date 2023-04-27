Tale of two halves in Tottenham vs Manchester United draw

The result sees Manchester United (60 points) drop to 4th in the Premier League table following Newcastle’s resounding victory over Everton on Thursday, but the Red Devils remain six points clear of both Tottenham (5th) and Aston Villa (6th) with two games in hand on each side.
Jadon Sancho opened the scoring after just seven minutes — a point by which Tottenham had already conceded twice to Newcastle on Sunday — and he did it with ease as three defenders in white shirts approached, but never challenged, him as he cut in from the left wing. Sancho used his yard of space to whip a curler inside the far post and take a 1-0 lead.
Manchester United were rarely threatened in the first half, as they held over 60 percent of possession, out-shot Tottenham by a nearly two-to-one ratio (11 to 6), and eventually doubled their lead just before the intermission.
Tottenham had a rare moment of attacking opportunity down one end of the field as Ivan Perisic’s shot was parried away by David de Gea, only for the Red Devils to spring Marcus Rashford into acres of space with one simple ball over the top in the 44th minute. Rashford went past Eric Dier, the last defender standing, and rifled a left-footed finish past Fraser Forster.
The second half represented marked improvement from Spurs, as they pressed and won the ball back higher up the field, and created better scoring chances as a result. Pedro Porro cleaned up a penalty-area scramble to make it 2-1 in the 56th minute, after Harry Kane’s shot was blocked and the ball bounced out to the edge of the box. Porro controlled it with his thigh and uncorked an outside-of-the-foot volley into the corner.
Manchester United were well and truly on the back foot by the time the 79th minute came around, without a shot taken in more than 20 minutes. That’s when Kane chased down a 50-50 ball rolling toward the Man United goal and hooked a cross around two defenders to find Son Heung-min making the late-arriving run to the back post.
Tottenham will be back in action when they visit 7th-place Liverpool (53 points) at Anfield on Sunday (11:30 am ET). Manchester United will host Aston Villa at Old Trafford earlier on Sunday (9 am ET).
7th minute – Jadon Sancho cuts inside and gives Man United the lead
44th minute – Marcus Rashford runs by Eric Dier and doubles the lead
56th minute – Pedro Porro cleans up to give Tottenham a way back in
79th minute – Son Heung-min hooks Harry Kane’s cross home for 2-2
How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3:15pm ET, Thursday (April 27) TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Spurs are in turmoil on and off the pitch. Sporting Director Fabio Paratici resigned after his appeal against a worldwide ban from FIFA was rejected just after Antonio Conte was fired and now Stellini is also out. There is real pressure on long-time chairman Daniel Levy from the Spurs fans. On the pitch it has been pretty disastrous for some time. Harry Kane is doing his best to keep Tottenham in the top four conversation but it just isn’t enough. The recruitment last summer wasn’t good enough and although Spurs had a very strong start to the season under Conte, old habits returned and defensively they have been so poor.
Manchester United are still in a comfortable position in the top four hunt, while they are also in the FA Cup final and are looking to win two domestic trophies and qualify for the UEFA Champions League in Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge. That would be a very good debut campaign for the Dutchman. However, there is something about this United side which leaves a lingering doubt they could stumble massively at the end of this season. There have been enough heavy defeats away from home this season (Liverpool, Brentford, Newcastle and now Sevilla) to leave United’s fans worried about the run-in. That said, Bruno Fernandes is getting back to his best and the return of Casemiro in midfield has made a big difference. United are struggling with injuries, especially at the back, and after a long season across four competitions they look a little jaded.
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee), Scott McTominay (knock)
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now.
What about the top four and European places?
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are looking less and less likely to feature in the conversation much longer. Liverpool is alive and Chelsea is not while Fulham dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for another surprise package.
Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Leicester City, and Everton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Crystal Palace, West Ham, Bournemouth, and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three but Leeds and Nottingham Forest are both within one wrong weekend of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as a remarkably-high seven teams sit within nine points of 20th place on the 2022-23 Premier League table.
That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Will Chelsea recover?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Matchweek 36
Saturday 13 May
7:30am: Leeds v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 14 May
9am: Everton v Man City
11:30am: Arsenal v Brighton
Monday 15 May
3pm: Leicester v Liverpool
Rearranged game
Thursday 18 May
2:30pm: Newcastle vs Brighton
Matchweek 37
Saturday 20 May
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
Manchester United and Newcastle United, however, can go to bed at night knowing the race is their to lose.
Tottenham opened another spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and now Cristian Stellini has followed Antonio Conte out the doorr. Losses to Bournemouth and Newcastle have Spurs appearing to be in a free fall, but new interim boss Ryan Mason has a healthy Harry Kane and that makes anything possible.
Yet who will have seized the chance come the end of the Premier League season?
Aston Villa, you might have seen, is red-hot and just beat the Magpies at Villa Park. If it can beat Manchester United on Sunday, who knows? Fixtures are low in number for the Villa, so losing is not an option.
Brighton had been on a top-five pace when matches-in-hand are considered, but the Seagulls have no margin for error when it comes to a place in the Champions League thanks to some recent setbacks. Liverpool is back in with a puncher’s chance.
Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.