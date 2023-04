Brighton vs Wolves: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton and Hove Albion needs to get back to winning games right away in order to reach its European goals, and in-form Wolves stands in the way at the Amex Stadium (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

Brighton was surprised by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Wednesday, a sharp setback on what was a possible top-four path.

The eighth-place Seagulls have 49 points and multiple matches-in-hand on Aston Villa (54 points), Liverpool (53), and Spurs (53).

Wolves have won three-of-four Premier League matches and sit 13th after a season mired near the relegation zone.

Julen Lopetegui’s men are eight points clear of 18th-place Leicester City and 12 points behind eighth-place Brighton.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Wolves.



How to watch Brighton vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Julio Enciso’s been bright for Brighton lately and 18-year-old Facundo Buonanotte scored his first Premier League goal on Wednesday in the loss to Forest.

Wolves are getting the goods from Ruben Neves, week-in, week-out. Charlie Kilman’s been one of the stars at the back and Jose Sa has kept clean sheets in three-of-four (all Wolves wins).

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Evan Ferguson (ankle), Danny Welbeck (knee). OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh), Jakub Moder (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Tariq Lamptey (knee)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (fitness). OUT: Chiquinho (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee)

