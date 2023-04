Crystal Palace vs West Ham: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Upswinging Crystal Palace and West Ham look to shake off midweek setbacks when they meet at Selhurst Park to kickoff the Premier League weekend (watch live, 7:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

West Ham took an early lead over Liverpool before losing 2-1 on Wednesday but had claimed seven of the previous nine points available and sit five points clear of the bottom three.

STREAM LIVE CRYSTAL PALACE vs WEST HAM

Meanwhile, Palace dropped a 2-0 decision to Wolves to throw a minor spanner in the works after a run of very positive form under Roy Hodgson drove the Eagles into 12th, eight points clear of the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs West Ham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions Premier League ‘Behind the Game’ series Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...

How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Palace’s Eberechi Eze has been on fire lately, even if not every goal has withstood VAR review! The 24-year-old has played exceptionally well since given a bit more freedom by Roy Hodgson, and says the Eagles have more “belief and confidence in ourselves” under the revered boss.

West Ham will feel it should’ve had a chance from the spot in its 2-1 loss to Liverpool, and David Moyes is finally seeing consistent performances in the Premier League and Europa Conference League. The boss has seen some terrific performances from Declan Rice and Co., and the Irons would love a win that would allow them to turn almost all attention to its European semifinal with AZ Alkmaar.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Wilfried Zaha (groin), Nathaniel Clyne (knee), Joachim Andersen (undisclosed). OUT: Nathan Ferguson (other).

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Follow @NicholasMendola