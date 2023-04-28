“We are going to be disappointed now but we have not played nine months of Premier League football and played the way we wanted to play to give up with five games to go,” Ramsdale said. “If something is going to happen in football it is going to be this league it will happen. It might not. But stranger things have happened in the Premier League.
“You see how tight it is at the bottom, at the top, so we are going to be pushing to win every game. We have five games left and we want to win five games and we will see how that ends at the end of the season. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We will get over it tonight, the manager will dissect it and tell us and we will work on everything we can.”
Why did Arsenal struggle so much?
“The first 45 minutes we were a yard off the pace, pressing battles and giving them chances. If you want to come here and get anything you have to out-run and out-fight them. For 45 minutes we were just a bit off,” Ramsdale explained.
He also explained that Manchester City are the benchmark for this young Arsenal side and they want to be challenging for all four trophies on a yearly basis just like City are.
“We are bitterly disappointed. We came here with a plan to win the game. Disappointment is a key word. When you give arguably one of the best teams in the world at the minute arguably a leg up in the game and it is 2-0 at half time it is a tough task to overcome. We know we are better than that but this is where we want to be as a team. To be like and to be competing on all fronts like they are at the minute,” Ramsdale said.
“They have been one of the best teams in the league the last five years along with Liverpool. They could potentially do the treble. They are in the Champions League quarters, semis, finals most seasons. Pushing for the Premier League. We want to get to the same sort of level as Man City, doing it our own way and competing in four competitions like they are.”
“I enjoyed the whole game. These games you want to be involved in. At the minute the two best teams in the league going at it and the best players on the pitch,” Ramsdale told ProSoccerTalk. “I’m devastated I got to 94 minutes 50 seconds or whatever it was and that is the probably the [Haaland] goal which I’m most annoyed about and which I should save. It was a good battle and I hopefully I can have these battles with other players over the years.”
For so long Arsenal have been the hunted but now they are the hunters. Does that make a difference to Ramsdale?
“I know from a different part of the table that you prefer to have points on the board than be chasing. We will go into each game, five games to go we will try to win all five, and see where that leaves us.”
Can Arsenal still win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola?
Every match matters, of course, and Man City is still navigating three competitions while Arsenal focuses on the Premier League alone (Granted, the FA Cup Final isn’t until after the season, but matches against Real Madrid in the Champions League will demand plenty from Pep Guardiola’s men).
For a while it looked like Manchester United could come from nowhere to stun everyone and secure their first title in a decade, but they regressed and it is now truly a two-horse race between Arsenal and Man City.
Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.
Upswinging Crystal Palace and West Ham look to shake off midweek setbacks when they meet at Selhurst Park to kickoff the Premier League weekend (watch live, 7:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
West Ham took an early lead over Liverpool before losing 2-1 on Wednesday but had claimed seven of the previous nine points available and sit five points clear of the bottom three.
Meanwhile, Palace dropped a 2-0 decision to Wolves to throw a minor spanner in the works after a run of very positive form under Roy Hodgson drove the Eagles into 12th, eight points clear of the bottom three.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs West Ham.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Palace’s Eberechi Eze has been on fire lately, even if not every goal has withstood VAR review! The 24-year-old has played exceptionally well since given a bit more freedom by Roy Hodgson, and says the Eagles have more “belief and confidence in ourselves” under the revered boss.
West Ham will feel it should’ve had a chance from the spot in its 2-1 loss to Liverpool, and David Moyes is finally seeing consistent performances in the Premier League and Europa Conference League. The boss has seen some terrific performances from Declan Rice and Co., and the Irons would love a win that would allow them to turn almost all attention to its European semifinal with AZ Alkmaar.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options